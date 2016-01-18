from the satellites-flying-backwards dept.
What caught my eye initially was the unusual track of the flight path.
A United Launch Alliance Delta 4 rocket climbed into orbit Friday from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California with a top secret spy satellite, adding a new set of eyes in the sky for the U.S. government's intelligence community and nudging part of the Delta 4 family closer to retirement.
The 217-foot-tall (66-meter) Delta 4 rocket lifted off at 2:11 p.m. PST (5:11 p.m. EST; 2211 GMT) from Space Launch Complex 6 at Vandenberg on the power of an Aerojet Rocketdyne RS-68A main engine and two Orbital ATK-built solid rocket boosters.
[...] ULA confirmed the flight's successful outcome in a press release around two hours after liftoff.
[...] "It's a classified payload for the NRO," Varghese said in a pre-launch interview. "We can't go into the details of what the payload does, but it's a national security priority, and it's mission will ensure that the warfighters across the globe have the appropriate intel that they need to be able to support operations."
Codenamed NROL-47, the satellite lofted Friday will likely join the NRO's fleet of orbiting radar reconnaissance stations.
The Delta 4's trajectory toward the southwest suggested it was bound for an unusual high-inclination retrograde orbit that would allow the rocket's top secret payload to travel in the opposite direction of Earth's rotation.
Source: https://spaceflightnow.com/2018/01/13/delta-4-rocket-successfully-lofts-clandestine-nro-satellite-into-orbit/
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday January 16, @08:14PM (3 children)
Kids came out of class to see that one fly overhead. Let's hope they are more interested in the rocket than in the spying part.
That retrograde orbit means that you have to be pretty fast at processing the terrain below you, cause it's going by fast!
On the other hand, it likely means getting to a specific spot faster/more often than a cheaper orbit.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday January 16, @09:46PM
That would have a high closing velocity if it were directed to collide with another satellite.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday January 16, @10:13PM
Or if another satellite were
Or if another satellite were
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday January 16, @09:55PM
Combine that orbit with another already in-orbit bird and you probably get three times as many passes per day and random-ish arrival times over any given area of interest.
Yes you pass faster, but that's probably not a big issue given today's photo capabilities.
We'll be seeing you.
I got no problem with this type of spying.
We'll be seeing you.

I got no problem with this type of spying.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday January 16, @08:27PM
Response to a clueless newbie who thinks something is wrong with his Mac:
"I suggest that you avoid reading the log unless something is really going wrong. You'll always find frightening messages in there, even when the computer is working perfectly."
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday January 16, @09:03PM
an earlier version of this manual
page said true when it meant false and said false when it meant true. You
may only ask one true/false question to determine which one is correct.
Just kidding! This version of the manual page is definitely telling the
truth.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 3, Informative) by frojack on Tuesday January 16, @09:56PM
Michael: Back on your meds buddy.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday January 16, @10:25PM
ALL OF YOU MUST BOW DOWN BEFORE THE GREATNESS THIS IS ME
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday January 16, @10:27PM
I just built the installer for our internal QA to test.
It's looking real good so I don't forsee any problems with testing by my client's customers.
(My client is a fabless semiconductor firm. Their customers manufacture finished products for end-users.)
When all the customers are happy with my product then I get paid.
I'm going to buy a car.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 16, @10:43PM
How about a refill on the meds instead of a car?
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday January 16, @11:27PM
Having a car would make it a hell of a lot easier to get to the pharmacy. As it is I spend over an hour each way on the bus.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @04:07AM
Where I live I can walk to CVS faster. With the bus fare I can't afford, I could have my pick of CVSes.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday January 17, @05:10AM
I wait for the bus then go from central Vancouver to downtown, wait for another bus then go back to central Vancouver, but on a different street.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday January 16, @11:28PM
I Am Absolutely Serious.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday January 16, @08:58PM (3 children)
Best part about the NROL missions are the launch patches. Pretty generic if you ask me, white knight, bad red dragon, latin phrase (mali nunquam praevalebunt, evil never prevails or something like that). Still nothing that comes close to NROL 39.
http://www.americaspace.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/nrol47patchnro.png [americaspace.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 16, @09:31PM
Shit like that happens when people spend too much time in front of their [N|W]intedo.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday January 16, @09:58PM
A patch for each launch? Come on!
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday January 16, @10:40PM
They need better patches, so they stop ripping open at Max-Q.
Note that it's a lot easier to get the Agile standup meeting focused when the lady is already reading the countdown.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @12:46AM
Meanwhile, American infrastructure crumbles. Homeless everywhere. Crime, lack of education, no outlook, jobs outsourced.
And the American government sends Billion-dollar spy satellites to find out what someone on the other side of the planet had for dinner.
