Ford Motor Company plans to substantially increase its investment in electric vehicles:
Ford Motor Co's plan to double its electrified vehicle spending is part of an investment tsunami in batteries and electric cars by global automakers that now totals $90 billion and is still growing, a Reuters analysis shows.
That money is pouring in to a tiny sector that amounts to less than 1 percent of the 90 million vehicles sold each year and where Elon Musk's Tesla Inc, with sales of only three models totaling just over 100,000 vehicles in 2017, was a dominant player.
[...] "We're all in," Ford Motor Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr said of the company's $11 billion investment, announced on Sunday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. "The only question is, will the customers be there with us?"
[...] Investments in electrified vehicles announced to date include at least $19 billion by automakers in the United States, $21 billion in China and $52 billion in Germany.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
Ford is already deeply involved with these sorts of investments, but its portfolio is growing once again with an investment in a company building maps for self-driving cars.
Civil Maps' goal is to create a set of high definition maps that self-driving cars can use to navigate. The company takes data from Lidar and cameras and translates it into a format cars can understand. It prides itself on having a small data footprint, making it easier to transmit data to and from vehicles.
"Autonomous vehicles require a totally new kind of map," said Civil Maps CEO Sravan Puttagunta in a statement. "Civil Maps' scalable map generation process enables fully autonomous vehicles to drive like humans do -- identifying on-road and off-road features even when they might be missing, deteriorated or hidden from view and letting a car know what it can expect along its route."
The company received $6.6 million in seed funding from Ford and five other investors. Civil Maps isn't a large company, with just 16 employees on the payroll. Ford's other recent work with startups includes a $182.2 million investment in software company Pivotal, and its Ford Fusion sedan is the basis for an autonomous test car Uber has deployed in Pennsylvania.
Ford might not be the first name that comes to mind when you think of autonomous vehicles (unless you really like Domino's pizza), but that doesn't mean the automaker is sitting by while everyone else is making leaps and bounds in the space. The company just announced that it's making a $5 million investment in the American Center for Mobility. "This is an investment in the safe, rapid testing and deployment of transformative technology that will help improve peoples' lives," Ford's CTO Ken Washington said in a press release (PDF).
The money puts Ford in the same company as AT&T, Toyota Motor North America and Toyota Research Institute as a founder of the 500 acre Willow Run autonomous vehicle testing campus located outside of Detroit in Ypsilanti Township. Willow Run's first phase is scheduled to open this December. Michigan Governor Rick Snyder called the investment a show of faith from Ford to the world's automotive capital. "As the convergence between the technological and manufacturing sectors continues to grow, it is very encouraging to see great Michigan companies like Ford leading the way toward our future," he said in the same release.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @07:21AM
Why must there be 40 models?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @07:36AM
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday January 17, @08:31AM
There are only twenty seven models currently in production:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Ford_vehicles [wikipedia.org]
Maybe *every* truck, car, MPV and tractor with a Ford badge will be hybrid or electric.
Maybe every badge on every model is counted..
Maybe somone can't count?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @09:12AM
10 more than those 30 pieces of silver.
One for each day of Easter Lent.
This does show Ford works in mysterious ways.
(GRIN)
(Score: 1) by ewk on Wednesday January 17, @09:42AM
Maybe the different battery capacities account for the number of models?
(Score: 2) by Bot on Wednesday January 17, @09:58AM
Electric vehicles have the potential of costing much less than ICE for maintenance.
But the surviving auto makers did so by milking customers for maintenance and some billions of their investments will go straight to ensuring planned obsolescence.
I'd ideally buy some toy car from small manufacturers, or, soon, print my own.
BTW I own a ford, it's a pity that latest fiesta grew in dimensions because the older model was perfect. A car must be easy to park, sturdy, large enough that a 500 mile trip is feasible. All the rest is fluff and escalation against threats from other drivers (for SUVs)
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday January 17, @12:30PM
My brother is an engineer at Ford, in their R&D division. We went to visit him in Michigan last summer and he said the new CEO had held pow-wows with the department heads in which he told them they weren't competing against the GM's of the world, but rather Tesla. This confirms he was serious.
If Ford realizes this, and other mass-market brands follow suit, the oil companies are done for.
I'm glad, actually, because the electric cars drive so much better than gas cars. The acceleration is instant and precise. The quiet is a blessing. The convenience of recharging at home or at your destination instead of taking detours to a gas station is welcome. Their compatibility with autonomous driving is another benefit waiting in the wings, for those who mostly drive in congested urban areas.
(Score: 2) by Bobs on Wednesday January 17, @04:11PM
Thanks for posting - interesting.
Yet it sounds like they are not sure what to do and are going to try everything: Throw it all at the wall and see what sticks.
That is NOT the Tesla approach, nor Apple.
I submit it might be better to come up with fewer, great products and focus on making those excellent.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday January 17, @06:17PM
Ford makes most of its money from its trucks. The rest are there for market presence.
The Tesla's Model S outselling Mercedes and BMW in its category, which are the revenue centers for those two, has shaken up the industry. They had written Tesla off as an eco-hippy freakshow, but Tesla stole a march on them by building a luxury car their target market would rather own. Tesla beat them at their own game, in other words, and the fact that it's an electric car just adds a little cachet.
So Tesla's announcement of their EV pickup has Ford concerned they could be next in their favorite category. Anyway my brother's happy; he has been talking for years about jumping ship for Tesla because Ford was hopelessly staid, but now that Tesla is perceived to be a threat Ford has been throwing money and attention at R&D and have been open to do new things in a way they never were before.
Competition is good.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @05:21PM
Hard to believe that was the whole message at Ford -- since most of what Tesla has built is for the high end luxury market. And Ford primarily makes pickups and other trucks.
I'm assuming that Ford's product mix will continue to be based (for the most part) on what is selling...and that is trucks (sadly--I personally like cars, sitting lower, less rolling and pitching, etc).
