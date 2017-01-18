18/01/17/0347214 story
Deadly fugu fish flub prompts emergency warning in Aichi
The Aichi Prefecture city of Gamagori has activated an emergency warning system to alert residents to avoid eating locally purchased fugu (puffer fish) after a mix-up saw toxic parts of the delicacy go on sale.
A supermarket in the city sold five packages of the fish without removing the livers, which can contain a deadly poison.
Three of the potentially lethal specimens have been located, but the other two remain at large, local official Koji Takayanagi said.
"We are calling for residents to avoid eating fugu, using Gamagori city's emergency wireless system," which broadcasts over loudspeakers located around the city, he said.
Also at Asahi Shimbun, NPR, and Time.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @04:52PM (4 children)
Back in 2012(?), when stinky green polluted air blew across the Sea of Japan from Mainland China, they also had these annoucements throughout Tokyo telling everyone to stay indoors.
it is also used for the earthquake early warning system, they will announce when an earthquake is coming 15..60 seconds later (they are able to detect this with sensors in the ocean).
...and at 5pm (or 6pm in some towns) every day, they play a 30 second jingle over the same loudspeakers, as an indications to children that the day is over and it is time to go back home to Mom and Dad... :-)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @05:09PM (3 children)
When we visited Hyundai in Ulsan, S. Korea, late 1980s, we were taken to various local points of interest. Most of them had loud speakers blaring full time, even in residential areas, you couldn't easily get away from the sound. Our hosts could understand it (we didn't understand Korean) and seemed to tune it out somehow. When I asked what it was about, it seemed like propaganda (pro-government). It was loud and seemed really unpleasant/oppressive to me.
Are public loudspeakers common in other countries?
(Score: 2) by Kilo110 on Wednesday January 17, @05:31PM (1 child)
Do you remember what they were saying?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @06:46PM
About as well as I can remember any long string of nonsense syllables (not at all). It was all in Korean, and as I said I don't understand Korean.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday January 17, @06:54PM
> Are public loudspeakers common in other countries?
The EU recognizes noise as a form of pollution.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday January 17, @05:12PM (3 children)
I never really saw the point of eating Fugu, why risk it. It's not like one goes about eating other potentially tainted meats for the kick of it might be lethal. Sure it might taste great but for all I know cyanide might taste awesome to but I still dont want to use it as a condiment for my steak. I'm not even going to go into the whole thing about eating raw fish.
Also the emergency systems should be reserved for Gojira-alerts, everyone knows that.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @05:32PM
I've had sashimi fugu. It doesn't have a strong flavor and it's a bit chewy (not very chewy, just chewier than other fish sashimi, less chewy than squid and definitely less than octopus).
Wasn't super expensive but I'd prefer yellowtail or amberjack sashimi. Uni (sea urchin gonads) is good too but kinda expensive.
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Wednesday January 17, @05:34PM
(Score: 4, Interesting) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Wednesday January 17, @06:13PM
I guarantee you that McDonalds food's nutritional content (47% fat calories, 34% carb calories in a Big Mac) has killed more people than Fugu. So why risk eating McD's? I know you were making a different point, but in the eyes of a Fugu eater maybe not so much.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday January 17, @05:15PM (1 child)
<sarcasm> Muricans use those speakers for really cool shit. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSMyY3_dmrM&NR=1 [youtube.com] Kinda like some early Twilight Zone, or Outer limits, right? Murica is always one step ahead of your "civilized" countries!! Murica, FUCK YEAH!! </sarcasm>
#Hillarygropedme
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday January 17, @05:32PM
Thank goodness they don't use that to play Justin Bieber.
