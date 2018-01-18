Stories
Small but Fast: A Miniaturized Origami-Inspired Robot Combines Micrometer Precision With High Speed

posted by martyb on Thursday January 18, @09:48AM   Printer-friendly
Hardware

Fnord666 writes:

Because of their high precision and speed, Delta robots are deployed in many industrial processes, including pick-and-place assemblies, machining, welding and food packaging. [...] Over time, roboticists have designed smaller and smaller Delta robots for tasks in limited workspaces, yet shrinking them further to the millimeter scale with conventional manufacturing techniques and components has proven fruitless.

Reported in Science Robotics, a new design, the milliDelta robot, developed by Robert Wood's team at Harvard's Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering and John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) overcomes this miniaturization challenge. By integrating their microfabrication technique with high-performance composite materials that can incorporate flexural joints and bending actuators, the milliDelta can operate with high speed, force, and micrometer precision, which make it compatible with a range of micromanipulation tasks in manufacturing and medicine.

In 2011, inspired by pop-up books and origami, Wood's team developed a micro-fabrication approach that enables the assembly of robots from flat sheets of composite materials. Pop-up MEMS (short for "microelectromechanical systems") manufacturing has since been used for the construction of dynamic centimeter-scale machines that can simply walk away, or, as in the case of the RoboBee, can fly. In their new study, the researchers applied their approach to develop a Delta robot measuring a mere 15 mm-by-15 mm-by-20 mm.

Source: Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard..

Journal Reference:

Hayley Mcclintock, Fatma Zeynep Temel, Neel Doshi, Je-Sung Koh, and Robert J. Wood. The milliDelta: A high-bandwidth, high-precision, millimeter-scale Delta robot. Science Robotics, 2018 DOI: 10.1126/scirobotics.aar3018

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @11:11AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @11:11AM (#624091)

    Potential applications include the motor for Donald Trump's fleshlight.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @11:35AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @11:35AM (#624094)

    That's what she said, in an origami related situation.

