Purdue University will lead a new national center to develop brain-inspired computing for intelligent autonomous systems such as drones and personal robots capable of operating without human intervention.

The Center for Brain-inspired Computing Enabling Autonomous Intelligence, or C-BRIC, is a five-year project supported by $27 million in funding from the Semiconductor Research Corp (SRC) via their Joint University Microelectronics Program, which provides funding from a consortium of industrial sponsors as well as from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. The SRC operates research programs in the United States and globally that connect industry to university researchers, deliver early results to enable technological advances, and prepare a highly-trained workforce for the semiconductor industry. Additional funds include $3.96 million from Purdue and as well as support from other participating universities. At the state level, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation will be providing funds, pending board approval, to establish an intelligent autonomous systems laboratory at Purdue.

[...] Autonomous intelligent systems will require real-time closed-loop control, leading to new challenges in neural algorithms, software and hardware," said Venkataramanan (Ragu) Balakrishnan, Purdue's Michael and Katherine Birck Head and Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering. "Purdue's long history of preeminence in related research areas such as neuromorphic computing and energy-efficient electronics positions us well to lead this effort."