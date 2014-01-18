18/01/14/194258 story
posted by Fnord666 on Monday January 15, @09:35AM
from the who-knew dept.
Submitted via IRC for Teckla
There is increasing evidence linking Russia to the Shadow Brokers leaks, which is "one of the worst security debacles ever to befall American intelligence."
Source: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/experts-link-nsa-leaks-shadow-brokers-russia-kaspersky-144840962.html
(Score: 5, Touché) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday January 15, @09:44AM (2 children)
Good on Russia. Who knew they were American patriots?
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @09:51AM (1 child)
(Score: 3, Touché) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday January 15, @10:36AM
That's your misfortune. I was taking a shit when you posted that.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by c0lo on Monday January 15, @11:03AM
The way it looks, it's more like some posturing agencies, deluding themselves that having means to exploit a vuln is more valuable than defending US by patching it as soon as possible.
And this idiocy is called... wait for it... intelligence!
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Gaaark on Monday January 15, @11:23AM
It's okay if countries use American made and bought weapons to KILL Americans, but using American made "hacking manuals" against Americans is bad, m'kay!
Cuz, no profit......?
American intelligence, indeed!
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Lester on Monday January 15, @12:28PM (2 children)
Snowden has confirmed that NSA has broken world's security and infiltrated everywhere using software, hardware and services American companies. NSA has played its cards. So Russia and China have.
They have shown that they have skilled hackers, as NSA has. They can use Twitter and Facebook as political weapons as USA does.
Is Kaspersky a Trojan? may be. Is windows a Trojan? may be. It only would probe that they can also use Russian companies to send trojans as USA does. Kaspersky is good antivirus with a level similar to any western antivirus.
This is a new cold war in the realm of communications and cryptography, and contenders are even. Russia and China have good defenses. In fact, they have their own social networks that are much more used that Facebook. China has a whatsapp-like (weTalk) that is much better that whatsapp. It is used also as payment system... if you deposit money, you get more interests that banks, so they are slowly entering in western countries. They have shown that they have good products to offer to western countries, and as non-American I don't see any difference between being hacked by White House, Kremling or China government, so there is going to be a good fight.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 15, @03:15PM (1 child)
I would call a fight where the bullets are ones and zeros flying around optical fiber networks the best kind of fight.
Now, if we could reduce our dependency on the almighty dollar, those ones and zeroes would have a lot less potential to do real physical harm to people.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday January 15, @05:42PM
> I would call a fight where the bullets are ones and zeros flying around optical fiber networks the best kind of fight.
My only problem with this, is that idiots have decided to put vital infrastructure controls at the end of some of the fibers.
And some asshole has decided that it was cheaper to replace human interface to a safe network, and allow access to all my deposits from another one of those fibers.
We're not safe from collateral damage in cyber-war. Keep that paper bank statement (yes, the one they're desperate to replace with an e-mail).
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday January 15, @04:16PM
Evidence or insinuation? Seems a bit light on the first and heavy on the second. I'm not saying it ain't true but the article is by itself quite light on evidence of anything.
Let this boil for a bit and you could make yourself one good ol' Jew conspiracy.
