Now that automobile manufacturers are almost more about software than hardware, your car company may know more about you than your spouse based on all the sensors in your car. The incentive to collect driver and passenger data is great. Every piece of data is used to increase revenue, especially if sold onward to third-parties.
Dunn may consider his everyday driving habits mundane, but auto and privacy experts suspect that big automakers like Honda see them as anything but. By monitoring his everyday movements, an automaker can vacuum up a massive amount of personal information about someone like Dunn, everything from how fast he drives and how hard he brakes to how much fuel his car uses and the entertainment he prefers. The company can determine where he shops, the weather on his street, how often he wears his seat belt, what he was doing moments before a wreck — even where he likes to eat and how much he weighs.
Though drivers may not realize it, tens of millions of American cars are being monitored like Dunn's, experts say, and the number increases with nearly every new vehicle that is leased or sold.
The result is that carmakers have turned on a powerful spigot of precious personal data, often without owners' knowledge, transforming the automobile from a machine that helps us travel to a sophisticated computer on wheels that offers even more access to our personal habits and behaviors than smartphones do.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @01:48PM (12 children)
I've removed the spy box from my car, so far it is not required to be there for the car to work.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday January 17, @02:39PM (7 children)
You must have something to hide!
Even without the spy box in your car, a mobile phone can provide location information. Location information can be correlated to identify how many mistresses someone has.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @02:43PM (6 children)
That assumes you take your mobile phone to your mistresses.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday January 17, @03:59PM (4 children)
Or that he/she brings his/hers. Or that you don't take the batteries out first.
But why can't you just stay connected in case of emergencies without your mobile network provider, or google trying keep track of everywhere you've been?
Oh, and Facebook realizing that two people who have no other obvious connection seem to frequently be together at the same time and place. And then Facebook lets the world know that you might know this other person. Has Facebook no idea about privacy? That people might prefer to keep their associations secret -- especially if they are colluding with foreign powers to influence the election process and perhaps even the national security of the united states?
(Score: 3, Touché) by Nuke on Wednesday January 17, @04:48PM (1 child)
DannyB wrote :-
No. Have you been under a rock for the last few years?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday January 17, @05:15PM
People would say Yes I have been under a rock, since I've never had, and never will have any FaceTwit.
But my perspective is different as I watch all the FaceTwit users with their face glued constantly to their phones.
written while I engage in the immensely valuable activity of posting on SN
(Score: 3, Informative) by Grishnakh on Wednesday January 17, @05:40PM
Has Facebook no idea about privacy? That people might prefer to keep their associations secret
Yes, Facebook does know about privacy. They simply don't agree with it. They've publicly stated in the past that people shouldn't expect privacy. Quite simply: they don't believe in personal privacy, and if you trust your private information to them, you're a fool.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Wednesday January 17, @06:49PM
With many phones, the batteries aren't removable. But you can put it in an insulated box. Box is really the wrong term, what I mean is you can sandwich a fine metal wire screen between two pieces of cloth, shape it into a close-able pocket, and stick the phone in there. Of course, a solid metal box would be better in some ways, but less convenient. OTOH, perhaps those plastic envelopes that they transport ICs in would work. I'm not sure their lining wouldn't block radio signals.
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Wednesday January 17, @04:46PM
Don't you and your mistress turn your phones off while you are at it? Nothing is more deflating than the phone ringing in the middle of things, especially if it is your wife calling. Anyway, they don't need your location - just who calls who.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by stretch611 on Wednesday January 17, @03:17PM (3 children)
I believe that Onstar can usually be completely disabled by pulling its fuse. (which used to be separate.)
Even if you do not subscribe to Onstar it has the ability to spy on you and does if you do not physically disable it.
Glad my car does not have it at all.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Wednesday January 17, @03:30PM (2 children)
OnStar is one good reason not to buy a GM car.
There's many others, of course.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @03:58PM (1 child)
With the upcoming spy^H^H^Hassistance box mandate in Europe, expect all cars to be fitted with them soon.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday January 17, @05:46PM
Europe isn't going to mandate OnStar; I don't believe that for a second. OnStar is a product of American carmaker GM, though they've sold it to some others (I think one of the Japanese makes maybe). If Europe mandates anything, it'll be something created by a EU company like Bosch, not something from GM.
(Score: 3, Touché) by jdavidb on Wednesday January 17, @01:54PM (4 children)
(Score: 5, Touché) by takyon on Wednesday January 17, @01:57PM
Cash for Clunkers 2.0! We gotta get this man IoT'd!
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday January 17, @03:35PM (2 children)
My car is a 2015 model and doesn't have this problem either. The key is to not buy a car with OnStar, or that has a built-in cellular modem to communicate with the automaker.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Justin Case on Wednesday January 17, @03:44PM (1 child)
So what about when you take your car in for service, and they spend a half hour with a Windows XP laptop connected to the "diagnostic port" of your vehicle? How many GPS coordinates do you suppose they can fetch in a half hour?
