from the west-meets-east dept.
Wim Hof first caught the attention of scientists when he proved he was able to use meditation to stay submerged in ice for 1 hour and 53 minutes without his core body temperature changing. Since then, he's climbed Mount Everest in his shorts, resisted altitude sickness, completed a marathon in the Namib Desert with no water and proven under a laboratory setting that he's able to influence his autonomic nervous system and immune system at will.
Almost everything Wim has done was previously thought to be impossible - but he's not a freak of nature.
To demonstrate that any human can learn his methods, Wim offered to teach Matt Shea and Daisy-May Hudson to climb a freezing cold mountain in their shorts without getting cold.
Buddhist breathing techniques repackaged for westerners? There's an app for that.
(Score: 2, Informative) by pe1rxq on Monday January 15, @11:23AM (6 children)
Sounds like the same bullshit rehashed.
What exactly was proven and what definition of 'scientifically' are we using here?
All I see is that he managed to trick two people to do something stupid.
Secure messaging: http://quickmsg.vreeken.net/
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @01:07PM
Don't know. The summary provides no useful information and offering something isn't the same thing as actually doing it. Still, autonomic nervous system, immune system, brown fat cells, and the pain response all have been shown to be influenced by self-hypnosis, so nothing he's claimed can be simply dismissed as bullshit or explained as a freak of nature. At the novice level, all those things are easy but aren't too useful. It takes more practice in order to do noticeably useful things with those skills.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 15, @01:33PM
It is, of course, nothing new... Buddhists have been demonstrating this kind of thing for centuries. Through self-hypnosis and acupuncture, the Chinese have done open heart surgery (successfully) without anesthesia. The twist here is that this guy is teaching westerners to learn and practice some of these things in a very short time, just a few days as opposed to the years to decades long traditions of the east.
In one sense, it's all in their heads - absolutely, call it self-hypnosis or whatever you like. In another, they are doing things with their heads that others cannot, or more to the point: do not. The ice-bath stuff isn't that wild - polar clubbers do that all the time; although, if you get in a bad state with sustained cold exposure you can experience uncontrollable shivering which these people clearly were not. Suppressing auto-immune reaction to injected toxins is pretty far out there, and he taught a group of 12/12 to do that in a few weeks.
The main thing that's interesting (to me) about this is that it's not wrapped up in inexplicable and mystical fog, it's straightforward and open: here's what we're doing, and here's how to replicate it easily.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @02:03PM
sounds like you're a blind and quite uneducated unreflected person, doesn't it?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday January 15, @03:45PM (2 children)
Did you watch the video? Nothing in the video is "impossible", it's all just hard to explain. His attempts at explanation involve states of mind, adrenaline, willpower, and discipline. No magic mumbo jumbo, no praying to some mystical spirits, no hallucinogenic drugs. I'm intrigued. Adrenaline has been credited with many feats that would seem impossible, at least to most onlookers.
The "science" part is where the dude submitted to some medical testing, then later, his students submitted to similar testing. He accomplishes things that the medical profession cannot explain. I don't think that he, or any of his students, claims that they are using science to accomplish anything.
Unlike people who claim to levitate, and perform other tricks that defy the laws of physics, the Iceman is merely doing the unexplainable. That is, science can't explain what he's doing precisely.
Now, if you can cite a video of him floating over Krakow, or flying himself to Paris, or otherwise defying established laws of physics, then I'll take your attitude. Until then, I'll keep an open mind.
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by pe1rxq on Monday January 15, @04:14PM (1 child)
His way of working has been the same for years: Make claim that is just a little bit incredible, parade some sciency types who are supposedly doing research but just not ready to present a proper well researched paper. And of course: invite a few to join him and provide nice anecdotes.
As for his explanation:If you are invoking state of mind, adrenaline, willpower and discipline without any real evidence (not the anecdote type) is just as bad as praying to mystical spirits...
Believing in himself hard enough does not make it true...
Secure messaging: http://quickmsg.vreeken.net/
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 15, @04:52PM
He seems to be throwing open the invitation to anyone to gather whatever evidence they want, which is a whole lot better than drug development in secret - justified with mountains of impenetrable scientific "evidence" rammed through a regulatory agency that doesn't have the time or manpower to really analyze it, then promoted in saturation TV advertising that's 90% happy imagery followed by 10% mumbled cautions about potential side effects.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @12:40PM
When he comes up with a way to actually "grow a larger penis", then even I will sit-up and take notice.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @01:22PM (1 child)
Impressive achievements. How about crossing Antartica [wikipedia.org] via the south pole, alone?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 15, @01:39PM
There are limits of physics and physiology, and Antartica can challenge those. Also, from what I gather from the video, Hof didn't summit Everest in his shorts without oxygen, but he did mention going from 5000 meters up past 7700 meters (25,000 feet)...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @02:29PM (8 children)
There is a documentary "In the beginning there was light". The original name is "Im Anfang war das licht" etc.
It is about people who live on light. No food, just light. You might need to open your mind just a tiny little bit.
The medical establishment tells us that we are all sick and we all have diseases that cannot be cured and that we are all disabled and to wear our disability with pride. That is a sick conspiracy to stop us from looking at other options and to limit our existence to the products we consume.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 15, @02:40PM (2 children)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Funny) by Wootery on Monday January 15, @04:23PM (1 child)
Am I doing that right?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 15, @04:46PM
Um... yeah, except for the whole missing the thematic similarity with the article and stuff.
One of the recurring themes in the videos is: there was no cure for what had him down, he had to find his own. What he found is nothing that can be packaged in a pill and sold to the millions, so there's not a lot of interest in developing it.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by opinionated_science on Monday January 15, @02:44PM (1 child)
This is utter BS.
I have posed a question to some of my students along the line of:
"Imagine you could convert your skin to be photosynthetic, how much energy would you gain?"
Not that much! That's why trees don't walk ;-)
The original article, however, does suggest there are mechanisms in the human body that are not purely "autonomic", and as with most things biological it is a matter of degree.
The ice submerging test is very easy to verify, so I am not sure what the controversy is.. assuming it was done under experimental conditions.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @05:35PM
Did you even watch the documentary? I know you did not and never will.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @03:11PM
"You might need to open your mind just a tiny little bit"
Be careful your brains don't fall out.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Monday January 15, @04:19PM
And yet you're posting as AC. You're just spouting absurdities, and you know it.
I know, I know, don't feed the trolls.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @05:46PM
There are those who will not believe anything unless it is supported by a scammer in a white lab coat who calls himself a doctor.
For those who will not watch the documentary, it also includes the story of an old man in India who does not eat or drink and hasn't done so for 70 years. The investigation was done by medical doctors while video was recorded 24/7. Feel free to check out his story.
Supposed nerds who fail to see outside the box, who will eat everything the gutter press throws at them. Most of you lot are pathetic monkey see - monkey do fools.
Reply to This
Parent