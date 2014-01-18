from the low-hanging-fruit dept.
Netflix, Amazon and Hollywood Sue Kodi-Powered Dragon Box Over Piracy
Several major Hollywood studios, Amazon, and Netflix have filed a lawsuit against Dragon Media Inc, branding it a supplier of pirate streaming devices. The companies accuse Dragon of using the Kodi media player in combination with pirate addons to facilitate mass copyright infringement via its Dragon Box device. [...] In recent months these boxes have become the prime target for copyright enforcers, including the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), an anti-piracy partnership between Hollywood studios, Netflix, Amazon, and more than two dozen other companies.
After suing Tickbox last year a group of key ACE members have now filed a similar lawsuit against Dragon Media Inc, which sells the popular Dragon Box. The complaint, filed at a California federal court, also lists the company's owner Paul Christoforo and reseller Jeff Williams among the defendants.
According to ACE, these type of devices are nothing more than pirate tools, allowing buyers to stream copyright infringing content. That also applies to Dragon Box, they inform the court. "Defendants market and sell 'Dragon Box,' a computer hardware device that Defendants urge their customers to use as a tool for the mass infringement of the copyrighted motion pictures and television shows," the complaint, picked up by HWR, reads.
Also at Ars Technica.
Rights Holders Launch Landmark Case Against 'Pirate' Android Box Sellers
Rightsholders will tread new ground today when they attempt a private prosecution of 'pirate' Android box sellers in Singapore. In what many believe is a legal gray area, SingTel, Starhub, Fox Networks Group and Premier League will seek a win in order to suppress further sales in the region. [...] Today will see these rights holders attempt to launch a pioneering private prosecution against set-top box distributor Synnex Trading and its client and wholesale goods retailer, An-Nahl. It's reported that the rights holders have also named Synnex Trading director Jia Xiaofen and An-Nahl director Abdul Nagib as defendants in their private criminal case.
[...] The importance of the case cannot be understated. While StarHub and other broadcasters have successfully prosecuted cases where people unlawfully decrypted broadcast signals, the provision of unlicensed streams isn't specifically tackled by Singapore's legislation. It's now a major source of piracy in the region, as it is elsewhere around the globe.
Related Stories
Brian Thompson, a Middlesbrough trader, has been prosecuted for selling set-top boxes running Android that come pre-installed with the Kodi/XBMC open source media centre software.
A Middlesbrough trader is set to make legal history as the first person to be prosecuted for selling Android boxes. Following an 18-month investigation, Brian Thompson has been told Middlesbrough Council is taking him to court in what could prove a landmark case.
The council claims the boxes are illegal, but Brian said: "I am pleading not guilty and I'm going to fight this."
The kit - also known as a 'Kodi box' - allows viewers to watch copyright material like Premier League football and Hollywood movies for free. As such there are major question marks over both their legality, and exactly just what people can safely watch.
What seems to be at issue here is that some traders, perhaps Thompson, were selling these set-top boxes preloaded with third-party Kodi add-ons that permit access to media in violation of copyright law. More coverage at the BBC.
Five people have been arrested, accused of selling set-top boxes modified to stream subscription football matches, television channels and films for free.
The sale of so-called "fully loaded Kodi boxes" has been called a "top priority" by the Federation Against Copyright Theft (Fact).
The five traders were arrested in early morning raids.
Fact said it believed the suspects had made in the region of £250,000 selling the devices online.
Kodi is free software built by volunteers to bring videos, music, games and photographs together in one easy-to-use application.
Some shops sell legal set-top boxes and TV sticks, often called Kodi boxes, preloaded with the software.
The latest battle in the Forever War...
In an interview with Variety, the Motion Picture Association of America's CEO Chris Dodd spoke out about the growing popularity of Kodi open source media player:
While torrent sites have been a thorn in the side of the MPAA for more than a decade, there's a new kid on the block. Speaking at the Berlin Film Festival, MPAA chief Chris Dodd cited the growing use of the Kodi platform for piracy, describing the problem as the "$64,000 question."
[...] Legal battles over the misuse of the platform are ongoing, mainly in the UK and the Netherlands, where test cases have the ability to clarify the legal position, at least for sellers of so-called "fully loaded" devices. Interestingly, up until now, the MPAA has stayed almost completely quiet, despite a dramatic rise in the use of Kodi for illicit streaming. Yesterday, however, the silence was broken.
In an interview with Variety during the Berlin Film Festival, MPAA chief Chris Dodd described the Kodi-with-addons situation as "new-generation piracy". "The $64,000 question is what can be done about such illegal use of the Kodi platform," Dodd said.
While $64,000 is a tempting offer, responding to that particular question with a working solution will take much more than that. Indeed, one might argue that dealing with it in any meaningful way will be almost impossible.
