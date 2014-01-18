from the legal-spiderweb dept.
A District Judge, the Illinois Attorney General's office, and Schaumburg School District 54 have agreed to exempt an 11-year-old from an Illinois law prohibiting medically prescribed cannabis at schools:
In a decision that may have sweeping effects, a judge has allowed an 11-year-old Illinois girl to use medical marijuana at school.
Medical marijuana is legal in Illinois, and it is against current law for students to use it in school or have school nurses administer it. Now, Ashley Surin is the sole exemption. She overcame a leukemia diagnosis at 2 years old with extensive chemotherapy, but some of her treatments eventually led to having semi regular seizures. Her mother, Maureen Surin, told NPR that since starting medical marijuana treatment, her seizures have immensely declined in number. "We're amazed with her progress," Surin said.
Her parents filed a lawsuit in federal court on Wednesday against Schaumburg School District 54 and the State of Illinois, claiming that the state's ban on taking the drug at school violates the Individuals With Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). On Friday, a judge ruled in their favor after hearing from the school district, which reportedly had concerns that its employees may be subject to legal penalties for helping Ashley with her medications.
"What people seem to misunderstand here is that medical marijuana is a prescription like any other drug," [the family's attorney, Steven Glink, said]. "Prohibiting it in school would be the same as prohibiting other medications such as Ritalin, Adderall or Concerta."
A more permanent solution could be necessary (archive):
At a hearing in federal court in Chicago to consider the issue, Illinois Assistant Attorney General Thomas Ioppolo said that his office was willing to let school employees dispense the medication without prosecution. But U.S. Judge John Robert Blakey pointed out that officials would have to address the state law prohibition on possession or use of marijuana at school. For the judge to rule on the issue, he said, he would also need to find some legal basis to do so. The court case was continued until Friday, Jan. 19, for the attorney general's office to return with its legal assessment. But a court ruling may be unnecessary, Glink said, if school and state officials and lawmakers can resolve the matter on their own.
School district attorney Darcy Kriha said the case could benefit many children beyond Ashley, if school employees are protected from prosecution or license penalties for participating. School access is not the only issue, Maureen Surin said. Ashley wants to go to Disney World in Florida, but also can't get her medicine when she crosses state lines, Surin added.
Also at USA Today and NBC Chicago.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by bob_super on Monday January 15, @10:20PM (4 children)
> "Prohibiting it in school would be the same as prohibiting other medications such as Ritalin, Adderall or Concerta."
How about prohibiting those three, and once again letting teachers scare the "ADHD" kids into behaving?
There are very few "ADHD" kids who wouldn't be magically cured by a few public yardstick spankings. Fear has magical focusing effects.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 16, @12:06AM (1 child)
Well, at least prohibit Adderall, which is just meth. It fucks with your heart rhythm.
Concerta is Ritalin, but slow-release. They work OK, but depending on drugs is pretty messed up.
Most places have banned public punishment. This includes posting grades. The misery of any resulting humiliation actually does help keep people in line though, and by making people try harder it can actually be good for them.
Most places have banned in-school spankings. This is probably a mistake, but making spankings be beneficial requires some training (do not bash heads) and requires that we not hire teachers that get a perverse joy out of it. Some of the issues can be fixed by having the student be spanked by somebody other than the person who orders the spanking. That slows the process down though, and speed matters with the kids most likely to benefit from this punishment.
Much of the ADHD problem is a refusal to accept male behavior. Note that nearly all teachers in the younger grades a female and feminist. There has been an active effort to change education to benefit girls, for example with more group activity and discussion. Meanwhile, boys can't read; most of the students with reading problems are male. Boys are acting out in frustration. Boys could use more physical activity, perhaps 40 minutes twice daily. Boys could use more time to tinker with objects, for example in a real shop class with real tools. Boys benefit from an explicit rank structure, with legitimately earned awards. The fuzzy rank structure implied by gossip isn't good for boys.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 16, @12:25AM
I see what you did there.
(Score: 2) by Anal Pumpernickel on Tuesday January 16, @02:29AM
Physically assaulting others who behave in ways that you disagree with sure does sound like a good idea. I have to agree.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday January 16, @03:00AM
As someone who's worked with ADHD kids, what actually made a huge difference is putting them in an environment where they weren't bored out of their minds.
Corporal punishment doesn't really solve much of anything, because it switches authority from "I'm in charge of you because I'm more experienced and smarter than you" to "I'm in charge of you because I'm bigger than you and can hurt you". Which runs into two major problems: 1. If you or another adult aren't around, then there's nobody bigger than the kid to hurt them, so whatever rules you made don't stick around as good ideas. 2. Sometime between the ages of 12 and 15, the kid stops being smaller than you. At which point, again, you lose the power to control that relationship, and your teenagers rule over you with an iron fist. A much better way of controlling kids is by repeatedly demonstrating that doing what you tell them is something that's beneficial to them even when you aren't the one rewarding or punishing them.
(Score: 2) by Ellis D. Tripp on Monday January 15, @10:32PM (5 children)
Being a Schedule I drug, marijuana CANNOT be prescribed, at least not without the prescriber facing penalties including forfeiting the right to prescribe ANY controlled drugs.
The states that have legalized MMJ require a "letter of recommendation", or similar language from a referring physician. Basically, a note saying that the physician believes that pot might help you with whatever issue.
A prescription would also need to spell out active compound, dosage, frequency, route of administration, etc. Difficult to do for a plant or crude plant extracts.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by frojack on Tuesday January 16, @12:41AM (1 child)
Well, apparently this Federal Judge (U.S. Judge John Robert Blakey) says it can. That pretty much calls Jeff Sessions' and the DEA's bluff don't you think?
