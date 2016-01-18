from the hopefully-not-a-dali dept.
Facial recognition is fun:
If you've ever wondered if there's a museum portrait somewhere that looks like you and you're ready to have your ego crushed, there's now an app for that. Google Arts & Culture's latest update now lets you take a selfie, and using image recognition, finds someone in its vast art collection that most resembles you. It will then present you and your fine art twin side-by-side, along with a percentage match, and let you share the results on social media, if you dare.
Related Stories
Google has released three experimental apps developed by its researchers:
Each of the world's approximately two billion smartphone owners is carrying a camera capable of capturing photos and video of a tonal richness and quality unimaginable even five years ago. Until recently, those cameras behaved mostly as optical sensors, capturing light and operating on the resulting image's pixels. The next generation of cameras, however, will have the capability to blend hardware and computer vision algorithms that operate as well on an image's semantic content, enabling radically new creative mobile photo and video applications.
Today, we're launching the first installment of a series of photography appsperiments: usable and useful mobile photography experiences built on experimental technology. Our "appsperimental" approach was inspired in part by Motion Stills, an app developed by researchers at Google that converts short videos into cinemagraphs and time lapses using experimental stabilization and rendering technologies. Our appsperiments replicate this approach by building on other technologies in development at Google. They rely on object recognition, person segmentation, stylization algorithms, efficient image encoding and decoding technologies, and perhaps most importantly, fun!
Storyboard turns video into comic book style panels, Selfissimo! allows you to take selfie "photoshoots", and Scrubbies allows you to create video loops.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 16, @06:12AM
{'Michael David Crawford' => 'Homer Jay Simpson'}
(Score: 5, Insightful) by engblom on Tuesday January 16, @06:52AM
Google seems to be obsessed with gathering data. They want even more data for face recognition. This is the biggest reason for this "feature". If you actually open up the article, you will notice the "matches" are not even particularly good.
This is all a trap, in my opinion.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by hemocyanin on Tuesday January 16, @07:14AM
Also good for keeping a collection of mug shots tied to an account most likely tied to a cell phone number.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday January 16, @06:59AM
I'm not going to install it, much less use it, but I visited the linked Google store page: heaps of comments expressing disappointment about region locking.
Has Google difficulties in finding art images which will match the skin colour prevalent in the region or what?
In any case, I'm just curious what Google can make from people from Orient, given that for Apple all Chinese faces look the same [gizmochina.com] and Google managed to classify two black people as gorillas [twitter.com] less than 3 years ago.
Seems like the classification of dark skinned faces is technically non-trivial [wired.com].
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 16, @07:39AM
If Google is true to form, a heavyset black lady will send in a selfie, and a painting of Gorillas gets matched...
( Troll mod expected - but this happened before! [theverge.com])
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 16, @08:23AM
He's such a...
https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2018/01/15/fck-this-app-guy-says-google-app-matched-him-with-this-famous-portrait-pic/ [twitchy.com]
(Score: 2) by tibman on Tuesday January 16, @04:36PM
Actually, it looks like the app is working really well.
SN won't survive on lurkers alone. Write comments.
(Score: 3, Funny) by MostCynical on Tuesday January 16, @07:07AM
..for closest match to Edvard Munch's "the Scream" is a choice of plastic surgery, therapy, or a paper bag...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 16, @01:05PM
I saw a picture of Pablo Picasso's hands and they were eerily similar to mine...just hoping I don't look like his chopped up people!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 16, @08:13AM
I'm sure this will sell like hotcakes to the "social media" consuming morons. And further add the reach of the most dangerous corporation ever existed.
