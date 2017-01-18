from the now-with-ponies dept.
Mozilla is asking for feedback about Thunderbird and threatening a redesign. Thunderbird is the most feature-rich of the GUI mail clients, but as a result also has a lot of cruft. The goal of the survey is to learn what Thunderbird users think about the current design, what are the biggest drawbacks, what potential changes should there be, and so on. The claim is that the information will be considered before any actual changes are made to the program itself.
See also Bryan Lunduke's interview with newly fledged Thunderbird developer Ryan Sypes about future directions: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3BQugHIccTI
So if you rely on Thunderbird for any part of your work flow, speak up now before it ends up unusable trash like M$ Outlook or Apple Mail.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @12:46AM (3 children)
They're going to GNOMEify it. The backwash from mobile/touch design has covered the desktop in festering garbage.
We need Chinese walls between mobile and desktop designers, and having touched an iphone EVER disqualifies you from doing desktop UI design.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by frojack on Thursday January 18, @01:05AM (1 child)
It took 10 years to get most of the bugs out and the interface stabilized to the point where it is usable, even if not fully intuitive.
Just leave it the fuck alone for godsake.
I doubt these guys are smart enough to add something make client side encryption automatic and easy without plugins.
They can't even handle 2FA properly.
So send those guys some beer tickets and a truck full dog food and 20 Rottweilers to guard the code.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Thursday January 18, @01:37AM
> It took 10 years to get most of the bugs out and the interface stabilized
Therefore running out of interesting bugs to fix, and not using $Fashionable_platform and $Marketable_new_language.
If it ain't broken, and it ain't changing, it's great for users, not for programmers.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by fyngyrz on Thursday January 18, @02:01AM
I'm out of mod points, but damn, why isn't this modded up to +500?
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by drussell on Thursday January 18, @12:46AM
Please don't try to do whatever you tried to do to Firefox...
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @12:46AM (2 children)
Outlooks flow works decently. Apple, gmail, outlook.com. Now THOSE are a pain in the ass to use.
They basically have eudoras. Which is alright. But kinda of meh and seems lacking. I knew that was true when QCOM basically told everyone to stop using it. It is fine to use if you know how. But it has a early 90s application learning curve.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Thursday January 18, @12:51AM (1 child)
I liked Eudora
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @12:58AM
Yes but it suffers from high information density.
I prefer low information density, acres of whitespace, and I love scrolling. Ideally there should be nothing but a picture of a businessman on the phone above-the-fold.
In case you can't tell I am being sarcastic. No more apples in the vending machine please!
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Justin Case on Thursday January 18, @01:15AM (9 children)
It must be time to crap all over the user interface!
C'mon. Just leave it be. Thunderbird is about the only thing that hasn't been ruined in the last decade.
About a year ago I nearly switched to alpine. Got it working, used it a while, wanted to make some minor tweaks but put it on the back burner. This may be the shove that pushes me back to where I really want to be, no goddamn GUI!
And of course the survey page is a vomitorium of CSS and scripts and horrendously bloated inscrutable code. Yeah, these are the people I want tinkering with Thunderbird.
Fucking idiots! Please, really, just stop. Stop it already.
When the government can crack your encryption, criminals can crack your encryption and drain your bank account.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Justin Case on Thursday January 18, @01:25AM (7 children)
Fuck the fucking fuckers to fucking hell!
I just took the survey (in my radiation-shielded browser that runs fucking scripts) and it is clear the way they've stacked the questions that they've already decided.
"Is this interface boring or exciting?"
IT IS NOT YOUR JOB TO EXCITE ME
Just deliver the goddamn mail!
When the government can crack your encryption, criminals can crack your encryption and drain your bank account.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by coolgopher on Thursday January 18, @01:31AM
No no no, you're being over excited now. The question was whether the UI was inspiring.
Other than that I'm with you 100% on this. The current UI is full-featured and works well. I don't want it prettified, spaceified or dumbed down further.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @01:38AM (1 child)
If you look at the pictures, one thing I immediately noticed is that the screenshots were taken on screens with different resolutions. This makes the old version (on the smaller screen) appear to be more cluttered and with more dead space, as the padding is physically larger on the smaller screen.
(Score: 3, Informative) by http on Thursday January 18, @02:33AM
In addition, one version shows active events and the other doesn't.
Some fucker is trying to put their thumb on the scale.
I browse at -1 when I have mod points. It's unsettling.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Arik on Thursday January 18, @02:25AM
Boring is good, exciting is bad, when it comes to UIs.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @02:43AM (1 child)
I think you may be correct that, as usual, the Gnomists* already have their unusable build with the flat look and silly defaults in the wings. As a formailty, before clicking 'commit' to CVS / GiT / whatever, they "run a user survey."
