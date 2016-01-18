from the do-they-come-pre-tapped dept.
Google Cloud will add Montreal, the Netherlands, Los Angeles, Finland, and Hong Kong as new cloud computing regions. Google will also invest in three new undersea cables:
Google is extending its cloud computing infrastructure with the introduction of five new regions and plans to build its own undersea cable.
The advertising-to-cloud-computing giant said its new Netherlands and Montreal cloud computing regions will open in the first quarter of 2018, followed by Los Angeles, Finland, and Hong Kong.
Like other cloud infrastructure companies, Google orders its cloud computing resources into regions which are then subdivided into zones, which include one or more data centers from which customers can run their services. It currently has 15 regions made up of 44 zones.
The new cables will connect Los Angeles to Chile, the U.S. to Denmark and Ireland, and Hong Kong to Guam. The Los Angeles to Chile cable will be Google's first private undersea cable.
Google will be investing in a total of 11 undersea cables, although it would prefer not to be in the cable-building consortium business.
Also at WSJ, Reuters, and CNBC.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @09:37AM
You wake up from a light slumber after hearing a noise. You look to your bedside and you see a grinning man staring at you. The man whispers to you, "I can see the future of your ass."
You're relaxing in your house when you decide to play a particular game for the Nintendo 64: Nautical Street Racer. You pop the game in and turn on the system. You see a red race car driving in the middle of a road in a desert with no obstacles, no opponents, and no scores. The road and sand appear to be scrolling, and the wheels of the race car are turning, but that is all that happens. You hear the following song: "He's the Grinch! The Naaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaautical Grinch! He's slimy when he's sleepy, and shitty when he's peepee! He's the Griiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiinch!" This song is repeated time and time again in an endless loop.
While playing, you notice something strange. Every time the song starts playing from the beginning, the room gets darker, as if the game is sucking the light out of the room. Yet, the lights are all still on. You have an ominous feeling that if you allow the game to continue running, a catastrophic event will happen; you decide to shut off the system. However, the console will not turn off, and the room is only getting darker. You try to leave the room, but are blocked by invisible obstructions. Finally, the last of the light in the room is stolen away...
Something's after you. Something evil. In order to defeat this mysterious foe, you decide to fly around the room ass-first at the speed of light while screaming incoherently. You eventually hear something scream and crash into your ass. For some reason, you picture a child's stuffed animal in your mind and a wave of despair crosses over you. But that's not all that you feel: A reality-altering amount of tickle is, without notice, inflicted upon your asshole! Whatever was sucked right up your butt is now rolling around inside your ass! it tickles! It tickles, stop! You are not able to scream coherently, but the entity inside your snap still understands your intentions. Its response is to inflict even more tickle upon your most snappy of holes, and then proceed to let loose an endless spine-tingling chortle...
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @01:04PM
Seems like the stocks people are holding are actually starting to relate to something tangible :P
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @01:51PM
kinda what we imagined or hoped for when 'we' built web 1 ... just not that a data0slurping govt agency would be doing it.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday January 17, @06:51PM
> The Los Angeles to Chile cable will be Google's first private undersea cable.
I like how they start small ...
Hey, Alphabet, I need your fiber cable to my house! That cloud computing stuff can wait until after I get reliable affordable bandwidth!
Reply to This