First of all, Kodi is open source and has been since its inception in 2002. As a result, trying to target the software itself would be like stuffing toothpaste back in a tube. It's out there, it isn't coming back, and pissing off countless developers is extremely ill-advised. Secondly, the people behind Kodi have done absolutely nothing wrong. Their software is entirely legal and if their public statements are to be believed, they're as sick of piracy as the entertainment companies are. The third problem is how Kodi itself works. While to the uninitiated it looks like one platform, a fully-modded 'pirate' Kodi setup can contain many third-party addons, each capable of aggregating content from dozens or even hundreds of sites. Not even the mighty MPAA can shut them all down, and even if it could, more would reappear later. It's the ultimate game of whac-a-mole.
[Ed Note: This is the same Chris Dodd who served 30 years as a US Senator from Connecticut. Probably best known for the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.]
Kodi, previously known as XBMC or Xbox Media Center, is being used "fully loaded" with add-ons (such as TVAddons.ag) by millions of households in North America:
New data published by Canadian broadband management company Sandvine reveals that close to 9 percent of all North American households have at least one Kodi device. Roughly two thirds of these actively use pirate add-ons, which is good for millions of families in total.
[...] Sandvine analyzed a dataset from multiple North America tier one fixed-line provider, which covers over 250,000 anonymized households throughout North America. Using this data, it was able to estimate how many households actively use at least one Kodi device. "The Kodi application itself does not generate much data, but it is easy to detect within a household due to its 'heartbeat' traffic which can easily be identified," Sandvine reports.
Overall Sandvine estimates that 8.8% of the households with Internet access across North America have an active Kodi device. This translates to several millions of households and many more potential users. [...] Looking at the various traffic sources for the streaming data, including file-hosts, the company determined that 68.6% of the households with Kodi devices also use unofficial, or "pirate" add-ons.
Meanwhile, UK tabloids are running stories (tall tales?) about Kodi:
You know a technology's gone mainstream when the tabloids start yelling about it. This year the Sun, the Mirror, the Express, and the Daily Star have run splashes ranging from "Kodi Crackdown" through "Kodi Killers" to "Kodi TOTAL BAN!". It's not that they've stumbled on an underground hack scene; the stories have been briefed by copyright owners and law enforcement agencies.
[...] Illicit use of Kodi has reached a point where the UK government's Intellectual Property Office issued a "Call for Views," which closed in April, to find out how law enforcement agencies were dealing with infringing use. They use the term "IPTV," but also refer specifically to Kodi. No conclusions have yet been published, but three basic enforcement approaches are possible: shutting down suppliers of boxes, cutting off illegal streams, and going after end users.
TVAddons, one of the leading add-on libraries for the Kodi platform, has disappeared:
TVAddons, the leading library for unofficial Kodi add-ons, has mysteriously disappeared. The site's domain names have become unresponsive after the DNS entries were removed. It's unclear why these drastic actions were taken, but since TVAddons was sued last week, some fear the worst.
Last week we broke the news that third-party Kodi add-on ZemTV and the TVAddons library were being sued in a federal court in Texas. Since then, the 'pirate' Kodi community has been in turmoil. Several popular Kodi addons decided to shut down, and now TVAddons itself appears to be in trouble as well.
TVAddons is one of the largest repositories of Kodi add-ons, many of which allow users to watch pirated content. The site has grown massively in recent years and reported that nearly 40 million unique users connected to the site's servers in March.
[...] Based on the current downtime issues, it's no surprise that people are getting worried. If TVAddons doesn't return, the Kodi-addon community has lost what's arguably its biggest player. The site's extensive library listed 1,500 different add-ons, of which the community-maintained Exodus addon was one of the most popular. Now that the site is no longer available, people may run into issues while updating these.
An anti-piracy alliance supported by many major US and UK movie studios, broadcasters and content providers has dealt a blow to the third-party Kodi add-on scene after it successfully forced a number of popular piracy-linked streaming tools offline. In what appears to be a coordinated crackdown, developers including jsergio123 and The_Alpha, who are responsible for the development and hosting of add-ons like urlresolver, metahandler, Bennu, DeathStreams and Sportie, confirmed that they will no longer maintain their Kodi creations and have immediately shut them down.
[...] The crackdown suggests the MPA/MPAA-led Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment has a thorough understanding of how owners of so-called "Kodi boxes" are able to stream TV shows and films illegally. While Colossus merely hosts the tools, urlresolver and metahandler did much of the heavy lifting for streamers. Their job was to scrape video hosting sites for relevant streaming links and serve them up for tools like Covenant inside Kodi. Streamers will find it very difficult to find working video streams of their favorite content without them, but they could reappear via a new host in the future.
Source: Hollywood strikes back against illegal streaming Kodi add-ons
Additional info at TorrentFreak and TVAddons.
The Kodi media player has re-entered the Xbox ecosystem. But can it be "fully loaded"?
