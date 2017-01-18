"It looks like from videos and reports we've gotten (that it's a) meteor," said Jordan Dale, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake. "However, we cannot confirm it's a meteor. At this point, we're just sticking to what we know — and it was not thunder or lightning or weather-related."

The weather service by about 9 p.m. had already received dozens of reports, ranging from Flint to Toledo.

Multiple images were posted of night skies being lit up, as social media exploded with people reporting what they saw or heard.