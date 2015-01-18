from the lots-of-suck dept.
Physicists Say They've Created a Device That Generates 'Negative Mass'
Physicists have created what they say is the first device that's capable of generating particles that behave as if they have negative mass. The device generates a strange particle that's half-light/half-matter, and as if that isn't cool enough, it could also be the foundation for a new kind of laser that could operate on far less energy than current technologies.
This builds on recent theoretical work on the behaviour of something called a polariton, which appears to behave as if it has negative mass – a mind-blowing property that sees objects move towards the force pushing it, instead of being pushed away.
Now physicists from the University of Rochester have created a device that allows them to actually create these polaritons at room temperature. They do this by manipulating captured photons and combine them with a kind of quasi-particle called an exciton to make something half-light/half-matter that some scientists affectionately refer to as 'magic dust'.
This alone is "interesting and exciting from a physics perspective," says quantum physicist Nick Vamivakas from Rochester's Institute of Optics. "But it also turns out the device we've created presents a way to generate laser light with an incrementally small amount of power."
Anomalous dispersion of microcavity trion-polaritons (open, DOI: 10.1038/nphys4303) (DX)
Previously: Physicists Create 'Negative Mass'
Related Stories
Washington State University physicists have created a fluid with negative mass, which is exactly what it sounds like. Push it, and unlike every physical object in the world we know, it doesn't accelerate in the direction it was pushed. It accelerates backwards.
The phenomenon is rarely created in laboratory conditions and can be used to explore some of the more challenging concepts of the cosmos, said Michael Forbes, a WSU assistant professor of physics and astronomy and an affiliate assistant professor at the University of Washington. The research appears today in the journal Physical Review Letters, where it is featured as an "Editor's Suggestion."
Hypothetically, matter can have negative mass in the same sense that an electric charge can be either negative or positive. People rarely think in these terms, and our everyday world sees only the positive aspects of Isaac Newton's Second Law of Motion, in which a force is equal to the mass of an object times its acceleration, or F=ma. In other words, if you push an object, it will accelerate in the direction you're pushing it. Mass will accelerate in the direction of the force.
takyon: Just what I needed for my Alcubierre drive?
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Tuesday January 16, @02:52AM (7 children)
Does it scale up? Does that mean a massively powerful laser with a large amount of energy?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Arik on Tuesday January 16, @02:58AM (4 children)
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 3, Informative) by frojack on Tuesday January 16, @02:58AM (1 child)
Flubber?!!
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday January 16, @02:59AM (1 child)
It also sounds a whole lot like what the Alcubierre drive [wikipedia.org] needs to work, but I wouldn't get your hopes up just yet.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 16, @04:39AM
Now all we need is a bipolar drunk to go off his meds, build a warp drive for real, and panic when he realizes his work will make him more famous than he wants to be.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday January 16, @02:58AM (1 child)
You could always use multiple lasers [soylentnews.org]. Maybe even millions of chip-scale lasers.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Tuesday January 16, @05:22AM
It's as if a million lasers cried out at once... no wait... >.>
(Score: 3, Funny) by frojack on Tuesday January 16, @02:58AM
Walter looked into the jar, but could see nothing. He removed the cover to get a better view, and a slight breeze ruffled his hair, but he could still not find the magic dust. He tried another jar. Then another, and another. Finally, after the last jar, he figured out that they guys in the lab were pulling a gag on him and stomped off to his basement lab.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday January 16, @04:04AM (2 children)
One problem I see with negative mass particles is that they would tend to scatter, sort of like electrons, but without protons to reel them in.
(Score: 2) by arcz on Tuesday January 16, @04:44AM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday January 16, @05:16AM
Let there be light
"But it also turns out the device we've created presents a way to generate laser light with an incrementally small amount of power."
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Tuesday January 16, @05:28AM
Is it just me, or could we not use more positive news aggregation? You know, uplifting stories about the triumph of the human spirit, the victory of intellect over brawn, things about Hugh Manatees, aristarchus submissions! Besides, follow this: "negative mass", "dark matter", "Black Sabbath", "Black Mass"!!! This is what we have let in with the Satanic Temple Fine Article, and we already know about the Dark Rituals being held at CERN, with the Pentangle and the Inverted Cross and the Latin Spoken Backwards!!! So would not a nice, cheery, skeptical and sarcastic submission from aristarchus lighten the mood for us all? Just asking. . .
I will also be deleting any 'alt-right' stories
