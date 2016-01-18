18/01/16/0029217 story
posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday January 16, @10:32AM
from the cue-the-bad-puns dept.
It's a fart-measuring pill:
Scientists often hope to break ground with their research. But a group of Australian researchers would likely be happy with breaking wind.
The team developed an ingestible electronic capsule [open, DOI: 10.1038/s41928-017-0004-x] to monitor gas levels in the human gut. When it's paired with a pocket-sized receiver and a mobile phone app, the pill reports tail-wind conditions in real time as it passes from the stomach to the colon. The researchers, led by Kourosh Kalantar-Zadeh of RMIT University and Peter Gibson of Monash University, reported their invention Monday in Nature Electronics.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 16, @10:45AM
Lots of jokes, but your farts only come from the last 30cm of so of the large intestines. Most of the rest of the gas is absorbed into your blood and goes out through your lungs. This device may be used to try to correlate the two.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Snow on Tuesday January 16, @04:04PM
No wonder your breath smells like ass.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday January 16, @03:47PM
Ingestible sensors are all well and good. What about the nanobots? Little dudes go in to your blood stream, and circulate just like white blood cells. Unlike white blood cells, they KNOW whether a tumor is benign, or malignant, and laser away the malignant ones. Doctor prescribes a medicine, the bots circulating start picking up that medication from where the patch is applied, and purposfully carry those meds to the location where they are needed. Best of all - there's no need for X-rays, cat scans, or whatever. The bots have everything mapped, and will show it to you if you ask.
The hell with sensors, I want the nanobots. Round the clock custodians, cleaning up and repairing, and reporting back with constant situation reports. Everything from simple bruises, to warts, corns and calluses, right on up to more serious stuff like cholesterol buildup and cancers.
The bots won't mean immortality, but they will mean that you stay healthy from cradle to grave.
#Hillarygropedme
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday January 16, @04:24PM
They could mean "immortality", if that cleanup and repair involves aging damage [wikipedia.org].
General purpose nanobots will be difficult to make. I guess that they would require nanoscale lasers, various forms of sensors, some small amount of computing and data storage, and a way of producing a small amount of electricity biologically. Even the simplest "nanobots" that deliver a drug payload [mcgill.ca] to a target (such as cancer cells) are still stuck in the lab. Even if the technology is sound, safety considerations will delay their release by years.
Size [wikibooks.org] would need to be larger than most viruses in order to pack in more stuff. 500 nm diameter? Or maybe they could be made even larger but unable to enter human cells, instead working from the outside. The ideal nanobot should be able to replace the genome in a cell with a corrected version. An alternative could be to make the nanobot a larger microbot instead and have it spit out synthesized "clean" human cells, DNA and all, at the sites where they are needed, while killing old cells.
Cost might not be so bad if they could be grown on a silicon wafer. Billions of nanobots for hundreds of dollars. Depending on the amount needed, the rate at which they break down, and their utility, they could beat out many expensive drugs. Plus, preventative medicine can reduce or eliminate expensive hospital visits.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday January 16, @06:12PM
Hmmmm. Detecting and repairing aging damage goes pretty far beyond the staple nanobots in Sci-Fi. Most of what I've read and/or imagined is basically simple diagnostics, and mechanical destruction and/or repair. To do what you're talkiing about, those nanobots will have to manipulate stem cells, and trigger them to grow into whatever is needed. Not even my favorite SF writers have gone that far - yet. Aging in the human body is related to how many times, since conception, the cells have reproduced, and how many errors have been introduced with each reproduction. I think it's pretty much universally recognized that those errors can't be rolled back, without fresh stem cells.
But, yeah - given the ability to manipulate stem cells, the bots could probably make you nearly immortal.
Of course, bots would have their limits. If you happen to be at ground zero of a nuclear attack, those bots are going to be pretty useless. Or, if your spaceship falls into the sun - but that's basically the same thing as a nuclear attack. There will probably be lesser trauma from which you won't recover, with or without magical nanobots. Predator runs you through a juicer, and drinks you down - you're probably screwed.
#Hillarygropedme
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday January 16, @04:25PM
Why There Aren't Yet Nanobot Doctors [theatlantic.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14
