Over at the Meshed Insights blog, Simon Phipps writes about why the public domain falls short and more detailed licensing is needed in order to extend rights to a software community.
Yes, public domain may give you the rights you need. But in an open source project, it's not enough for you to determine you personally have the rights you need. In order to function, every user and contributor of the project needs prior confidence they can use, improve and share the code, regardless of their location or the use to which they put it. That confidence also has to extend to their colleagues, customers and community as well.
Source : The Universal Donor
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @02:39PM (33 children)
What keeps a project "properly" open is the will of each individual, not legalese. That's why, say, the various BSDs tend to offer just as much freedom as those projects that have been infected with the GPL.
You cannot be worried about other people taking the work as part of a closed source project. Make your open source project so good, that any closed-source venture doesn't matter.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @03:37PM
Indeed you cannot stop individual developers from being uncooperative and closing your source, particularly if you are unwilling to sue them.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Thursday January 18, @03:51PM (24 children)
Said with all the ignorance of a true Libertarian.
Don't let Righty keep you down.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @03:57PM (1 child)
We're all waiting for what that means.
At least the supposed "Libertarian" provided a basis for thinking about this stuff.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Thursday January 18, @04:43PM
Where?
Don't let Righty keep you down.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @04:02PM (20 children)
Are your Communist GNU feelings hurt, dude?
(Score: 2) by turgid on Thursday January 18, @04:06PM (19 children)
Yes.
Don't let Righty keep you down.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @04:15PM (9 children)
Man oh man I can't wait until we're all living in the post scarcity GNU Utopia where we all code free software for fun after working full time jobs of ten hours a week at asteroid prospecting and robot repair.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by turgid on Thursday January 18, @05:01PM (6 children)
It's coming soon! Using FOSS allows us all the benefit of being able to stand on the shoulders of giants. Here in the UK, we're about to undergo a revolution in agricultural automation to make up for the shortage of farm labourers. All that good food will get cheaper.
Don't let Righty keep you down.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @05:11PM (5 children)
Cheap food, that's just brilliant. I want to live in council housing on benefits while I watch Doctor Who and code FOSS all night!!
(Score: 2) by turgid on Thursday January 18, @05:22PM (4 children)
Get used to it. There won't be many jobs for humans soon. We're going to have to think of something else to do with our time.
Don't let Righty keep you down.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @05:34PM (3 children)
I can think of plenty of things to do with my time. Trouble is I can't maintain my lifestyle of the living without food and shelter. Coding doesn't pay the bills because the market value of open source is zero. Thank Stallman for starting the race to the bottom which will make all coders destitute.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @05:39PM (1 child)
so a wage-slave retarded libertarian. enjoy swimming in your own ignorance
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @05:46PM
You couldn't be more wrong. I'm can't be a wage-slave since I'm unemployed, and I vote Green.
(Score: 3, Informative) by turgid on Thursday January 18, @07:36PM
Funny that, I've been making a good living coding on FOSS platforms for over fifteen years now. End user applications are not where the money is. You have to think shoulders of giants.
Don't let Righty keep you down.
(Score: 2) by JNCF on Thursday January 18, @06:52PM (1 child)
FTFY
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @07:33PM
GNU's Not Utopia
You're right. It's a dystopian plot designed to make everyone as poor as RMS.
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Thursday January 18, @04:21PM (8 children)
When you make the State stronger to enforce collectivism, you have simply transferred power from one group of capitalists to another, and Karl Marx turns over in his grave.
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Dr Spin on Thursday January 18, @04:30PM (1 child)
Karl Marx turns over in his grave
If we can get him turning fast enough, it will be a good source of renewable energy.
Putting your data in the cloud is like sending your teenage daughter backpacking in a 3rd world country with a pimp
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Thursday January 18, @06:06PM
Like this? [smbc-comics.com]
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @04:34PM (4 children)
The State (or, more precisely, an organization that calls itself "government") is founded on the principle of "do-as-I-say" coercion rather than on "do-as-we-previously-agreed" cooperation; the State is inherently anti-Capitalism; the State is not just another group of Capitalists.
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Thursday January 18, @06:14PM (3 children)
The straw man libertarian strikes again!
No, your distinction is meaningless, and the contract law that capitalists rely upon only exists at the whim of the State anyway. You could more accurately say that capitalists use "do-as-we-previously-agreed-because-the-state-says" coercion, which is also, big surprise, exactly the same as what constitutional governments use. And either of them can (and do!) use your caveat of "but-the-state-can-make-exceptions".
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @06:28PM (2 children)
Contract enforcement is a service like any other; there's no inherent need for some culturally blessed monopoly.
Indeed, competing enforcement agencies would be a much better Separation of Powers.
That is to say, your premise is what is in dispute.
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Thursday January 18, @07:30PM (1 child)
What you are describing sounds like feudal Europe. Which I may remind you is called the "dark ages" for a reason.
