The Guardian is reporting Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dies aged 46:
Death of Irish singer, whose band sold more than 40m records, is being treated as ‘unexplained’
[...] The news was confirmed by her publicist in a statement, but no cause of death has yet been announced. O’Riordan, who had to cancel a tour with a reunited Cranberries in 2017 because of a back problem, had been in London for a recording session.
The statement described the death as sudden, and added: “Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”
A Metropolitan police statement also confirmed the news, and that O’Riordan’s body was found at a Park Lane hotel. “At this early stage the death is being treated as unexplained,” the statement read.
A spokeswoman for the London Hilton on Park Lane said: “It is with deep regret that we can confirm a guest sadly passed away at the hotel on Monday 15 January. We offer our sincere condolences to their family at this difficult time.”
Irish president Michael D Higgins said he learned of the news with “great sadness”, adding: “To all those who follow and support Irish music, Irish musicians and the performing arts, her death will be a big loss.”
Musicians have started to pay tribute, including Irish songwriter Hozier, who said he was “shocked and saddened”, and that O’Riordan’s voice “threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of rock. I’d never heard somebody use their instrument in that way.”
The Guardian also has a story up The Cranberries: five of Dolores O’Riordan's best performances which has background stories on — and links to — five of her performances.
Also covered by the BBC.
Though I was not a huge fan, I most certainly recognized a unique and unmistakable voice that carried passion and power. RIP.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by cubancigar11 on Tuesday January 16, @08:26AM (4 children)
Dolores O'Riordan was the a big cause behind my first love to Rock. I bought the whole discography of Cranberries with my first salary. This is just, I don't know how to process this.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 16, @08:55AM (3 children)
Who is this Rock fellow? Perhaps he has a brother?
(Score: 3, Touché) by EvilSS on Tuesday January 16, @02:51PM
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 16, @08:54AM (6 children)
rock singers and pop stars die when they are your parents' age.
They shouldn't die when they are your age.
Tortured souls put themselves intensely into their art or their performance, and it seems, Dolores was obviously one of those.
RIP indeed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 16, @09:05AM (3 children)
attack.
Keep in mind Douglas Adams died within about 5 years of her, and he was exercising daily.
While less often than someone in music dying of an OD, suicide, etc, there are plenty of bodily defects/injuries which can suddenly rear their head at any age and find you just as dead as if you were 80. Only difference is, if you survive them you generally have better odds of some form of recovery if you are younger.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by looorg on Tuesday January 16, @12:56PM (2 children)
Middle ages woman dies at hotel, unless someone murdered her -- or the mentioned aneurism or heart attack that usually leaves drugs or suicide which sort of shot to the top of the list if you also have mental issues. I just hope she doesn't come back as a Zombieeeeeee ....
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday January 16, @05:24PM
At least someone dared mention the obvious S word, which everyone else was already thinking.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 16, @06:09PM
death by stupid @#$% doctor is also very likely.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 16, @11:49AM (1 child)
I have been djing.
Working at night with loud music is not ideal for the body. It did not take a toll on me because I didn't do alcohol pills or chicks (wtf girl, I am beat matching, go bother the lights guy), but I am sure it shaves off a decade from rockstars.
Not enough to explain the high number of deaths though.
(Score: 2) by black6host on Tuesday January 16, @01:01PM
Nor the continued existence of Ronnie Wood. :)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by RedBear on Tuesday January 16, @09:34AM (1 child)
In 1998 I was sitting in the local theater waiting to watch Dark City when a song came on the overhead speakers. I didn't pay much attention to most of the filler music, but there was something about the smooth, bouncy flow of this song and the idiosyncratic way the singer pronounced words like "finger" and "linger" that made it stick in my head. I've never been one of those people who can name songs or singers or even bands, and the rest of their stuff isn't what I would typically listen to, but I have liked that particular song ever since I heard it in the theater that day. The movie itself pretty much blew my younger mind into little pieces, but still that song stuck with me afterward.
When I read the obit on HuffPo it came as a bit of a shock, which is unusual for me. For some reason she was just about the last sort of person I'd have expected to pass on so young. It's both weird to see this as a submission here and yet somehow understandable.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Tuesday January 16, @04:11PM
> I've never been one of those people who can name songs or singers or even bands
Same here. The attitude I got, especially in high school, for not knowing who some famous singer is had me wondering if I was the only person like that. Knowing classical music didn't count of course. And disco was doing 40 years in the desert at that time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 16, @06:21PM
This is a shame. I didn't own any of their albums but they were a band i've thought about lately as something I need to acquire and was hoping they were still making music. When I was young I had very stupid ideas about what I should listen too, so they weren't it. Now that I don't care about what other people might think (so damn much) i wanted to check it out again. The song In Your Head (or whatever it was called) makes me tear up every time. It's haunting. I think it's probable she was someone the Irish would have called "sensitive" and we can be called to one side or the other at any time, I think. Rest in peace, beautiful woman.
