Jonathan Grant Thompson, the man behind the popular science-focused YouTube channel King of Random has been charged with two counts of second-degree felony possession of an explosive device.
Thompson, 37, runs the King of Random YouTube channel, boasting about 200 videos and 8.9 million subscribers. His videos are of science experiments and are in the vein of science-based shows on networks such as the Discovery Channel.
Thompson has been making videos and putting them on YouTube since 2010. His videos have garnered more than 1.6 billion combined views.
According to the article the first complaint "resulted from a citizen complaint via Facebook Messenger on June 15 about Thompson exploding a dry ice bomb", and for the second:
Thompson said a friend had left him a bag of powder, which he believed to be from a deconstructed firework.
After lighting a couple of small "control fires" Thompson and Timothy Burgess, 20, of Ontario, Canada, ignited a larger pile which exploded, the police report states. According to the report, firefighters heard the explosion from the nearby fire station.
Google Maps shows there is a South Jordan fire station 0.2 miles from Thompson's home.
The explosion left Burgess with small particles of burned material embedded in his arms, charges say.
Burgess was charged with one count of second-degree felony possession of an explosive device. Court records show prosecutors have asked a judge to issue a $15,000 warrant for his arrest
Originally spotted via AvE's channel.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @10:22PM (9 children)
First. A dry ice bomb isn't legally an explosive.
Second, I'm assuming he has a permit? what?
Third: wtf government. this is NOT OK.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday January 18, @10:31PM (7 children)
You assume he has A permit for dry ice?
Guy finds random bag of powder "left by a friend".
He has no real idea of what it actually was.
Lights same.
They might be actually doing the guy a favor by putting him in jail for a month or two.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 1, Troll) by arcz on Thursday January 18, @10:40PM (2 children)
(Score: 2) by Magic Oddball on Friday January 19, @02:14AM (1 child)
Thought about it? Sure, plenty of people have — even I have, very briefly.
The problem is that if you really do think about it, you realize it would be a matter of a small percentage of the citizen population, using citizen-owned firearms, against the combined forces of the police, FBI, National Guard, and if necessary the military. (Even if it was most of the population, the difference in firepower & training would make it on par with little kids trying to get rid of the Mafia.) There's also the question of how the rebellion would be carried out, who they'd actually be attacking, etc. let alone the many issues regarding what happens after the battle.
As the old saying goes: "There are four boxes to be used in the defense of liberty: soap, ballot, jury, and ammo." It's generally a good idea to use them roughly in that order if you're hoping for some measure of success rather than just a bloody massacre…
How many bananas do we need to qualify as a banana republic?
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Friday January 19, @07:26AM
> The problem is that if you really do think about it, you realize it would be a matter of a small percentage of the citizen population, using citizen-owned firearms, against the combined forces of the police, FBI, National Guard, and if necessary the military. (Even if it was most of the population, the difference in firepower & training would make it on par with little kids trying to get rid of the Mafia.)
In reality, those police and military forces would not stay united. After all, they are human, and some of them may be sympathetic to the cause, others may have family/friends to take care of, and a third may simply point out they did not sign up to oppress their fellow citizens, and resign.
As a result, the full forces will not be available. More to the point, some of them would defect to the "other side", and usually take their weapons with them. Normally the first to splinter is the local cops, as they are usually locals themselves. Second would be local military forces, for similar reasons.
The last to splinter are the military itself, but they are more likely to stay out of it entirely (as it is not in their remit to opress the locals, rather their remit is defense of the nation).
Those that defect to the other side will bring weapons, but more importantly, their skills and training, with which they can start training willing recruits. Before you know it you have an army, and what started off as an easy oppression has become more evenly matched civil war,
Not I don't know what it is like in the USA, but I doubt USA citizens are that different to the rest of the world, so I suspect it would play out similar to above. Especially as the US has a history of war, and has already had their own civil war in the past,
The one thing that would be needed, is a separatist government formed quickly, capable of organising land and resources under control, handling finances/taxation, keeping the peace (policing still needs to be done to prevent crime derailing your goals), directing military champagnes and dealing with diplomatic side of things (specifically negotiating with the "other side" in the war).
Without that, you end up with a rabble, and any rebellion would peter out quickly. Likewise, rebellions rarely start without some charismatic leader(s) getting together to get the ball rolling,
(Score: 2) by arcz on Thursday January 18, @10:46PM (3 children)
(Score: 3, Informative) by frojack on Thursday January 18, @11:13PM (2 children)
To be specific:
You don't need a permit to have gun powder. Either modern smokeless gun powder or black powder
You need a permit to manufacture or import it in quantity.
