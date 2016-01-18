from the AI-likes-k-pop dept.
It's a commonly held grudge of listeners who are no longer pop's core demographic that the music of the moment is not what it once was [...] But [what] happens when science attempts to prove these claims? Here are some studies that suggest your parents might have been having a lot more pop fun than you are...
[...] This followed a similar study by a team from the Spanish National Research Council, lead by artificial intelligence specialist Joan Serrà, who examined nearly half a million pop songs over a similar period (in this case 1955-2010), and looked at their tonal, melodic and lyrical content. They concluded that pop has become melodically less complex, using fewer chord changes, and that pop recordings are mastered to sound consistently louder (and therefore less dynamic) at a rate of around one decibel every eight years.
[...] The Lempel-Ziv algorithm is a lossless way to compress data, by taking out repetitions, and Morris used it as a tool to examine 15,000 songs from the Billboard Hot 100 from 1958 to 2014, reducing their lyrics down to their smallest size without losing any data, and comparing their relative sizes. He found two very interesting things. The first was that in every year of study, the songs that reached the Top 10 were more repetitive than their competition. The second is that pop has become more repetitive over time, as Morris points out: "2014 is the most repetitive year on record. An average song from this year compresses 22% more efficiently than one from 1960."
Of course, none of this means that pop songs are any less fun. They may be slower and sadder than before, but if pop songs are now simpler and louder and more repetitive than they used to be, that might make up for it. In fact, a 2011 report called Music and Emotions in the Brain: Familiarity Matters, compiled by a team led by Carlos Silva Pereira suggests that the human brain enjoys knowing what is coming next in music. Having conducted fMRI scans on people listening to songs, the report concludes that, "Familiarity seems to be a crucial factor in making the listeners emotionally engaged with music."
Source: Has pop music lost its fun?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Flyingmoose on Wednesday January 17, @10:41AM (11 children)
Pop music was big during the 60s with the advent of recording and home listening. I think music as a way to change the world (as it was seen in my parent’s youth) has been superseded by the internet and other things, it’s now just a form of entertainment.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by canopic jug on Wednesday January 17, @11:38AM (8 children)
Pop music was big during the 60s with the advent of recording and home listening. I think music as a way to change the world (as it was seen in my parent’s youth) has been superseded by the internet and other things, it’s now just a form of entertainment.
I think that's pretty much it, too. However, I'd clarify that said entertainment is done by entertainers and not musicians. Further, those entertainers are chosen by corporations not the listening public. Remember that in the 1960s just about every town had one or more fully independent local radio stations, each trying to find out what people wanted to hear and then playing that. Stats were aggregated and actual popular music was acknowledged. Between now and then direction of the flow has been reversed. Now, in contrast, there are few stations and those are all owned by one or two companies which syndicate their content nationally pushing entertainment from the entertainers they own onto the listening public. These few companies simply tell the listening public what the must listen to. It sucks and mostly only old people listen to radio and then mostly out of habit.
However other media are not better. No, not even Spotify is a whole lot better given how many youths stick with only the sponsored play lists.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday January 17, @12:23PM (5 children)
You can find music created by real musicians, but you have to look in different places. My wife discovers them through podcasts. Others go to live performances. Corporations do control the old channels so processed pablum is all that a person will find there anymore.
I took a different route. In the Napster days and afterward the RIAA irritated me so much that I began teaching myself to play music. I'm no virtuoso, but I can do it well enough to scratch the itch. It's rewarding, too, in a way that listening to something someone else has composed isn't. That experience of channeling your expression into music is different and better than listening to even a great piece from someone else.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Nerdfest on Wednesday January 17, @03:28PM (1 child)
My goal this year is to go out and see more live local music more. I did it quite a lot last year, and loved it. I found some amazing bands, great shows, and a lot of the time stuff outside my normal sort of comfort range for listening. Because of the "safety" of going through metal detectors and being searched at the big venues, it actually feels like I'm going out to have fun as well. I may make an exception for Greta Van Fleet if it's a big venue show if they ever show up here. Damn those guys sound good.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday January 17, @06:21PM
I don't know where you are in the world but if you can South by Southwest seems to attract unusual artists, as well, though in the smaller venues around town more than on the main stages. There are even buskers all over downtown who can't or don't want to pay the registration fees for the smaller places, but want to be there for the scene and the chance for exposure from talent scouts wandering from scheduled show to scheduled show.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @03:32PM
Corporate Music sucks. Learn to play and make your own music. I retired and decided to teach myself acoustic guitar. Having fun at a local weekly jam session.
