from the faces-of-dogecoin dept.
Everyone Is Getting Hilariously Rich and You're Not
Recently the founder of something called Ripple briefly became richer than Mark Zuckerberg. Another day an anonymous donor set up an $86 million Bitcoin-fortune charity called the Pineapple Fund. A Tesla was spotted with a BLOCKHN license plate. There's a surge in people looking to buy Bitcoin on their credit cards. After the Long Island Iced Tea company announced it would pivot to blockchain, its stock rose 500 percent in a day.
In 2017, the cryptocurrency Bitcoin went from $830 to $19,300, and now quivers around $14,000. Ether, its main rival, started the year at less than $10, closing out 2017 at $715. Now it's over $1,100. The wealth is intoxicating news, feverish because it seems so random. Investors trying to grok the landscape compare it to the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s, when valuations soared and it was hard to separate the Amazons and Googles from the Pets.coms and eToys.
The cryptocurrency community is centered around a tightknit group of friends — developers, libertarians, Redditors and cypherpunks — who have known each other for years through meet-ups, an endless circuit of crypto conferences and internet message boards. Over long hours in anonymous group chats, San Francisco bars and Settlers of Catan game nights, they talk about how cryptocurrency will decentralize power and wealth, changing the world order. The goal may be decentralization, but the money is extremely concentrated. Coinbase has more than 13 million accounts that own cryptocurrencies. Data suggests that about 94 percent of the Bitcoin wealth is held by men [archive], and some estimate that 95 percent of the wealth is held by 4 percent of the owners.
There are only a few winners here, and, unless they lose it all, their impact going forward will be outsize.
They also remember who laughed at them and when.
Related: 1600 Vine Street (similar story, we'll see if it makes you just as mad)
Related Stories
What happens when you stuff millennial online celebrities into an apartment complex? Let's peep this out:
Inside the Hollywood Home of Social Media's Stars. (Don't Be Shy.)
On any given day, something crazy is likely to be happening at 1600 Vine Street, a 550-unit apartment complex in Hollywood. A scary-looking clown might be shimmying across a narrow ledge eight floors above the sidewalk, or a young woman dangling from a balcony while a masked man wields a knife. A husky dog with pink ears, a pony, a baby monkey and other exotic animals also call it home.
But you don't need to live there to experience the high jinks, because they are available for anyone to watch on YouTube, Instagram and whatever social media platform comes next. The building at 1600 Vine functions as dormitory and studio lot for some of the internet's biggest stars. Videos shot there have been watched billions of times. The common spaces — a spacious gym, walkways lined with beige blocks and a courtyard surrounded by lush plants — are so recognizable that it's like walking onto the set of a popular TV show.
The list of current and former residents is a who's who of social media celebrities: the brothers Logan Paul and Jake Paul, Amanda Cerny, Juanpa Zurita, Lele Pons and Andrew Bachelor, known as King Bach. Some are comedians, some are models, and some are famous for being famous. But all are so-called influencers, social media speak for people with a huge digital audience.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by jshmlr on Tuesday January 16, @12:56PM (3 children)
I, like others, am upset that I didn't spend more time playing around with miners and hanging around the faucets. I don't wish any ill will on those that have found success and played the long game successfully. However, let's not delude ourselves that blockchain currencies are going to disrupt the world order. If you want to do that, empower the poor and the masses. Radix malorum est cupiditas.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday January 16, @01:01PM (2 children)
The bubble moment for me might have been seeing the headline of the latest blockchain-related submission [soylentnews.org].
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by TheRaven on Tuesday January 16, @02:53PM (1 child)
sudo mod me up
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 16, @04:54PM
It's a gimmick. Blockchains have unique features but those features come with a price (more electric power, delays in transactions). Why does kodak need their ledger to be distributed and somewhat anonymous? Why do they want a ledger that features the ability for other people to outvote them on on transactions? They don't.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Tuesday January 16, @01:04PM (3 children)
I think it's now time for my own cryptocurrency.
It will be a revolutionary concept: I'll replace proof of work by proof of dork.
I think I'll call the new currency Ripoff. ;-)
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday January 16, @01:10PM
Weedon't need your currency. We already have WeedCoin [marketwired.com].
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Informative) by khallow on Tuesday January 16, @03:31PM (1 child)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Tuesday January 16, @06:24PM
Thank you, it's been years since I read "Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds" by Mackay. I think it may apply well today to many things such as economic scams and bubbles and political scams and bubbles.