Black Powder is something of a legal oddity:
https://www.atf.gov/explosives/qa/black-powder-subject-regulation-under-federal-explosives-laws [atf.gov]
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 1) by Paradise Pete on Friday January 19, @02:56AM (1 child)
You're citing US law. This happened in Canada.
(Score: 1) by Paradise Pete on Friday January 19, @02:58AM
Oh. No it didn't. I'll try to work on my reading comprehension.
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Thursday January 18, @11:28PM
The article's not clear. At one point it says "Burgess was charged with one count of second-degree felony possession of an explosive device."
Why do you assume that?
systemd is Roko's Basilisk
(Score: 5, Interesting) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday January 18, @10:23PM (4 children)
- at UC Santa Cruz.
"Where did you steal the chemicals?" asked my arresting officer.
"I bought them at Bryant Labs in Berkeley. Here's the receipt."
I was in the police station for a while, during which I sang like a bird. My reason? The cop who interviewed me left the California Criminal Code on my side of his desk, open to the explosives section.
I could readily see that I had committed five felonies, each of which had a three-year minimum sentence.
At my arraignment I was released on my own recognizance. That means I didn't have to pay bail.
At the first preliminary hearing the prosecutor laughed and said "He was just doing over-eager research." Then he proposed I plead guilty for possession of noxious chemicals with the intent to teargas a theater. That was the closest they could come to explosives while charging me only with a misdemeanor.
The judge very sternly said to me "I urge you to use your powerful intellect for the benefit of society.
That's one of the reasons I write so much, on a variety of topics.
In the end I got sixty hours of community service. I devoted that time to making geometric sculptures out of painted wooden dowels and hot glue.
A friend who was into making latex masks was given community service when he was caught siphoning gas out of a truck that belonged to UCSC. He devoted his "service" to making masks for a theater company. They paid for the materials; he got to keep the molds.
I was making Hexamethyline Triperoxy Diamine. It is dead-sample to make and so is the most popular detonator for suicide bombers. One of the ingredients is any flavor of Kool-Ade mix other than lemon.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @11:33PM (3 children)
Here, we're always being told to never talk to cops, and it worked out for both of us. I know another person, not even committing a crime, who refused to talk and thus spent some time in jail.
My story:
I also made HMTD. I set a small amount off in my room on purpose, but then an open container about a foot away got hit by the shockwave. That was about 4 grams, enough to make a crater 1/4 inch deep in a concrete floor and spread my blood on all 4 walls and the ceiling. The hospital called the cops, a detective questioned me, and that was the end of that. My home didn't even get searched, and now I have a security clearance.
A key factor may be that I was 17 years old and it was 1991 or 1992, back before the Oklahoma City bombing and long before the World Trade Center got hit. Go back another 30 years, and I'm told you could take a rifle to many schools. There was a time when dynamite could be bought at every hardware store.
FYI, Kool-Ade is a terrible source of acid. Good preparation involves sulfuric acid and 30% peroxide, but citric acid and 6% peroxide will do nicely. For example...
Avoid all metal, particularly that which contains copper. Tape a 1-cup container into a bowl. Put ice water in the bowl to be extra safe, not that you likely need it with citric acid and 6% peroxide. Put a half cup of 6% peroxide into the cup. Crush up hexamethylene tablets, commonly available as solid camp stove fuel. Put 2 tablespoons and 2/3 teaspoon of hexamethylene into the cup. Stir it to dissolve. In case your fuel tablets contain wax, stir with a motion that won't get wax stuck to the container. Add a quarter cup of citric acid, then stir to dissolve. Immediately filter it with a coffee filter, keeping the liquid. (this removes bits of wax and other crap) Let it sit for a day or two, forming crystals. Filter it again, with a new clean filter, this time keeping the solids. Wash it several times, first with water and then with alcohol. Let it dry.
HMTD is hard to set off by impact. I couldn't do it with a hammer. It is very easy to ignite. If in a very thin layer, it will flash like gunpower, but more energetic. If slightly confined, for example in an unsealed pen cap or under a credit card, it will transition to Mach 25 detonation. It becomes inert after a couple months.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday January 19, @12:19AM (1 child)
If you didn't see at least a quarter of the trucks there with a shotgun and a rifle in their gun rack at my highschool on any given day, it's because school wasn't in session. This wasn't but twenty-some-odd years ago.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday January 19, @06:15AM
They actually set up a shooting range inside the gym.
This was in Moscow, Idaho. The instructor told us that hunting was so popular in Idaho that everyone agreed that gun safety should be taught in schools.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday January 19, @06:12AM
The same compound is the active ingredient in Ortho Snail And Slug Death. Under the name Methenamine it's used to treat women's urinary tract infections.
