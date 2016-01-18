from the shallow-premise dept.
You may not think much about the switches that sit underneath the keycaps of your keyboard, but there's a large contingent of enthusiasts who really, really care. And for those users, Cherry's various MX-branded switches are somewhat of a standard. Because they include a number of mechanical parts, though, you won't see a lot of laptop-like thin mechanical keyboards or mechanical keyboards on more than a handful of laptops.
The trend, however, is clearly going toward slim keyboards — and that's not lost on Cherry. So at CES this week, the company is introducing a completely new line of keyboard switches that may just be small enough to bring mechanical keyboards to more laptops (or at least more niche gaming laptops) and thinner keyboards. These new switches are low-profile versions of the Cherry MX RGB switch, a switch that features colored LEDs and which is especially popular with gamers. The company tells me that, if successful, it'll launch thinner versions of its other MX switches, too.
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2018/01/12/cherrys-new-low-profile-switches-may-help-bring-mechanical-keyboards-to-more-laptops/
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday January 16, @05:00PM (1 child)
Does this mean that we can have "clakety" laptop keyboards now?
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Tuesday January 16, @05:51PM
Maybe not, because it looks like the RGB switches are only the silent linear-actuation types. Which would also prevent them from being marketed effectively on consumer devices, because without the pressure point it's very difficult to train yourself not to bottom out on every keystroke.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday January 16, @05:17PM (2 children)
Unlike PC keyboards, where you can buy and plug in any keyboard you want thanks to the USB standard (and PS/2 before that), with a laptop you're stuck with whatever POS keyboard they stick in there, unless one of these keyboard companies decides to offer aftermarket replacement keyboards for select laptop models. I think there's a grand total of 1 laptop out there right now with a mechanical keyboard, and of course it's a very expensive, specialized "gaming" laptop. I hate these island keyboards in laptops now with a passion, but even I'm not going to shell out thousands of dollars for some big, heavy laptop with mechanical keys just because of this, when I can get a good laptop (aside from the keyboard) for a few hundred (I tend to buy off-lease business laptops, but even good consumer laptops aren't that expensive). Also important is the sound: I probably wouldn't be welcome in many coffee shops if my keyboard was making too much noise.
Why can't we just have the keyboards that Thinkpads had about 5-10 years ago? Those were perfection; slim enough, easy to type on (no stupid flat-top island keys), good tactile response, not too much noise; they were the perfect balance for what you need in a business/productivity laptop. The Dell Latitude E-series keyboards were a close second BTW.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday January 16, @05:22PM
> Why can't we just have the keyboards that Thinkpads had about 5-10 years ago?
Because Apple. The slim laptop and copy-Apple crazes killed the good keyboard.
Still have a small Dell at home with a great real keyboard. Off my cold dead carpal-tunneled hands! (anyone has a spare H key?)
(Score: 2) by tibman on Tuesday January 16, @06:06PM
Pretty sure i despise laptops. Usually get two stand-alone monitors, decent keyboard (cherry mx clear), and decent mouse. Plug it all up to the laptop, close the laptop lid, shove the laptop to the back of the desk and pretend it doesn't exist. If companies still employ me when i'm old then they'll probably hate me.
You shouldn't have to throw out your nice keyboard when your computer gets old : /
(Score: 3, Insightful) by looorg on Tuesday January 16, @05:51PM
OK I do admit that I am one of those enthusiasts that like (and require) a mechanical keyboard. It should be a IBM model M keyboard. But other mechanical once might do it in a pinch. I might try one of those as a laptop keyboard, it might be ok -- at the moment I have a separate keyboard for my work laptop just so I won't have to use the disgusting keyboard it normally comes with. The problem with laptop keyboards tho is the layout and they won't change that anytime soon as having a mechanical keyboard on the laptop just won't change the layout issues.
