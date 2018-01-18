from the hope-for-honey dept.
As some one who is very interested in the subject of honey bees, and several decades ago had a bee hive, I've been very concerned about colony collapse disorder. Today I came across this article: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-017-19137-5
Excerpt from the Nature abstract:
"Recent reports of the weakening and periodical high losses of managed honey bee colonies have alarmed beekeeper, farmers and scientists. Infestations with the ectoparasitic mite Varroa destructor in combination with its associated viruses have been identified as a crucial driver of these health problems. Although yearly treatments are required to prevent collapses of honey bee colonies, the number of effective acaricides is small and no new active compounds have been registered in the past 25 years. RNAi-based methods were proposed recently as a promising new tool. However, the application of these methods according to published protocols has led to a surprising discovery. Here, we show that the lithium chloride that was used to precipitate RNA and other lithium compounds is highly effective at killing Varroa mites when fed to host bees at low millimolar concentrations."
I am in no way, shape or form a biologist, but as I read through the article there was mention of gene targeting and so started to get way out of my knowledge area..which is electronics...and quickly lost me.
Is there any truth to this path or is it another way for insecticide makers to push their wares?
(Score: 2) by black6host on Thursday January 18, @04:36PM (3 children)
I'd say both are possible. However, the realist in me believes that profits mean more. I mean, c'mon, what's the point of saving one of our most prolific pollinators that helps to keep us from starving if there's no money in it?
(Score: 3, Funny) by bob_super on Thursday January 18, @05:05PM (1 child)
They've worked out a way to make the bees addicted to it, but it's hard to setup the infrastructure to automatically cash honey payments.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @05:23PM
Just setup a beeline of credit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @07:10PM
Being they started out to test dsRNA which showed effectiveness, then tried to rule out the LiCl.
I doubt they would make much selling this, but who knows.
Kind of like the oil of Wintergreen, drug companies really don't make much profit on it from apiculture.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by sbgen on Thursday January 18, @05:25PM (2 children)
This is a preliminary study and authors do explicitly mention that field studies are necessary. However, it is an encouraging development in the field of apiary. The gene targeting study they initiated was based on a previous report supporting it. However, in this paper authors apparently observed that their "control" without the gene targeting RNAi gave same result as the test material. Luckily they noticed and tested Lithium salt/s for their effect on mites. Turns out LiCl was the reasons mites were dying, that the amount needed to achieve desired goal was not harmful to bees and feeding bees with the compound was not that hard. Another important aspect is that LiCl and Lithium-citrate salts they found to be effective are not expensive either.. They are water soluble so you dont need complex formulations either.
If I could, I would explain it in terms of electronics but you get the idea.
I did skim over the article. This is a good example of how science moves by careful observation and builds upon previous knowledge.
Warning: Not a computer expert, but got to use it. Yes, my kind does exist.
(Score: 2) by Zinho on Thursday January 18, @06:19PM (1 child)
D'oh, ninja'ed! Good summary, easier to read than mine (and shorter).
I found it interesting that they went to the trouble of removing the Lithium salt from the gene therapy, determined that gene therapy did have an effect (60% mite mortality over 60 days), and decided to stop researching it because the lithium was so much more effective :)
If there is an award for following in Alexander Fleming's footsteps [britannica.com] these guys certainly deserve one.
As an aside, when did colony collapse disorder start being blamed on mite infestations rather than pesticides?
(Score: 3, Informative) by HiThere on Thursday January 18, @06:34PM
(Score: 3, Informative) by HiThere on Thursday January 18, @06:34PM
What I've always derived from what I read is that it was due to a confluence of factors. One is that sub-critical levels of pesticides still left the bees and the colonies weaker that they were previously, so they were more subject to other insults, including various infections and temperature changes. The mites would count as a part of "various infections" this article seems to be asserting that they (and the viruses they carry) are the most significant one.
It's also true, however, the the neonicotinoid pesticides seem to be strongly implicated.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 2) by linkdude64 on Thursday January 18, @05:28PM
Poor bay-bees..I really hope this isn't just poisoning them with something worse than mites long-term.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Zinho on Thursday January 18, @06:10PM
So, here's my read of what the article means:
* the researchers had a really sweet theory for doing gene-targeted insecticide that would just kill the mites [1]
* They set up a test with two separate controls, one with no active gene therapy, and another with a harmless gene therapy
* Harmless gene therapy and targeted gene therapy both had the same outcome - something was killing the mites, and it probably wasn't the genes
* The researchers narrowed down the possible culprits to one of the chemicals used to prepare the gene therapy, Lithium Chloride (LiCl)
* The rest of the article is all about the effectiveness of LiCl as an anti-mite treatment:
- they found the effective dose (2 miliMoles concentration)
- they determined that LiCl was not immediately toxic to the bees at the concentrations used
- they tried other Lithium salts, and found that Lithium Citrate was more effective, less expensive, and equally non-toxic compared to LiCl [2]
- they found that full hives do not respond identically to small groups kept in laboratory cages; the delivery system needs some work
* No knowledge of gene therapy is needed to understand this article's main point; you can ignore every mention of RNA and be fine
TL; DR version: this discovery is sort-of accidental, they were totally trying to do something else entirely [1]. They got excited enough about the accidental discovery [2] that they dropped their efforts to be all clever with genes and published this instead :)
[1] so, they're going to get the bees to eat RNA that codes for a protein that doesn't hurt bees, but does kill mites. The mites then bite the bees, drinking the mite-killer RNA, and the mites' bodies then start making the mite-killer protein. This totally works, killing about 60% of the mites over a period of 60 days. To verify this they had to repeat their experiment with all the LiCl washed out.
[2] "In cage experiments all compounds eliminated 100% of the mites at 25 mM within three (lithium citrate and lithium acetate) to four days (lithium sulphate, lithium lactate and lithium carbonate). Also, the 4-mM test solutions, entirely killed phoretic mites within five (lithium citrate, lithium sulphate, and lithium acetate) to seven days (lithium lactate)" 100% over four days is WAY more exciting than the gene therapy method.
"Space Exploration is not endless circles in low earth orbit." -Buzz Aldrin