The popular Kodi media player software returned to its roots today. The team just announced that Kodi for Xbox One is available worldwide through the Microsoft and Xbox store. This means that the project, which once started as the Xbox Media Player, has come full circle. [...] The roots of Kodi are directly connected to the Xbox, as the first iterations of the project were called the "Xbox Media Player." As time went by XBMP became XBMC, and eventually Kodi. The last name change made sense as the software was no longer being developed for Xbox, but for other devices, running on Linux, Windows, OSX, and Android.
While the broader public was perfectly happy with this, the sentimental few were missing the Xbox connection. For them, and many others, Kodi has a surprise in store today after returning to its roots. "Let us end the year 2017 with a blast including a nostalgic reference to the past," the Kodi team announced. "It has long been asked for by so many and now it finally happened. Kodi for Xbox One is available worldwide through Windows and Xbox Store."
Also at Engadget.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @02:51PM (9 children)
We need a way to protect the people making this equipment. Copyright deserves only contempt, and we need a technical means to defeat it once and for all. At least software can be distributed in an anonymous fashion. We need the same for hardware so that nobody can stop it. Then we can watch the tyrants cry in their soup!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @03:30PM (2 children)
I think that the making of the devices are safe, its all in how they are marketing that is burning them.
Ford makes trucks that can be used to carry drugs and have no issue. If they started marketing "you can hold x kilos of pot", the DEA would be on them in a heartbeat.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @03:42PM
If they started marketing "you can hold x kilos of pot", the DEA would be on them in a heartbeat.
If Ford did that, maybe, but if their customers make the promotion, you can't jump on Ford's bones for it. This is what the government is trying to do. Either way, the issue is the ability to keep things up when government/corp wants to take them down. We outnumber them by billions. We should be able to defeat them. We can at the very least stop serving them. That alone will get them to back off. If they try to starve us, then we need to become a bit more "active". The power is ours to forfeit and squander on superficial bullshit.
Reply to This
I could claim the problem is with how they are making money by selling pirate devices. Would they simply give the devices away for free then there could be no argument that they were profiting from copyright infringement.
Yet the real problem is entirely with the buyers who are the kinds of people who value a thing solely by the price of the thing. They will refuse to use free pirate devices because they argue that the devices must not be any good if the devices are free.
I know these things because I have tried unsuccessfully to give away pirate devices for free to people who would not take them unless I charged money for the devices. Since I was unwilling to charge anything, I gave up on helping people, because people are hopeless idiots.
Reply to This
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @03:50PM (4 children)
Why shouldn't artists be paid for their work? Are you somehow entitled to it, free of charge? Please explain your argument.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Monday January 15, @04:08PM
Don't even try that bullshit line. Virtually all copyrights today are held by corporations. Those corporations have no problem with starving artists. They will cheat and swindle any way possible to avoid paying out royalties.
#Hillarygropedme
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @04:16PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by tibman on Monday January 15, @05:38PM
You're saying every product you can buy in a store is usually used to make people's lives more difficult. Don't be crazy.
You say that copyright for books was fine back on the original printing press. So you are somewhat okay with a creator exercising control of their creations. But then you say copyrighting a program is "harming society as a whole both materially and spiritually" because it is used rather than read and enjoyed. The consumption of the thing isn't the point of copyright. It's the copying! To make this more fun, if you are okay with copyright protecting books then what about ebooks? The exact same amount of work went into writing the paperbook and ebook. Only the distribution model is different.
OT:
SN won't survive on lurkers alone. Write comments.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @04:25PM
did you just now find out about the internet? noone is talking about not paying an artist for his/her/pronoun's work. what we are against is the digital slave trade whereby someone who thinks himself my master attempts to use technical means to take away my rights over what i buy. a musician can play a concert and get paid for it. an artist can be commissioned to make a piece of art. what these slavetrading music labels and other usurers want to do is use law to say once you buy something you can't share it, make a back up, etc. video companies could do paid live streams like concerts. they could get paid and then all the poor people could watch the copies later. that's not good enough for these scumbags though. they want to keep the rights locked away for ever and sit on their fat greasy asses selling copies for eternity. maybe they need to be set on fire and see how that grease pops and spits?
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Monday January 15, @04:05PM
I share your contempt, not for copyright, but for the corrupt bastards who have corrupted copyright into it's present form.
Personally, I think copyright was a "good thing", up until Disney got involved in extending terms, and Sonny Boner was elected to help ramrod that crap through.
More, I believe that far more people would be willing to obey copyright laws, if they were fair, reasonable, and rational. We can quibble forever about what "reasonable" means - some of us think that 7 years is right, others opt for 15 years, and you can find a myriad of opinions on the subject if you care to ask people. Almost no one in my generation believes that life plus 50 years (or 70, or 120, or whatever the corporations demand next) is reasonable. There are relatively few books, movies, or songs that have made more money a century after the authors death, than it made during his life. Movies, especially, make most of their money in the first year. If they don't make anyone rich in that first year, then no one is ever going to get rich showing the damned thing.
I believe, all we really need do, is roll the laws back to about 1955, give or take a couple years. But, ANYTHING less than fifty years would be better than the mess we have now.
#Hillarygropedme