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @07:39PM
Also, feudalism is not the reason that period was called "the Dark Ages".
Is there no end to your inanity?
(Score: 2) by turgid on Thursday January 18, @04:41PM
I see you've read Animal Farm.
Don't let Righty keep you down.
(Score: 2) by TheRaven on Thursday January 18, @05:13PM
Nope, he's exactly right. A lot of humans, when confronted with a set of rules, will try hard to figure out how to do what they want without violating the letter of the rules. Both programmers and lawyers tend to exhibit this characteristic, because it's beneficial in their chosen professions (a lot of programming is trying to make something possible within the constraints of the system that you have to work with).
If you create a complex license to try to force people to restrict what people can do with a project, then a lot of people will spend effort looking for loopholes. For example, the nVidia drivers work around the intention of the GPL. There is a binary blob that is entirely nVidia's IP (SGI and other lawsuits aside). There is a BSD-licensed shim that is a derived work of both the Linux kernel and blob. The GPL requirements come into effect in two ways. First, if you distribute the GPL'd code then anything that you ship linked to it is bound by the terms. That's fine, nVidia doesn't distribute their blob with the Linux kernel. Second, via something being a derived work. The blob is not a derived work of the kernel (directly or via the shim). The shim is a derived work of the kernel, but the GPL only requires that derived works provide the same freedoms as the GPL, not that they provide the same restrictions, so a BSD licensed shim is fine. Now nVidia has done a complete end-run around the GPL. Note that this does cause some problems for distributions (you can't ship the kernel and the nVidia driver together, so you end up shipping a package that downloads the blob from nVidia and installs it).
The best way of getting people to do something is to convince them that it's in their best interests. No license can do this, only a community. If a community makes it easy to submit patches then it's easy to convince someone that it's cheaper to submit their improvements upstream than to maintain a fork. If the community helps to fix bugs, then it's easy to convince them that it's worth developing things in the open.
sudo mod me up
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @04:56PM (4 children)
Thank you for demonstrating your bias that openly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @05:50PM (3 children)
If only Stallman could have been satisfied with BSD then there wouldn't have been colossal duplication of effort to reinvent Unix as GNU/Linux.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @06:59PM (1 child)
At the time, BSD Unix was entirely proprietary and closed-source, and likely would have remained so indefinitely were it not for competition from GNU.
If only people were all benevolent altruists who would instinctively share all their innovations and improvements freely with their users, and those whose shoulders they have stood upon, BSD would have been sufficient.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @07:13PM
The whole point is that the license doesn't seem to matter.
The BSDs are largely FOSS now not because of the GPL, but because of a shift in thinking—as the OP said, FOSS is an act of individual will, not legalese.
BSD became FOSS due to the work of not Stallman, but rather the work of Bill and Lynne Jolitz [wikipedia.org]. And, you know what? Thank goodness for the initial proprietary software; someone had to pay to develop the ideas of Unix in the first place.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @07:04PM
BSD was proprietary when Stallman started his efforts. And it still might be if it wasn't for Stallman and other free software advocates.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday January 18, @06:41PM (1 child)
The problem with BSD licensing, from my point of view at least: The primary user of BSD these days is Apple. So basically working on BSD code is you (or your firm, if somebody's paying you) putting in your hours so that Apple can get whatever great innovations you come up with for free.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @07:42PM
I don't see how that negatively affects you.
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Thursday January 18, @04:24PM (1 child)
Seems a bit odd that TFA makes no mention whatsoever of what you should use instead of public domain. Anyway, it is well known [opensource.org] that [opensource.org] public domain is an awful way to release software as 'copycentre', and that the Modified BSD Licence is the way to go.
There are other contenders, like the Unlicence and the WTFPL and CC0, but they're [stackexchange.com] not wise [stackexchange.com] choices either. Just go with Modified BSD. The FreeBSD guys already thought this over.
Forgive the self-reply, but a related fun fact: the FSF recommend [gnu.org] the Apache Licence for copycenter licensing.
(Score: 4, Informative) by meustrus on Thursday January 18, @04:32PM (1 child)
The linked article is sadly missing its thesis. That's probably because it's actually a follow-up to this article [meshedinsights.com], which explains why "public domain" doesn't (necessarily) meet the requirements of open source. Particularly informative is this:
This argument applies to a lot of things, but not to public domain projects like SQLite which have gone to significant lengths [sqlite.org] to ensure that their software is freely available even when putting it into the public domain is not locally possible.
The same arguments could be made against "open source" licenses, however, in countries which have fundamentally different licensing schemes and do not recognize foreign copyright. No such countries come to mind, so this argument is only hypothetical. But this fact remains: your rights are subject to who governs them, making "universal" rights fundamentally impossible.
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative.
A government cannot grant rights; a government can only restrict rights.
That is important distinction.
There may indeed be universal rights, but it's likely some government (if not every government) is trashing them.