Thirty states and the District of Columbia currently have laws broadly legalizing marijuana in some form. [governing.com]
Five more such states and we reach a legal tipping point where a straight up bill to legalize marijuana and remove it from DEA control would almost certainly pass and be veto proof. With the judiciary helping out that might come sooner.
(Score: 2) by dry on Tuesday January 16, @05:20AM
Be able to go for a Constitutional Amendment at the rate things are improving.
You Americans really need to consider more Amendments, though considering your Supreme Court, it might not help.
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Tuesday January 16, @03:27AM (2 children)
I live in WA and I've been in a recreational pot store. Everything sold is tested and comes labeled with clear percentages -- I've CBD, CBDa, THC, THCa with each component measured to a tenth of a percent or a hundredth of a percent. Edibles break out the various concentrations by mg. From this, I presume that that rather than be difficult to do, such measurement is trivial. So basically, figuring out dosage etc., would simply be a matter of doing the study, the equipment to accurately measure the active components in cannabis being so easily obtained, even the cheapest ditch weed sold in stores, is tested to at least a tenth of percent.
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Tuesday January 16, @03:29AM
Holy cow -- that last sentence is an abomination. I can assure you, I wasn't high (not because I think it is bad, just because I don't get any enjoyment out of using cannabis).
Also "I've _seen_ CBDa ..."
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Tuesday January 16, @03:42AM
Apparently, sampling and testing is so evolved, you can buy a slickly marketed device that shows results on your smartphone for $699. https://www.mydxlife.com/shop/analyzer-kits/ [mydxlife.com]
(Score: 4, Funny) by Snow on Monday January 15, @10:32PM
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday January 15, @10:38PM (11 children)
I assume she isn't smoking it, that would be a bit odd since you have to be 21 to legally smoke tobacco in Illinois, as far as I know, so one would assume weed would be the same. So it's probably in pill or eatable form? If she gets it via the school nurse I'm not sure there is an actual problem, that is unless she is sitting stoned in school all day -- in which case being in school would probably be quite pointless. Also she can't have it herself due to "easy" access for other students -- that doesn't have the medical exemption (even tho I doubt that stops most kids from getting it if they want to, perhaps not at age 11 but then what do I know -- perhaps all kids are doing it these days).
So in some regard I'd be more worried about it being easy access to other kids then for the employees at school. After all if they are now allowing legal medical cannabis in the state and all the paperwork is in order etc I don't see why a school nurse shouldn't be able to administer that as needed.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday January 15, @10:47PM (8 children)
I'm pretty sure that in the absence of a prescription on file for the student, school nurses can only hand out over-the-counter meds or use life saving meds (like an EpiPen or Naloxone [nytimes.com]). You might even need a parental consent form to hand out 2 aspirin.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday January 15, @10:55PM (6 children)
I'm fairly sure that wouldn't be an issue here since her parents seem to be on board, so I assume they would sign any required paperwork for their kid to get a patch or some oil applied.
I was also left wondering about the Disneyland vs world. Can't she just go to Disneyland instead? They have (medical) weed now in California without questions, or is it just not transferable from state to state? Florida seems to have it to, but you need a doctors recommendation. Or is the issue that she might cross, or fly over, a few states that won't allow it? Perhaps its Disney that doesnt like their guests to walk around the park on drugs? It might get trippy with all the giant mice and such.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday January 15, @11:06PM (3 children)
WTF did you mean by this:
Are you worried about kids stealing the medication from other kids?
Kids already bring cannabis into schools. Some more than others.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday January 16, @12:04AM (2 children)
I think it was quite clear. You even managed to pick it up. So what was the question again?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday January 16, @12:08AM (1 child)
What drugs can you sell me?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday January 16, @12:17AM
I can hook you up with some dried elk poop, it drives the Japanese tourists nuts.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by archfeld on Monday January 15, @11:31PM (1 child)
Crossing state lines, even between permissive states makes it a federal crime. With the US Attorney General making noises about going back into the business of violating state sovereignty issues even when the states in question don't want Federal 'help' the schools which accept federal $$$ may find them selves in a no-win situation.
https://www.apnews.com/19f6bfec15a74733b40eaf0ff9162bfa [apnews.com]
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday January 16, @12:14AM
As I suspected then. I do wonder when this will start to become a real issue as more and more states are allowing cannabis for medical or recreational usage. I don't see any of them going back on that any time soon. Eventually it will become unbearable when the states allow something and then at the same time the federal level deem it illegal. Won't it pose a real issue of something being both legal and illegal at the same time depending on whom (or what level of government) you ask? Citizens paying taxes on a local and state level to approve of something and then paying more taxes on a federal level to be against it. That should be fun, and interesting.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by bob_super on Monday January 15, @10:59PM
Fun contrast: France had a big polemic a few years back, on whether a middle-school nurse handing a day-after pill to a minor should be required to inform her parents.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @11:10PM (1 child)
As far as I know it is still 18 here in Illinois for tobacco, although there has been some proposals to increase it. Some local juristictions may also be higher. For lack of a better link here's wikipedia, looks like most of America is 18 - https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Smoking_age [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday January 16, @12:07AM
It might be. I didn't exactly do an extensive (re)search, a lot of links just said 21 when looking for what the age limit of tobacco in Illinois was, and so I went with that. She is still below 18 to tho so it might matter less. But yes it could have been wrong, it probably is wrong. But then it might not matter all that much since she apparently wasnt going to smoke it anyway but getting it in other forms. So a complete side track on my part.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by srobert on Monday January 15, @11:38PM
Mister Spicoli what is that you're doing?
Why that's my awesome prescription bong, Dude. Wanna hit?
