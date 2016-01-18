Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Don’t Let Upload Filters Undermine the Public Domain

posted by janrinok on Wednesday January 17, @04:05AM   Printer-friendly
from the end-run dept.
Digital Liberty

canopic jug writes:

[...] A work that might look infringing because it includes public domain material used elsewhere therefore runs the risk of being widely blocked.[...]

Although in theory those using public domain materials might be able to appeal against such an action, it would require them to know how to do that, and to have the time and the inclination to do so. One of biggest strengths of public domain materials is that they can be used without permission by anyone – especially by those who know nothing about the finer points of copyright law, and who have limited financial resources. It is precisely these individuals who will be unwilling or unable to challenge erroneous blocking by upload filters. Over time, people may even avoid drawing on public domain materials for fear that their posts will be blocked, and that they may be subject to other punishments by sites hosting their material because of their repeated copyright "offences".

Those pushing for upload filters will doubtless insist this outcome is not their intent, and that may be so. But given the impossibility of incorporating detailed legal knowledge about this famously complex area into online censorship systems, and the vulnerability of the public domain, which is particularly at risk because there is no organisation to defend it, it is inevitable that this rich resource, built up over three hundred years, will be badly affected by automated filters. If it adopts this approach, the EU will end up undermining the basic quid pro quo of copyright – that works can be used freely after a temporary monopoly has elapsed – and thus the public's acceptance that the current framework is in some sense "fair". Ironically, a draconian upload filter system brought in supposedly to defend copyright could end up leading to it being seriously de-legitimised.

Source : Don't Let Upload Filters Undermine the Public Domain

Original Submission


«  Nitrogen-Fixing Bacteria Can Produce Methane | System Reboots: beryllium Scheduled for Jan 17 @0700 UTC; lithium, sodium, and boron soon to come  »
Don’t Let Upload Filters Undermine the Public Domain | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 8 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday January 17, @04:10AM (2 children)

    by takyon (881) <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Wednesday January 17, @04:10AM (#623432) Journal

    The Public Domain Starts Growing Again Next Year, and It’s About Time [eff.org]

    Do the works become public domain on the 1st of the year, or do they become public domain on the date X years after they were released, and "Public Domain Day is just a cute time to remind everybody in January?

    --
    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @04:50AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @04:50AM (#623447)

      Mickey mouse extension act in 3...2...1

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @05:04AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @05:04AM (#623449)

      CS forester and anything walt disney himself did comes into the public domain up here in the frozen north so we have that going for us... which is nice...

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @04:15AM (4 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @04:15AM (#623436)

    Youtube flagged me for using a recording of Flight of the Valkyries originally recorded my Thomas Edison.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @04:18AM (3 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @04:18AM (#623437)

      By Thomas Edison.

      • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @05:19AM (2 children)

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @05:19AM (#623451)

        Your saying if I electrocute elephants I could become famous and lionized instead of being condemed as the first and really prolific patent troll?

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @06:04AM (1 child)

          by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @06:04AM (#623458)

          No, he's just saying you should have uploaded the Tesla version, in AC, much higher resolution, and less lossage over distance.

          • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @06:24AM

            by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @06:24AM (#623461)

            Well I am posting via wifi...

(1)