When the government can crack your encryption, criminals can crack your encryption and drain your bank account.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday January 17, @05:43PM
I don't take my car in for service. It's trivially simple to change the oil myself, in fact it's the easiest car I've ever changed oil on, thanks to the oil filter being located right next to the drain bolt and mounted with the opening pointed up so it doesn't spill all over the place when removed.
Taking your car to a dealership for service is generally a stupid thing to do. You can get everything done cheaper at an independent mechanic, and the independent mechanics are generally older and more experienced too.
(Score: 2) by Rivenaleem on Wednesday January 17, @02:53PM (7 children)
Is it common in the US for drivers to have such an unhealthy relationship with their vehicles? Or is this the reason behind such high divorce rates there? Do you not interact more often with your spouse than your car? Do you not have a broader range of interests than your driving habits? Does your car know you leave your socks on the bedroom floor? Does your car know your favourite movie/food/music (well maybe music).
"everything from how fast he drives and how hard he brakes to how much fuel his car uses and the entertainment he prefers. The company can determine where he shops, the weather on his street, how often he wears his seat belt, what he was doing moments before a wreck — even where he likes to eat and how much he weighs."
My spouse know ALL these things and more about me. Except the bit about the wreck, thankfully I've not been in one.
While I like a clickbait, incendiary, headline as much as the next guy, are we not going a bit over the top on "just how much your car knows about you"?
I'm guessing the headline "Cars with sensors know all the things you'd expect a car with sensors to know about you" wasn't interesting enough...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @03:40PM
You would make a lousy advertising exec. Don't be such a party pooper!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by canopic jug on Wednesday January 17, @04:17PM (1 child)
Well, it is alleged that the average commute is about 30 minutes [wtop.com], one direction. So that's 1 hour total round trip. No details are given there about whether parking time is included and the geographical distribution of the drivers. Obviously there are going to be more drivers in congested areas, so it may actually be much higher [cheatsheet.com].
However, that is just the commute. On top of that there are errands, free-time activities, and shuttling the kids around from place to place. So it is quite probable that people in the US waste between 2 and 3 hours per day inside their cars. Those in an urban area might be spending up to 6 hours per day in the car. If it is assumed 8 hours for sleep, that leaves 16 which minus 6 for driving and 9 for work leaves just one hour for hygiene and social interaction, including with the spouse.
It is unhealthy for the individual and society, on both the physical and mental levels.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday January 17, @05:20PM
Think of the productive time that can be reclaimed once self driving cars rule the rhodes.
Frightening!
Compared to my grueling 10 minute commute with 5 traffic lights.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @04:36PM (1 child)
Yes it probably does and your finances, your sexual preferences and your medical conditions.
(Score: 3, Informative) by DannyB on Wednesday January 17, @05:27PM
Does your car share this information with Google, Alexa, Cortana, Siri, Roku, Samsung, your hospital, doctor, insurance company, employer, and others?
Maybe there needs to be a new industry organization: Personal Information Gathering Association.
Or just: PIGA
Or maybe Personal Information Sharing Service.
Sort of like the movie GATTACA except with personal information instead of genes.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday January 17, @04:52PM
My car forgives me for farting, leaving my laundry in the corner, for spilling drinks on the upholstery, and much much more. And, the car simply doesn't give a damn why I'm seeing some woman - doesn't even care how old she is, or whether she's prettier than my wife. It just doesn't care about any of the things that are likely to piss the wife off. Yes, of course my care is easier to live with than the wife is. Cheaper too! Don't make me choose between the two, or I'll just give the wife to you!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday January 17, @06:00PM
> Is it common in the US for drivers to have such an unhealthy relationship with their vehicles?
Yes. In America, men love their cars more than their women. For some men, the car is an extension of their manhood, and the primary way to show off (or fake) wealth, power, and status. There was a brief fad with solid gold rims for the wheels, but the fad faded quickly after several owners were murdered for their rims.
The whole nation is oriented around the car, just the way Ford, GM, and Chrysler wanted. The only exception is the airplane for fast, long distance travel. If you don't have a car in America, you will quickly discover how hard it is to get places. So many bridges have zero room for pedestrians, and anyway, walking is only for the lowest of the low class. Public transport is very patchy and slow.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday January 17, @05:06PM
My vehicle isn't really terribly old. It has Onstar, and other modern gadgetry. But, it's old enough that a lot of enthusiasts work on their own vehicles. Enthusiasts generally congregate on the internet, on forums. They discuss things like disabling those stupid daytime running lights, disabling Onstar, modifying headlights to get "all on", lifting a vehicle, lowering a vehicle, or whatever else you might desire to do with your vehicle. Camaro, Mustang, Nissan - - - - waita minute - - - - I've never seen a Mopar forum. Hmmmmmmm - has anyone dragged a Mopar mutt out of his garage, to inform him that there is an internet? Strange . . . . . no, I'm not researching this phenomenon.
Anyway - drive older vehicles so that your warranty won't be voided when you do cool shit to your vehicle. That way, you can find and rip out every antenna the vehicle might be equipped with, even if you're not brave enough to short out pins on the computer and similar stuff. Yeah, that's one way to defeat those stupid DRL's. One short little jumper wire between two pins kills them - at least on my vehicle.
