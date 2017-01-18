from the leaks-like-a-sieve dept.
Ex-CIA officer arrested for retaining classified information
A former Central Intelligence Agency officer was arrested at a U.S. airport on Monday night in connection with charges that he illegally retained highly classified information, the U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday.
Jerry Chun Shing Lee, a U.S. citizen who now lives in Hong Kong, used to maintain a top secret clearance and began working for the CIA in 1994.
The Justice Department said that in 2012, FBI agents searched his hotel rooms during trips to Virginia and Hawaii. They discovered he had two small books containing handwritten information on details such as the true names and numbers of spy recruits and covert CIA employees.
Ex-C.I.A. Officer Suspected of Compromising Chinese Informants Is Arrested
A former C.I.A. officer suspected by investigators of helping China dismantle United States spying operations and identify informants has been arrested, the Justice Department said on Tuesday. The collapse of the spy network was one of the American government's worst intelligence failures in recent years.
You may remember this story: CIA Informants Imprisoned and Killed in China From 2010 to 2012
Also at BBC, SCMP, and Washington Post (archive).
« Server Reboots (lithium, sodium, boron) Site Down for ~10 Minutes Starting at 2018-01-18 at 0900 UTC | In Wake of Logan Paul Controversy, YouTube Tightens Monetization Thresholds for Smaller Channels »
Related Stories
The New York Times reports that the Central Intelligence Agency faced one of its worst intelligence gathering setbacks in decades when many of its informants in China were killed or imprisoned between 2010 and 2012. To this day, it is unknown how the identities of the informants were compromised:
From the final weeks of 2010 through the end of 2012, according to former American officials, the Chinese killed at least a dozen of the C.I.A.'s sources. According to three of the officials, one was shot in front of his colleagues in the courtyard of a government building — a message to others who might have been working for the C.I.A.
Still others were put in jail. All told, the Chinese killed or imprisoned 18 to 20 of the C.I.A.'s sources in China, according to two former senior American officials, effectively unraveling a network that had taken years to build.
Assessing the fallout from an exposed spy operation can be difficult, but the episode was considered particularly damaging. The number of American assets lost in China, officials said, rivaled those lost in the Soviet Union and Russia during the betrayals of both Aldrich Ames and Robert Hanssen, formerly of the C.I.A. and the F.B.I., who divulged intelligence operations to Moscow for years.
The previously unreported episode shows how successful the Chinese were in disrupting American spying efforts and stealing secrets years before a well-publicized breach in 2015 gave Beijing access to thousands of government personnel records, including intelligence contractors. The C.I.A. considers spying in China one of its top priorities, but the country's extensive security apparatus makes it exceptionally hard for Western spy services to develop sources there.
Also at BBC, which notes:
Last year, China warned government officials to watch out for spies - and not fall in love with them
This CIA story really helps put that "Don't date a foreigner!" campaign in perspective. You don't want to see your significant other bleeding out in the street, do you? DO YOU?!
Update: Chinese paper applauds anti-spy efforts after report CIA sources killed
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @02:50AM (8 children)
This is the one crime for which our constitution lays out the punishment. He is to die.
Unfortunately, he can die for at most one of the crimes. We can't very well bring him back to life and then kill him again. Multiple people are now dead because of him, and so he ought to die multiple times. What we really need for him is decades of torture.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday January 18, @03:06AM (3 children)
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/former-cia-officer-arrested-retaining-classified-information [justice.gov]
10 years max. Less if he plays it smart and cuts a deal.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @03:35AM (2 children)
The proper crime is treason.
Since people died, we could also throw in various manslaughter and murder charges. When you commit a felony and somebody dies as a result, it is typically considered the same as murder. In this case it was even worse; he had reason to believe that people would die as a result of his actions.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @04:20AM (1 child)
Jesus gave a protip once. You'll be held accountable for your faults in the same way you held others accountable for their faults. The process happens before moving down the tunnel of light. Some get stuck during that process.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday January 18, @05:53AM
It can happen, and you can get stuck, after the tunnel too (which is after all mostly an artifact of a dying brain). There's no specific time limit and it's a lot harder to let go of these things after you're dead. If I have one major fault it's vengefulness and inability to let go of a grudge until I see someone properly punished, and this bothers me a bit.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @05:58AM
(citation needed)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Thursday January 18, @06:18AM
This needs to be proved beyond doubt.
The "You may remember this story: CIA Informants Imprisoned and Killed in China From 2010 to 2012" is, so far, conjectural in regards with his responsibility into those deaths.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @06:22AM
Nothing about death in there. Not to mention a really high bar of proof. Article III, Section 3, by the way. https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/constitution-transcript [archives.gov]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Arik on Thursday January 18, @06:30AM
What on earth are you talking about?
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by DrkShadow on Thursday January 18, @03:28AM
This is yet another example: If the government retains a backdoor key into all encryption on American soil, the major governments of the world will have ready access to _ALL_ encrypted data of Americans.
The government can simply not maintain secrecy of vital information -- not with CIA informants, not with Equation group, not with diplomatic cables. If the government demands a backdoor, then the world will have that backdoor and Americans will have nothing.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @06:37AM
Thus to me CIA informants getting killed is about the same as rats getting killed. Just hope they got quick clean deaths and that's about it.
The NSA and FBI do help their country a bit, but the CIA too often serve themselves at the expense of the USA's interests. The USA might do better if most of the CIA were imprisoned or executed for their crimes and the entire organization shut down.
I suspect even the Yakuza have done more net good for their country than the CIA has done for theirs.
Reply to This