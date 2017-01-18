from the kaboom dept.
Just about everybody is coming up with video about the meteor over the Detroit area.
"It looks like from videos and reports we've gotten (that it's a) meteor," said Jordan Dale, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake. "However, we cannot confirm it's a meteor. At this point, we're just sticking to what we know — and it was not thunder or lightning or weather-related."
The weather service by about 9 p.m. had already received dozens of reports, ranging from Flint to Toledo.
Multiple images were posted of night skies being lit up, as social media exploded with people reporting what they saw or heard.
Additional coverage at CBSNews, Click On Detroit, The Detroit News and Fox News.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 17, @12:09PM (4 children)
http://spaceweather.com/ [spaceweather.com]
METEOR EXPLODES OVER MICHIGAN: Sonic booms, rattling windows, and a bright flash of light washed over Michigan and surrounding states Tuesday evening when a meteoroid exploded in the atmosphere over the Great Lakes region of the USA.
So far, the International Meteor Organization has received more than 250 reports of the explosion from observing sites in Michigan, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin, Ontario, and Iowa. Most reports agree that the explosion occured around 8:10 pm local time on Jan. 16th (01:10 UT on Wednesday, Jan. 17th).
This shadow-casting fireball was brighter than the full Moon and it produced loud sonic booms – a sign that it penetrated deep in the atmosphere and may have dropped meteorites on the ground. Stay tuned for updates about this event as more information becomes available.
(Score: 2) by deadstick on Wednesday January 17, @01:05PM (2 children)
Splendid bunch of videos on CNN.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday January 17, @06:06PM (1 child)
Does that mean the meteors are a liberal conspiracy?
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday January 17, @06:38PM
They are indeed accused by most scientists of being able to change the climate ...
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Wednesday January 17, @03:54PM
And residents in the area are well to remember the meteorite identification flowsheet...
https://explainxkcd.com/wiki/index.php/1723:_Meteorite_Identification [explainxkcd.com]
and it's slightly more serious and true cousin....
http://meteorites.wustl.edu/check-list.htm [wustl.edu]
(Score: 2) by t-3 on Wednesday January 17, @05:07PM
I was in the basement, didn't notice anything and dinner came on time, so it couldn't have been much of a meteor.
