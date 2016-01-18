from the get-on-the-blockchain-train dept.
BBC http://www.bbc.com/news/technology-42630136 and many others are reporting this story,
The US firm said it was teaming up with London-based Wenn Media Group to carry out the initial coin offering (ICO).
It is part of a blockchain-based initiative to help photographers control their image rights.
Kodak also detailed plans to install rows of Bitcoin mining rigs at its headquarters in Rochester, New York.
Anyone have further details?
Kodak's Supposed Crytocurrency Entrance Appears To Be Little More Than A Rebranded Paparazzi Copyright Trolling Scheme... With The Blockchain
For a few years now I've debated writing up a post about why a "blockchain-based DRM" is an idea that people frequently talk about, but which is a really dumb idea. Because the key point in the blockchain is that it "solves"...
Also at Bloomberg, The Verge, and Futurism.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @12:59AM
Perhaps they'll finally be able to deliver the super8 camera they announced back in 2014? [kodak.com]
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday January 17, @01:11AM (2 children)
... but not so much that it's illegal. Rather the central government called on local governments to tell the miners to wind down gracefully.
China has good reason to forbid mining: their hashrate is a substantial fraction of the total. Mining is cheap there because coal is cheap.
Perhaps the PRC is dismayed at the short life expectancies of children with asthma.
However the miners aren't just shutting down; they are relocating to other countries, mostly the US and Canada.
Here in the Pacific NorthLeft I only pay 8.16 cents per kilowatt-hour, doubtlessly because of the abundant hydroelectric power.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 4, Interesting) by tftp on Wednesday January 17, @01:36AM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Wednesday January 17, @06:48AM
> I always believed that wasting energy on production of bitcoins is insane.
Insane compared to what? The amount of energy used to mine, extract and refine precious metals like Gold? Or the amount of energy used all across the worlds financial sectors to process transactions?
Bitcoins energy use is a small fraction of the energy costs of current transaction systems. As Bitcoin aficionados work on the pretext that Bitcoin will be a replacement for the above transaction system, its current consumption is not a problem, because (a) it is temporary until the switchover is complete, and (b) further tech developments and refinements will result in a reduction in energy consumption.
However until that fateful day comes (if it comes at all) Bitcoin will run in parallel with the existing system, so there will be increased energy usage costs. However, it still doesn't seem that large (at least to me).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @01:11AM
After the switch to Digital why did they never come out with anything of significance, Nikon and and Cannon survived the switch, also I'm I misremembering wasn't the CCD developed by Kodak?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday January 17, @02:00AM (1 child)
https://www.kodak.com/US/en/corp/Press_center/KODAK_EKTRA_the_Camera_First_Smartphone_Launches_in_the_United_States/default.htm [kodak.com]
https://www.kodak.com/US/en/corp/Press_center/KODAK_Tablets_launch_throughout_Europe/default.htm [kodak.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @03:56AM
OK but they made the first digial camera in 1973
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @03:09AM (1 child)
Is this a new scam where people/companies launch a new type of coin with zero liquidity but high "exchange rate" and then claim to suddenly be rich/not bankrupt?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday January 17, @03:39AM
It could be a way to artificially inflate a balance sheet. I hope that accounting firms are wise to this, and SEC rules make it clear how much of a company's net worth is "backed up" by questionable cryptocurrencies.
The more thinly traded cryptocurrencies have a lot in common with thinly traded penny stocks, you can hold $10M "worth" of stock in a thinly traded company, but if the daily volume traded in that company is only a few thousand dollars, you'll never get even $1M out of your holdings - any time you go to sell, you'll be crashing the price.
The major cryptocurrencies are a little better, you could probably cash in $10M worth of BTC or Ethereum over a few days without crashing the price, if you do it carefully - try that with Verticoin and you're gonna have a bad time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @06:09AM