(Score: 2) by Pino P on Wednesday January 17, @05:07PM (1 child)
By that point, the RIAA stops annoying you and the NMPA [nmpa.org] starts.
Do you write your own music, play music that others have written, or both?
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday January 17, @06:09PM
Both, but I don't bother with tabs or sheet music. Neither do I perform. I play for my own enjoyment, and it doesn't bother me if I don't reproduce a known tune exactly.
If I did want to, or to play with others in a band or something, then I'd probably go to a library and take a picture of the sheet music with my phone or do something else. The analog hole is my friend, and always will be.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @12:59PM (1 child)
> ...every town had one or more fully independent local radio stations, each trying to find out what people wanted to hear and then playing that.
...every town had one or more fully independent local radio stations, each trying to find out how to make the most money from payola and then playing that.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Arik on Wednesday January 17, @01:05PM
That's very true, the difference being that back then, it was a scandal.
Today, it's institutionalized. Business as usual.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Wednesday January 17, @11:04AM (1 child)
I blame technical disco music myself.
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Wednesday January 17, @05:28PM
I blame the Shazam Effect myself:
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2014/12/the-shazam-effect/382237/ [theatlantic.com]
The article is a good read about the ramifications of Shazam providing almost real-time ratings of pop music. Where before Shazam DJs were the ones who decided what music is popular in choosing what to play on the radio, now labels can pay big bucks to identify what is interesting to people. The result is louder and familiar songs. Maybe it stifles creativity, but it also delivers what people enjoy listening to.
(Score: 3, Touché) by marcello_dl on Wednesday January 17, @11:36AM
def.
when a complex situation is analyzed in depth according to an insufficient number of aspects. The outcome is irrelevant, the prediction power null.
see also economist.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Arik on Wednesday January 17, @11:38AM (2 children)
Beat on the brat
Beat on the brat with a baseball bat
Oh yeah, oh yeah, uh-oh
Beat on the brat
Beat on the brat
Beat on the brat with a baseball bat
Oh yeah, oh yeah, uh-oh
Oh yeah, oh yeah, uh-oh
What can you do?
What can you do?
With a brat like that always on your back
What can you lose?
What can you do?
What can you do?
With a brat like that always on your back
What can you lose, lose?
Beat on the brat
Beat on the brat
Beat on the brat with a baseball bat
Oh yeah, oh yeah, uh-oh
Beat on the brat
Beat on the brat
Oh yeah, oh yeah, uh-oh
-Beat on the Brat, the Ramones, 1976.
Pop is schlock but it's not being *simple* that makes it schlock.
(Score: 1) by gtomorrow on Wednesday January 17, @06:59PM (1 child)
FUCK! Posting because i hit the "Overrated" moderation INSTEAD of "Underated". Carry on as if nothing happened, please.
(Score: 1) by gtomorrow on Wednesday January 17, @07:05PM
Hmmm...I just read that posting does not cancel out moderation...Arik, sorry, I owe you one.
+1 Today Your Love :)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @11:57AM (1 child)
Does it matter if Pop Music has lost its fun when Pop Music has already lost its soul? Me thinks not.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @03:02PM
Pretty much. It's not that the latest music is bad so much as it's lacking in soul. I'm fairly sure the only reason anybody listens to it is a combination of peer pressure and the fact that it's what's available on the radio.
Compare it with even the music 10 years ago and it's even less soulful than it was then.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday January 17, @12:08PM (9 children)
how many times in the sample period did the rules for which songs were eligible for the Billboard list change?
How many "plays"/views on youtube count for inclusion?
Some current "pop" stars have never released an album - they have a few youtube videos, they have soundcloud, and they Do NOT have a "label" or any of the money-sucking leeches that go with being a "signed artist"
Tl;dr: billboard is almost certainly irrelevant to most under 20s, if not under 25s, and hip hop, grime, and any other "current" popular music won't sound good to anyone over 30.