At this moment, Thunderbird is working fine for me. They should please not try to 'modernize' it by screwing it up.
* Gnomists, n.: a cult of early 21st century software developers whose mission was to introduce maximum unusability in applications they worked on. The cult seems to have originated from the Gnome 3 desktop developers. Fortunately for mankind, the cult were totally wiped out worldwide in the revolutions of the mid 2020's.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday January 18, @05:55AM
If they do this I'm going to use Sylpheed, Claws, or even learn Mutt/Pine instead.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @03:05AM
Pick the rightmost option, the 7, for everything about the old UI. Pick the leftmost option, the 1, for everything about the new UI.
Oh yeah, the old one is so simple and modern and exciting! The new one is boring, obsolete, and confusing!
There are open-ended questions. We should all demand these features:
1. Restore the original threading algorithm: https://www.jwz.org/doc/threading.html [jwz.org]
2. Allow full traditional control of the Debian bug system, including easy insertion of the non-standard email header.
3. Allow reliable and easy sending of patches to the linux-kernel@vger.kernel.org mailing list. This means not fucking with whitespace at all. Don't word-wrap. Don't do HTML. Don't convert between tabs and spaces. Don't remove spaces from the ends of the lines. Don't remove empty lines from the end of the email. Don't MIME encode anything.
4. Allow forcing UTF-8, latin-1, or ASCII. Allow forcing just-send-8bit behavior.
5. Fully support both types of X11 copy-and-paste operations. Old-style is highlight to copy, then middle click to paste. New-style is Control-C to copy a selection and Control-V to paste.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Informative) by Arik on Thursday January 18, @02:27AM
1360 lines of junk to render a blank page. Utter incompetence. What do you expect from the people that ruined Firefox?
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Thursday January 18, @01:16AM (6 children)
Oh great. So what is a proper replacement for Thunderbird since this is probably the prelude to the eventual massive design fuckup.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @01:28AM
Mutt
(Score: 5, Touché) by black6host on Thursday January 18, @01:29AM (1 child)
You may be right regarding the massive fuckup. Here's what I'd be concerned about: Does the cruft they speak of include functionality of any sort? The reason I ask this is because, as a developer for many years and a user of other's work, I discovered that the functionality I thought I was providing was not necessarily how it was actually used. Users will figure out all kinds of ways to abuse your program to make it conform to their will :) So, as a developer, you might think that a feature should be deprecated and then removed but that really fucks up one, or more, of your users who are using your software in ways you couldn't think of.
I may have relegated a feature to an obscure menu but I made sure it remained for those few who used it and built their workflow around it.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Thursday January 18, @01:35AM
We need a "Good Citzen" mod, I think.
In lieu of that, I modded you Touche' for this:
OMG is this ever a stone truth. I made parts of the UI of my SDR app configurable. Users send me screenshots for various reasons. Some of them make me want to drink. Heavily. And I really don't drink. Much.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @01:30AM
Emacs
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Thursday January 18, @02:19AM (1 child)
Unfortunately there isn't much of one which is multi-platform. Linux has good email clients available, but Windows is really lacking these days.
Aside from Thunderbird, running your own webmail client like Rainloop might be the only other multi-platform, open source solution. I am genuinely interested in email client alternatives if anyone does know of one.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @04:26AM
Claws Mail for Windows: http://www.claws-mail.org/win32/ [claws-mail.org]
I've been using it for over 15 years on various Linux distros.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday January 18, @01:43AM (1 child)
there's some way to do that that I long ago forgot.
For TB to get the junk filtering right, you need to declare Not Junk a whole bunch of your legitimate mail.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @04:27AM
At least on my box currently you click a small icon of flame to mark a post spam and click it again to mark it not spam.
I get very few spams to my obscure email addy and mostly they haven't been marked so.
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @01:58AM
... For God's sake, LEAVE IT ALONE. It's not broken. When you attempt to fix what's not broken, you usually wind up screwing it up.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Whoever on Thursday January 18, @04:35AM (1 child)
Why did I have to click through 3 pages in order to arrive at the actual survey?
Reply to This
You could've at least provided the link! https://thunderbird-design.typeform.com/to/f7wiiq?hsCta [typeform.com]
A perfectly nice blank page btw. These guys seem to value minimalism in their designs...
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @04:58AM
Dude! ARE YOU FUCKING THIS UP?!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @05:55AM
Well, at least we'll still have Sogo https://sogo.nu/ [sogo.nu]. They managed to mimic the current Thunderbird interface quite well.
