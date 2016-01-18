from the end-run dept.
[...] A work that might look infringing because it includes public domain material used elsewhere therefore runs the risk of being widely blocked.[...]
Although in theory those using public domain materials might be able to appeal against such an action, it would require them to know how to do that, and to have the time and the inclination to do so. One of biggest strengths of public domain materials is that they can be used without permission by anyone – especially by those who know nothing about the finer points of copyright law, and who have limited financial resources. It is precisely these individuals who will be unwilling or unable to challenge erroneous blocking by upload filters. Over time, people may even avoid drawing on public domain materials for fear that their posts will be blocked, and that they may be subject to other punishments by sites hosting their material because of their repeated copyright "offences".
Those pushing for upload filters will doubtless insist this outcome is not their intent, and that may be so. But given the impossibility of incorporating detailed legal knowledge about this famously complex area into online censorship systems, and the vulnerability of the public domain, which is particularly at risk because there is no organisation to defend it, it is inevitable that this rich resource, built up over three hundred years, will be badly affected by automated filters. If it adopts this approach, the EU will end up undermining the basic quid pro quo of copyright – that works can be used freely after a temporary monopoly has elapsed – and thus the public's acceptance that the current framework is in some sense "fair". Ironically, a draconian upload filter system brought in supposedly to defend copyright could end up leading to it being seriously de-legitimised.
Source : Don't Let Upload Filters Undermine the Public Domain
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday January 17, @04:10AM (2 children)
The Public Domain Starts Growing Again Next Year, and It’s About Time [eff.org]
Do the works become public domain on the 1st of the year, or do they become public domain on the date X years after they were released, and "Public Domain Day is just a cute time to remind everybody in January?
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @04:50AM
Mickey mouse extension act in 3...2...1
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @05:04AM
CS forester and anything walt disney himself did comes into the public domain up here in the frozen north so we have that going for us... which is nice...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @04:15AM (4 children)
Youtube flagged me for using a recording of Flight of the Valkyries originally recorded my Thomas Edison.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @04:18AM (3 children)
By Thomas Edison.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @05:19AM (2 children)
Your saying if I electrocute elephants I could become famous and lionized instead of being condemed as the first and really prolific patent troll?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @06:04AM (1 child)
No, he's just saying you should have uploaded the Tesla version, in AC, much higher resolution, and less lossage over distance.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @06:24AM
Well I am posting via wifi...
Reply to This
Parent