It is available for download at Project Gutenberg: http://www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/24518 [gutenberg.org]
There may be hope for you after all.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday January 16, @01:17PM (7 children)
WarpCoin is the hot new cryptocurrency on the block, and it could help humanity reach for the stars. WarpCoin miners run tiny pieces of a simulation of warp bubble configurations in order to minimize the potential energy of warp field states. The first 10,000 coins have been reserved to fund the construction of a state-of-the-art warp-field interferometer.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday January 16, @01:24PM (1 child)
[Citation needed]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Funny) by takyon on Tuesday January 16, @01:37PM
[1] [soylentnews.org]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by theluggage on Tuesday January 16, @01:51PM (4 children)
But the Federation doesn't seem to use money... will WarpCoin be exchangeable for gold-pressed latinum, and will I need to deal with the Ferrengi to cash it in?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 16, @03:11PM
The Borg will crack your crypto and WarpCoin will be as worthless as gold.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday January 16, @05:19PM (2 children)
The Federation uses money; that stuff about them laughing about it was a combination of propaganda and the fact that aboard a Federation military vessel, you don't need money if you're part of the crew.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by theluggage on Tuesday January 16, @06:01PM (1 child)
Citation needed?
They have a post-scarcity economy (replicators + an apparent abundance of energy) and liberal social attitudes (which suddenly become way more practical in a post-scarcity economy) - if they use money, something has gone very wrong. There's not even much talk about trade between planets (again, replicators!)
Unless you're trying to tell me that replicator software isn't distributed under the GPL... :-O
OK, Deep Space 9 got a bit confused about having alien traders on a Federation outpost (almost like they'd cut & pasted a load of concepts from another show that was set on a space station in a far less utopian society that operated a port to subsidise its diplomatic mission.... Nah...)
Oh, and the whole thing about Federation military vessels is a bit of a sore point (we come in peace, shoot to kill!)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday January 16, @06:21PM
Citation needed?
I can't give you a good citation because the only canonical sources we have are propaganda pieces from Starfleet Command. We don't have almost anything that shows life in the Federation outside of Starfleet, so this is mainly conjecture.
They have a post-scarcity economy (replicators + an apparent abundance of energy)
Do they? Or does the military simply get all the cool stuff and all the energy they need, while the planets are forced to supply it?
and liberal social attitudes (which suddenly become way more practical in a post-scarcity economy)
Do they? Or is that just what you're seeing on the human-crewed military starships?
There's not even much talk about trade between planets (again, replicators!)
Or maybe it's because the military doesn't get involved in trade? Where's the records showing life aboard the freighters, or in the colonies, or even on the main planets? All you see is what life is supposedly like on a human-crewed military ship. They don't even show what it's like on ships with Andorian, Tellarite, or Vulcan crews, though they'll occasionally make a reference to one of those.
Remember, however, that in Enterprise they did show a freighter in at least one episode. Life didn't look quite so nice there.
Oh, and the whole thing about Federation military vessels is a bit of a sore point (we come in peace, shoot to kill!)
Well to be fair, they do seem to be pretty reluctant to open fire. But again, these are likely propaganda pieces, so of course they're going to depict Starfleet in the best light, and show the Romulans, Klingons, and Cardassians as always the aggressors.
Star Trek is just like Lord of the Rings: propaganda for the winning side. LotR covers up the real story, about a peaceful society entering an industrial revolution being attacked and brutally annihilated by a war-mongering, imperialistic faction led by Gandalf and the Elves. They even go so far as to make up the name "orc" as a slur for foreign men, and describe them as literal monsters.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Snow on Tuesday January 16, @04:00PM
Okay, maybe calling it a shitcoin is a bit much... It has been around for a while and does try to address a problem.
Ripple is centralized by design. Nodes are Trusted. You cannot mine Ripple on your own and something like 60% of all ripple is owned by Ripple Labs.
Ripple is basically SWIFT 2.0. Certainly something useful, but not the change that decentralized currencies are promising.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday January 16, @04:41PM
But I'm willing to concede many others do.
My profit was cut in half yesterday.
But I do still have a profit
I ordered an Antminer L3+ in December. It will be here in Karachi. It mines LiteCoin s. The hit win btc rigs all require 220V
And in other news I have conceded victory to autocorrect.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
Reply to This