The guy at Bryant labs knew what HMTA was, and said he'd get a two kilogram bottle sent up from their warehouse in LA. It was quite cheap, and enough precursor to make a huge explosion.
Fortunately for me I knew how dangerous it was and so only synthesized a very small amount at any one time. The prosecutor told the judge that it was "The explosive equivalent of an ounce of black powder".
I was very fortunate in that I planned to buy a fifty pound sack of Ammonium Nitrate as well as several cans of powdered aluminum - but I had not made the actual purchases.
I would have gotten the aluminum for a paint store. It's available with many different tints for mixing up your own metallic paint.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 1, Troll) by bob_super on Thursday January 18, @10:24PM (33 children)
> second-degree felony possession of an explosive device
How is that constitutional ? A bullet is an explosive device. Is one legal? How about 500 bullets? How about the powder to refill 500 cartridges ?
My tactical nuke shell is definitely covered by the 2nd amendment!
(Score: 2) by arcz on Thursday January 18, @10:31PM (13 children)
While explosives obviously should be protected under the 11th Amendment, they aren't.
That being said, this charge is ridiculous and the prosecutor ought to be shot. Good thing I don't live nearby.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Snow on Thursday January 18, @10:35PM (4 children)
He from Ontario. Your amendments are meaningless here.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @01:00AM (1 child)
Our amendments do not grant rights to the people. Our government does not grant rights to the people. As understood by the framers of our constitution, the rights are granted by God.
We added the amendments as extra assurance. The amendments place redundant restrictions on government. This is not quite the same as granting rights to the people.
So a person in Ontario does have these rights. They are however being violated by his government.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @03:13AM
Then your rights are fairy tale. Just like the fairy tale that they think granted them.
(Score: 2) by http on Friday January 19, @02:51AM
From Canada, but in Utah. The accused doesn't have that much venue choice.
I browse at -1 when I have mod points. It's unsettling.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @03:04AM
This happened in Utah. Grant is from there and lives there. I have been watching his vids for a long time. He usually has his ducks all lined up before anything goes wrong. He has done this many times before. He even said in the interview that people from the local police and fire department watch his video and he has a relationship with them.
My *guess* someone new moved into the neighborhood. Got all pissy and went all HOA on them. The HoA was like go away so the guy got police involved. Grant strikes me as 'the nice guy' in the neighborhood. That will not end will for 'the new guy'.
(Score: 1, Troll) by arcz on Thursday January 18, @10:35PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @02:09AM
You were right the first time, you ammosexual wanker!
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Thursday January 18, @11:31PM (5 children)
"Obviously"?
systemd is Roko's Basilisk
(Score: 3, Touché) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday January 19, @12:22AM (2 children)
The guys who wrote the amendment in question personally owned cannons.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @02:12AM (1 child)
*Citation Needed*
And, more details? Smoothbore, or rifled? Breechloading? Round ball, or canister, or chain? Marine, or terrestrial? Professional, or amateur? And who are you talking about? Hamilton? Was his cannon nothing but a large caliber piece?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @03:38AM
big ones... the kind with wheels on the side, pulled by horses
Look, what does the exact type matter? That doesn't place a limit on the second amendment.
Or, if you insist that it does: the type was "very latest modern military technology", and thus our second amendment gives us everything from stealth bombers to ICBMs.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by arcz on Friday January 19, @12:43AM (1 child)
(Score: 4, Interesting) by arcz on Friday January 19, @12:53AM
(Score: 3, Informative) by frojack on Thursday January 18, @10:32PM (7 children)
No its not.
Its a projectile and a case full of a progressive burning solid. Not an explosive.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 3, Funny) by bzipitidoo on Thursday January 18, @10:38PM (1 child)
Seems every owner of a combustion powered vehicle should be charged with possessing explosives.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday January 18, @10:44PM
Following that logic, if you wait long enough, and most people Transport Explosives Across State Lines.
To the Fed Pen, evil people!
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday January 18, @10:38PM
Much safer, less likely to cause accidental death or permanent maiming, I'm sure. Also, when combined with a gun, can cause accidental death or permanent maiming at a much greater distance...
(Score: 3, Informative) by Grishnakh on Thursday January 18, @11:15PM
Its a projectile and a case full of a progressive burning solid. Not an explosive.
Actually, that's not true.