Also: the oldies need it louder, they listened too loudly when they were young.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by anubi on Wednesday January 17, @12:34PM (3 children)
So right... I am closing in on 70, and *really* have a hard time recognizing the new stuff the kids are listening to as "music".
For all I know, they are playing something that lined the bird cage.
I did not much like our "drug music" either, but I thought we had some absolutely beautiful "love" music in the 60's.
But then, most blew their ears out with the 60's drug music. I did not, and now find that damned near anything is too loud.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by canopic jug on Wednesday January 17, @12:55PM (1 child)
Also: the oldies need it louder, they listened too loudly when they were young.
I consider my ears shot, at least compared to how they were most of my life. However, whenever I go to any public event I have to wear ear plugs because the sound system is beyond unsafe levels and quite painful. Those sound level occur even at events oriented to young children as well as general audience venues like theaters, not just oldster events. As a result I've noticed that most kids seem quite deaf by my standards. So generations of deaf adults are now forcing the younger generations to also be deaf: Misery loves company.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @03:11PM
Most kids have selective hearing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @03:15PM
A pop musician plays 3 chords for 3000 people,
a jazz musician plays 3000 chords for 3 people.
(Score: 2) by The Archon V2.0 on Wednesday January 17, @03:06PM
> Also: the oldies need it louder, they listened too loudly when they were young.
If it isn't loud, it doesn't work.
(Quote nicked from Blank Reg.)
(Score: 2) by Pino P on Wednesday January 17, @04:49PM
In what way do "most under 20s" contribute to the revenue of songwriters, recording artists, and their producers? Child labor laws and compulsory education laws keep "most under 20s" from having a substantial income with which to buy music.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @04:51PM (2 children)
> ... the oldies need it louder, ...
Years ago I worked with a friend and his sound contracting company, after some testing we concluded that louder sounds better to us.
Specifically, we concluded that this can be a tiny bit -- less than the nominal "noticeable amount" of 1dB. When we compared two different amplifiers (with an A-B relay set up) alternating into the same set of Altec 604 monitor speakers, they sounded the same if the levels were matched to better than 0.1dB. If one was louder than the other by, say, 0.5 dB, it sounded better, although we couldn't tell that it was louder, it just sounded better/richer and our "listening jury" was usually unanimous. This was true across a wide range of different amplifiers, from a cheap 20 w/channel receiver to some fancy tube amps and some big PA amps like Phase Linear and a big MacIntosh.
Note -- the one place where the low power amps fell down was if they clipped, which was pretty obvious.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday January 17, @06:13PM (1 child)
This I believe
Might be pushing it.
For a good time some google terms are weighing filter curves (like db(A) and db(C)) vs freq. Also the whole concept of dB "electrical power" vs sone/phon perceived sound power which also varies crazily by freq and somewhat by intensity. biological systems just aren't as linear (or precisely logarithmic) as we can calculate.
From memory a dB is about the minimum humans notice at 404 Hz telco test tone and a measured electrical power dB is one percieved sone at 1004 Hz or something like that, but the response vs freq is weird for humans and I would not be surprised if around 2 KHz people could hear the difference of 0.5 dB but not at 8K or 200 Hz. How a recording mix from an audio engineer sounds, or is perceived, actually does depend on overall listening volume, which is also crazy but true aka the helpful graphs of measured dB vs perceived sone/phon vary not only by frequency but also by amplitude.
Our eyes are high fi. If our brains blew as much processing power on hearing as we blew on visual processing, we'd all be insane because our ears are inferior transducers we're stuck in a crazy psychedelic auditory world..
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @07:07PM
>> ...better than 0.1dB
It was a long time ago, late 70s, my friend borrowed a true RMS volt meter (from a test lab) to match the levels between the amps -- the kind of meter that uses a little thermocouple heater to give wideband response...and takes a moment to stabilize as the heater warms up. For level matching he used a noise source input (probably pink noise). My numbers could be off due to bad memory.
What I took away was that it would be very easy to skew the results of any A-B audio testing by making one a little louder than the other. Beware of stereo store listening rooms, the speakers that have a higher profit margin may sound better because they are playing at a very slightly higher volume!
