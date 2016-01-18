Stories
Delta 4 Rocket Successfully Lofts Clandestine NRO Satellite Into Orbit

posted by cmn32480 on Tuesday January 16, @08:03PM   Printer-friendly
from the satellites-flying-backwards dept.
Science

Fnord666 writes:

What caught my eye initially was the unusual track of the flight path.

A United Launch Alliance Delta 4 rocket climbed into orbit Friday from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California with a top secret spy satellite, adding a new set of eyes in the sky for the U.S. government's intelligence community and nudging part of the Delta 4 family closer to retirement.

The 217-foot-tall (66-meter) Delta 4 rocket lifted off at 2:11 p.m. PST (5:11 p.m. EST; 2211 GMT) from Space Launch Complex 6 at Vandenberg on the power of an Aerojet Rocketdyne RS-68A main engine and two Orbital ATK-built solid rocket boosters.

[...] ULA confirmed the flight's successful outcome in a press release around two hours after liftoff.

[...] "It's a classified payload for the NRO," Varghese said in a pre-launch interview. "We can't go into the details of what the payload does, but it's a national security priority, and it's mission will ensure that the warfighters across the globe have the appropriate intel that they need to be able to support operations."

Codenamed NROL-47, the satellite lofted Friday will likely join the NRO's fleet of orbiting radar reconnaissance stations.

The Delta 4's trajectory toward the southwest suggested it was bound for an unusual high-inclination retrograde orbit that would allow the rocket's top secret payload to travel in the opposite direction of Earth's rotation.

Source: https://spaceflightnow.com/2018/01/13/delta-4-rocket-successfully-lofts-clandestine-nro-satellite-into-orbit/

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday January 16, @08:14PM (3 children)

    by bob_super (1357) on Tuesday January 16, @08:14PM (#623273)

    Kids came out of class to see that one fly overhead. Let's hope they are more interested in the rocket than in the spying part.

    That retrograde orbit means that you have to be pretty fast at processing the terrain below you, cause it's going by fast!
    On the other hand, it likely means getting to a specific spot faster/more often than a cheaper orbit.

    • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday January 16, @09:46PM (1 child)

      by DannyB (5839) on Tuesday January 16, @09:46PM (#623309)

      That would have a high closing velocity if it were directed to collide with another satellite.

      • (Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday January 16, @10:13PM

        by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday January 16, @10:13PM (#623326) Journal

        Or if another satellite were

        https://breakingdefense.com/2015/05/pentagon-reports-on-chinas-satellite-killers/>directed to collide with it.

        --
        No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.

    • (Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday January 16, @09:55PM

      by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday January 16, @09:55PM (#623314) Journal

      Combine that orbit with another already in-orbit bird and you probably get three times as many passes per day and random-ish arrival times over any given area of interest.

      Yes you pass faster, but that's probably not a big issue given today's photo capabilities.
      We'll be seeing you.

      I got no problem with this type of spying.

      --
      No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.

  • (Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday January 16, @08:27PM (9 children)

    by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Tuesday January 16, @08:27PM (#623277) Homepage Journal

    Response to a clueless newbie who thinks something is wrong with his Mac:

    "I suggest that you avoid reading the log unless something is really going wrong. You'll always find frightening messages in there, even when the computer is working perfectly."

    --
    127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious

    • (Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday January 16, @09:03PM (7 children)

      by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Tuesday January 16, @09:03PM (#623288) Homepage Journal

      an earlier version of this manual
                page said true when it meant false and said false when it meant true. You
                may only ask one true/false question to determine which one is correct.
                Just kidding! This version of the manual page is definitely telling the
                truth.

      --
      127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious

      • (Score: 3, Informative) by frojack on Tuesday January 16, @09:56PM (6 children)

        by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday January 16, @09:56PM (#623315) Journal

        Michael: Back on your meds buddy.

        --
        No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.

        • (Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday January 16, @10:25PM (5 children)

          by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Tuesday January 16, @10:25PM (#623332) Homepage Journal

          ALL OF YOU MUST BOW DOWN BEFORE THE GREATNESS THIS IS ME

          --
          127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious

          • (Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday January 16, @10:27PM (4 children)

            by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Tuesday January 16, @10:27PM (#623333) Homepage Journal

            I just built the installer for our internal QA to test.

            It's looking real good so I don't forsee any problems with testing by my client's customers.

            (My client is a fabless semiconductor firm. Their customers manufacture finished products for end-users.)

            When all the customers are happy with my product then I get paid.

            I'm going to buy a car.

            --
            127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious

            • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 16, @10:43PM (3 children)

              by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 16, @10:43PM (#623338)

              How about a refill on the meds instead of a car?

    • (Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday January 16, @11:28PM

      by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Tuesday January 16, @11:28PM (#623352) Homepage Journal

      I Am Absolutely Serious.

      --
      127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday January 16, @08:58PM (3 children)

    by looorg (578) on Tuesday January 16, @08:58PM (#623287)

    Best part about the NROL missions are the launch patches. Pretty generic if you ask me, white knight, bad red dragon, latin phrase (mali nunquam praevalebunt, evil never prevails or something like that). Still nothing that comes close to NROL 39.

    http://www.americaspace.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/nrol47patchnro.png [americaspace.com]

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 16, @09:31PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 16, @09:31PM (#623301)

      Shit like that happens when people spend too much time in front of their [N|W]intedo.

    • (Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday January 16, @09:58PM (1 child)

      by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday January 16, @09:58PM (#623316) Journal

      A patch for each launch? Come on!

      --
      No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.

      • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday January 16, @10:40PM

        by bob_super (1357) on Tuesday January 16, @10:40PM (#623337)

        They need better patches, so they stop ripping open at Max-Q.
        Note that it's a lot easier to get the Agile standup meeting focused when the lady is already reading the countdown.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @12:46AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @12:46AM (#623375)

    Meanwhile, American infrastructure crumbles. Homeless everywhere. Crime, lack of education, no outlook, jobs outsourced.

    And the American government sends Billion-dollar spy satellites to find out what someone on the other side of the planet had for dinner.

