from the as-if-addiction-were-only-temporary dept.
Google temporarily bans addiction center ads globally following exposure of seedy referral deals
Google is temporarily halting advertisements worldwide for addiction and rehabilitation centers, following a report last week showing it was acting as a platform for shady referral services earning huge undisclosed commissions.
Essentially these ads, which commanded huge prices on Google's networks, would show for people seeking addiction treatment; the help lines and services listed would then refer the person to an addiction center. These centers were, unknown to their new patients, paying enormous finders fees to the referral services, on the order of tens of thousands of dollars.
The ads were already banned in the U.S., but were banned in the UK following a Sunday Times investigation. Google then extended that ban worldwide.
Also at The Verge.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 16, @04:26AM (4 children)
That much cashcow money must actually be coming from someone who is stupid enough to be paying it; the only entity in this scenario that fits is government.
This is what happens when you allow one set of people to spend the money of another set of people; this is what happens when you organize your society around a violently imposed monopoly.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Tuesday January 16, @05:09AM
More oikely private "hospitals", being paid by insurance, or, for those desperate enoug, directly by the addict (or eir family)
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday January 16, @05:16AM (1 child)
Addiction treatment will be covered by insurance - if they really do have insurance.
I was in Washington's Western State Hospital for six months. You do the math.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 16, @05:24AM
They use solid gold electrodes for your shock therapy?
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday January 16, @05:14AM
You say that like it's a bad thing.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