On your other points, yes-- digging into hearing could be a life's work, with all the nonlinearities there is plenty to study.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by anubi on Wednesday January 17, @12:22PM
Music was a *huge* part of my adolescence. We had two radio stations in town. One was for the old folks, one was "ours".
Not a kid in town did not know who the disk jockeys were. We were always calling them on the phone to spin something for us.
Having our local AM radio DJ show up somewhere was sure to cause a crowd. They would often do remote transmissions from store openings or new food joints. Very much like in the movie "There Goes my Baby".
We would all go buy records at the record store, then go to each other's houses, box of records in tow, and those things got passed around and swapped like trading cards. Mostly 45 rpm singles. Usually paid about a buck each. Which was kinda the "price of admission" so you felt you had something on the table at the gathering.
But, seems like things changed. The 60's. Drugs. Parents needed to watch kids more closely. That free-living social life we enjoyed was soon frowned upon, as way too many of us were ending up experiencing drugs and sex. Lost innocence I guess. [youtube.com]
Soon, the music was losing its meaning, or at least to me. It was becoming angry. Or meaningless stuff that sounded more like a dump truck than anything crafted by a musician. It was hard to think of my girlfriend when that stuff was playing.
All I have left are the memories, and thank goodness, the old stuff is still around... on YouTube.
I am open to the suggestion that we all imprint on a particular genre of music - as we go through adolescence.
A particular type of music imprints on us, as those synapses link at a particular time of our life. This is what is imprinted in me. Google does an excellent job of grouping, once the linked one starts, it follows it with more of the same. My dad had even older stuff, but it did not mean all that much to me. Neither does the later stuff mean anything to me either. I guess I associate these particular songs with experiences I had as a teenager. And once that time has passed, the links are permanently burned into my engrams.
Oh yes, the link I offered? That came to mind when one of my associates brought in a really old synthesizer from the 60's into the shop for repair. Oh God, did I ever get flashbacks just from seeing that old thing. I remembered seeing that group playing it - or one that looked just like it. Three high school girls and some paid musicians. They made one song, promoted by their family, a minor label took a chance on them and released it, and that was it.
Things seemed so simple and innocent back then. Then the big boys started playing with nuclear toys, and the world would never be the same again.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Webweasel on Wednesday January 17, @12:22PM
I used to be with it, but then they changed what ‘it’ was, and now what I’m with isn’t it. And what’s ‘it’ seems weird and scary to me.
And it will happen to you!
(Score: 5, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @12:27PM (2 children)
After my family forced me to listen to pop radio (northeast US) for a couple of weeks, I realized there are really only four songs being played:
Am I missing anyting?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @04:58PM
Missing the crossover from country -- my truck broke down and my dog died.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday January 17, @06:50PM
If you're familiar with the concept of gender fluidity then you won't be surprised that your specified races are as portrayed generally not as per actual skin colour, kinda a modern version of the old "blackface" routine.
So there are "portrayed as black girls" who are actually Italians, Mexican Jews, palest of blonde white hillbillies, etc. Also there's "portrayed as black guys" who are actually white suburban middle class boys.
As with most cultural appropriation issues, there's a whole spectrum of response from "its disrespectful to their culture so burn it with fire" all the way to "if they're rocking it, what feels good can't be wrong".
Narrowcasting also gets weird. My wife sometimes turns on the local "adult hot contemporary" station which is aimed with laser precision at young suburban white women and they only play the white girl and the black guy songs, absolutely nothing else.
Kinda like how infinite min/max optimization of food taste results in every food becoming flavored corn syrup, the musical analogy is too many merchants in the music business trying to maximize profits results in only four boring songs.
(Score: 2) by inertnet on Wednesday January 17, @01:16PM (1 child)
Back then pop music was about engagement, today it's all about entitlement.
As someone else already mentioned above in some way, engagement has moved to the internet. Although entitlement is pushing it away there as well.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @01:30PM
What do you mean?
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @02:58PM (2 children)
(extract the essence and turn a blind eye to his lack of writing clarity) ...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @03:06PM (1 child)
#4 isn't really right. 80% of the hits from the last couple decades come from just two writers, so to suggest that anybody can write this dribble is suspect. It sounds like anybody could write it, but in practice it's a small number of writers responsible for most of the crud.
