from the that-smell-again dept.
Nitrogen-fixing bacteria are a source of methane in the atmosphere:
An unexpected source of methane in the environment has been inadvertently discovered.
Nitrogen-fixing bacteria are the chief means by which nitrogen gas in the air is changed into a form that plants and animals can use. Roughly 10 percent of these nitrogen-fixing microorganisms contain the genetic code for manufacturing a back-up enzyme, called iron iron-only nitrogenase, to do their job.
Recent research reveals that this enzyme allows these microorganisms to convert nitrogen gas to ammonia and carbon dioxide into methane at the same time. The ammonia is the main product; the methane is only a sideline.
This enzymatic pathway is a previously unknown route for the natural biological production of methane.
A pathway for biological methane production using bacterial iron-only nitrogenase (DOI: 10.1038/s41564-017-0091-5) (DX)
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @02:56AM (2 children)
Ignoring proportions, the reaction given is:
CO2 + N2 -> NH3 + H2 + CH4
We can conclude that this is an endothermic nuclear reaction that fissions oxygen into hydrogen.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @03:35AM (1 child)
That isn't the reaction that is "given". It's the reaction you deduced from the incomplete summary and article. From the Nature article's [nature.com] abstract:
Emphasis added. Protons are of course hydrogen nuclei which are basically everywhere. I suppose they get most of the protons from breaking up water molecules (hydrolysis).
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @03:43AM
You lost the oxygen. Water is not listed as a product.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday January 17, @03:09AM (3 children)
Seriously...ammonia AND methane.
In other words, FERTILIZER AND BIOGAS.
Holy. Shit. Can we do some crisper-drawer voodoo on some e. coli and plop this enzyme into them, then set up bioreactors the size of the empire state building and capture the outputs? Please? It's like everything's going to hell and nature is revealing this stuff to us as a last-ditch effort not to get broiled alive.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @04:01AM
This is great news! now we can get rid of all those cows!, think about how all that land can be re purposed for the rich while increasing climate disaster for everyone else
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Wednesday January 17, @04:32AM (1 child)
Biogas reactors usually work with anaerobic conditions are require energy-rich input.
For this to work, those bacteria will need to consume CO2 and nitrogen and have another energy source to produce the biogas ('cause the CO2 has lower formation enthalpy than the methane and N2 lower enthalpy than NH3; in layman's words, you don't burn CO2 to get methane, but the other way around).
Now, when you take into consideration the energy you have to supply, it may turn out that there are other processes [soylentnews.org] that can do the same with higher efficiency.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @05:38AM
Dumby! we can burn the methane from cows to get that energy until we reach infinite negative mass energy has you not been reading all of the things people proclaim, Sociology is the only science and the narrative is the only conceptual space allowed Foult was accurate.
Reply to This
Parent