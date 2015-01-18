Circuit City [Ed:Circuit City was a multinational consumer electronics retail company that operated stores across the United States] is coming back, and this time, the license holders propping up the ancient big-box retail chain say they mean it.

Following a tease of a CES announcement, current company CEO Ronny Shmoel confirmed on Monday that something called Circuit City will arrive as "a new, more personalized online shopping experience" starting February 15. The announcement event, which was reported by tech-business outlet Twice, included promises of AI-driven recommendations fueled by IBM's Watson platform, plus unexplained "augmented reality" and "search by photo" features.

[...] With this news in mind, we're keeping an eye on Radio Shack's own shambling corpse. That company currently lives as a license granted to one of the former company's creditors when nobody else bid more for the rights in 2017.