(Score: 2) by Zinho on Wednesday January 17, @05:48PM
I agree, and will expand by refuting that bands based on image are new to 2018. New Kids On The Block was openly admitted to being a manufactured phenomenon. [wikipedia.org] Going back another couple of decades, The Monkees were hired first for their looks and acting ability, and and their musical abilities second. It wasn't until their TV show started losing popularity that they were able to take control of the way their music was written and produced.
Record companies want to make money. It's much simpler to buy songs from a competent songwriter and find a pretty face to serve as the brand to sell. The musician community recognizes this all to well, as shown by the following comment from Garth Brooks in December 2017 about playing 7 nights in Nashville:
Music popularity has much more to do with marketing than with aptitude or talent; I don't think this has changed in the last 40 years or so.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Grishnakh on Wednesday January 17, @03:53PM (3 children)
Finally, some real evidence that I was right. I'm so sick of people telling me, "you just have nostalgia, today's music is no better or worse than when you were young". It's bullshit. Today's music really is worse, and it's measurably different, as proven in this article.
A lot of things were different in the 50s - early 90s, compared to today. First, we didn't have the "loudness wars", with digital music being ultra-compressed so it sounds better in shitty earbuds or on cellphones. Second, we didn't have Autotune, so singers actually had to be able to sing in tune. Even the lousiest pop music in the 1980s was sung by people who could actually sing. That's no longer a requirement. The lousiest pop music in the 60s-70s was played on real instruments, not arranged on computer, so someone had to be able to play an instrument reliably to make that music.
(Score: 2) by jelizondo on Wednesday January 17, @05:35PM (1 child)
I believe, and have no way to prove, that the attitude was different too.
Even heartbreak songs were upbeat, optimistic. I’m not a musician so I can’t say whether it was the rhythm, the cords or whatever but to my ears older music sounds upbeat and more recent “creations” sound more pessimistic, nihilistic even suicidal.
I haven’t the foggiest idea what youngsters play for a slow, romantic dance; actually I’m not sure they know what a slow dance is!
And if you open your ears a bit, there is some great music in Spanish and French from the 50’s – 90’s too; Mireille Mathieu and Tania Libertad come to mind immediately.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday January 17, @05:48PM
Upbeat? Did you miss all that music during the Vietnam War era? Although I guess you could argue that that wasn't "pop".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @06:59PM
I dunno, I like some of the new stuff.
The late 1990s to early 2000s were a bit boring and the "gatekeepers" were quite strong. That artistes like Alicia Keys could sweep so many awards in that period should show you how weak and poor the competition was that the gatekeepers allowed through. In contrast in the other decades there was strong competition. For example even though in 1984 Michael Jackson did win 8 Grammys but I think that was deserved (4 good songs that are still being played a lot today) vs Alicia Keys ("meh" songs 5 awards).
But nowadays with Youtube etc, it's easier to find new interesting music even if the traditional "gatekeepers" don't pass them: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ESx_hy1n7HA [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FMSC7Tg8Yek [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XMseq4aD8tk [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ErUig8i5cM [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m2mZVOd0jWY [youtube.com]
The range of music has actually grown a LOT wider, there are genres that are huge today that barely existed two decades ago...
e.g. Video game music:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AVy7YPNP_zI [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WQYN2P3E06s [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJiHDmyhE1A [youtube.com]
There are concerts that play video game music...
There's stuff like this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IfeyUGZt8nk [youtube.com]
And last but not least: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oT3mCybbhf0#t=71s [youtube.com] ;)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @06:07PM
You could listen to other countries pop music...
There's k-pop, j-pop and other countries:
France:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m65jhGwtWrg [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RBe6j2Jh7jw [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KDXOzr0GoA4 [youtube.com]
Romania:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tMmMTdc7RE0 [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lAhHNCfA7NI [youtube.com]
Tanzania:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vf-ehqG_sX0 [youtube.com]
But yeah lots of radio stations around the world still play about the same songs: http://radio.garden/ [radio.garden]
Does OK Go count as pop? I like their gimmicky music videos not so much the music, but this one is ok: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1ZB_rGFyeU [youtube.com] :)
