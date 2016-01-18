Stories
Ham Radio CubeSat Launch Success

posted by martyb on Tuesday January 16, @01:38PM
Science

Fnord666 writes:

CubeSats carrying amateur radio payloads were among the 31 satellites successfully launched on January 12 at 0359 UT on the ISRO PSLV-C40 mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India.

Two of the CubeSats, Fox-1D and PicSat, carry amateur radio FM transponders, but neither is yet available for general amateur use. The PicSat FM transponder is unusual in that instead of a CTCSS tone it requires a 1750 Hz tone burst to activate. The 1750 Hz tone burst used to be popular on IARU Region 1 FM repeaters in the 1980s and 90s before the widespread use of CTCSS.

CNUSail-1, built by students at the Chungnam National University in Korea, carries a deployable sail. The students have requested the help of radio amateurs in receiving the 437.100 MHz 9600 bps BPSK beacon, further information is available at https://sites.google.com/view/cnuusg

One site lists these frequencies for the satellites carrying amateur radio payloads, while JE9PEL has these frequencies for the latest launches.

Source: http://qrznow.com/ham-radio-cubesat-success/

Fox-1D is part of The Fox Project

Original Submission


(1)

    Void where encryption is prohibited on ham radio.

