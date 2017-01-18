Stories
Purdue University to Lead National Center for Brain-Inspired Computing

posted by janrinok on Thursday January 18, @05:11AM   Printer-friendly
from the my-brain-won't-inspire dept.
Hardware Software

takyon writes:

New C-BRIC Center Will Tackle Brain-Inspired Computing

Purdue University will lead a new national center to develop brain-inspired computing for intelligent autonomous systems such as drones and personal robots capable of operating without human intervention.

The Center for Brain-inspired Computing Enabling Autonomous Intelligence, or C-BRIC, is a five-year project supported by $27 million in funding from the Semiconductor Research Corp (SRC) via their Joint University Microelectronics Program, which provides funding from a consortium of industrial sponsors as well as from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. The SRC operates research programs in the United States and globally that connect industry to university researchers, deliver early results to enable technological advances, and prepare a highly-trained workforce for the semiconductor industry. Additional funds include $3.96 million from Purdue and as well as support from other participating universities. At the state level, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation will be providing funds, pending board approval, to establish an intelligent autonomous systems laboratory at Purdue.

[...] Autonomous intelligent systems will require real-time closed-loop control, leading to new challenges in neural algorithms, software and hardware," said Venkataramanan (Ragu) Balakrishnan, Purdue's Michael and Katherine Birck Head and Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering. "Purdue's long history of preeminence in related research areas such as neuromorphic computing and energy-efficient electronics positions us well to lead this effort."

It's neuro-inspired.

Original Submission


(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @05:20AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @05:20AM (#624021)

    See subject.

  • (Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday January 18, @07:04AM (1 child)

    by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Thursday January 18, @07:04AM (#624046) Journal

    Autonomous intelligent systems will require real-time closed-loop control, leading to new challenges in neural algorithms, software and hardware,

    Lets just blow up Purdue now, and save everybody the heart ache of a wrecked world or a "perfect world" without humans.
    Autonomous intelligence is a pretty stupid thing to intentionally create.
    .
    .
    .

    (Yes, I realize there are about 50 of you reading this that profess to believe any world without humans would be more perfect than this one. Please lead us all to perfection).

    --
    No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @07:28AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @07:28AM (#624048)

      Please lead us all to perfection

      Step 1: Blow frojack up.

(1)