A "bullet" in the modern sense of a "cartridge" is 4 components:
- a casing, usually brass
- a projectile, usually lead, frequently with a copper jacket
- a powder that fills much of the space inside the casing not filled by the projectile; this powder as you say burns progressively, creating expanding gas which pushes the projectile
- something called a "primer", which is a device containing a high explosive that is ignited when the primer is compressed by the firing pin.
So yes, actually, a bullet is an explosive device, it contains HE (high explosive). There's not very much of it in there though, only enough to ignite the main powder charge.
(Score: 3, Funny) by aristarchus on Friday January 19, @01:57AM (2 children)
As usual, frojack is right, about the details, partially. A "bullet" is a projectile. What projects it is either a low explosive, like black powder, or a propellent, like "smokeless powder." The combination of a bullet, propellant, case and primer is called a "cartridge" or a "round". Now the difference between propellents and explosives is sort of like this. Uncontained ignition of a propellant results in a "whoosh", as oft happens here on SoylentNews. High explosives will produce an explosion, even if unconstrained, as seems to have been the case here.
So for all the semi-educated ammosexuals, it is kind of like propellants are "semi-explosives", but regular explosives are "full-auto". But if you put the wrong stuff in your chamber or bore-hole, you may experience catastrophic pressures, and possibly a "banana-peel" failure, rather like trying to be a heroin addict, and you accidently do some fentaynal.
Oh, I see that arcz is marching to the Plains of Abraham. Not a good idea, son.
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 3, Informative) by Whoever on Friday January 19, @03:30AM (1 child)
The difference between regular "explosives" like gunpower and high explosives is that the rate of expansion of high explosives is greater than the speed of sound: the air surrounding the explosive mass provides the constraint necessary for a high explosive to explode and not merely burn.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Friday January 19, @08:02AM
Curious. So are you saying that C4, in the vacuum of space, would only go "whoosh"? Because in Space, no one can hear you explode. Interesting. ISS experiment in order, by our bad boy, King of Random?
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Thursday January 18, @10:35PM (8 children)
But, he blew it up like a bomb, and a fireman heard, and saw that he hurt himself... think of the children! We have laws to protect people from themselves, if only somebody speaks up to encourage enforcement...
I just cringe at the sloped playing field: how much permitting and safety officer fees did the major TV series have to pay for before they bounced a cannonball through somebody's car? Now, we can't make a YouTube production of some gunpowder going poof without having a legal book thrown at the producer? Cm'on folks, plenty of New Year's celebrators did stupider things with explosives and shared their exploits via Facebook - why do we single out this guy? Just because he's easy to catch, I expect.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bob_super on Thursday January 18, @10:40PM
> popular science-focused YouTube channel
Science-men are dangerous to The Agenda.
(Score: 2) by arcz on Thursday January 18, @10:44PM
(Score: 4, Insightful) by MostCynical on Thursday January 18, @10:47PM (2 children)
Careful, they might learn something!
Can't have teenagers thinking science can be fun! (Suspect Mythbusters would have trouble getting made, if they were starting today.)
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday January 18, @11:11PM
They started it up again, it's just that the new guys are not as entertaining as Adam and Jamie. They seem to be doing the same type things. Taking silly things from movies and blowing shit up.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Thursday January 18, @11:17PM
Can't have teenagers thinking science can be fun!
Exactly right. We don't need people getting interested in science. This can hurt the profits of various incumbent industries, especially in the energy sector, and besides, we need more people employed in the finance industry. You can never have too many people in banking and finance. We also need more managers; you can never have enough of those either.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by PlasticCogLiquid on Thursday January 18, @11:39PM (2 children)
We need laws to protect people from prison or jail.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @11:43PM (1 child)
Robocop!
(Score: 2) by Bot on Friday January 19, @12:23AM
Hello there. Remember we follow directives, all fou... three of them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @12:55AM (1 child)
It is, but it is also covered by:
a. the nuclear non-proliferation treaty
b. national security requirements (many supreme court rulings overriding many constitutional rights)
A much more reasonable argument can be had for possession of machine guns and artillery. Gatling guns and cannons, which are obsolete versions of those, were personally owned by the people who put together our constitution. Those are absolutely intended to be allowable.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bob_super on Friday January 19, @01:08AM
It's not a good argument.
Had they been available, the founders would undoubtedly have had access to Tanks, Bombers, and Tactical Nukes.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by looorg on Thursday January 18, @11:07PM (1 child)
I guess this is why all the "professional" shows on Discovery tell you to not try this at home. It might not be so much about safety (even tho that clearly is a thing) but more about liability and getting the appropriate permissions. If one takes something like Mythbusters they tend(ed) not to blow shit up in places where there could be other people but far out in the middle of nowhere in some special test site / Fire department training facility / Police department bomb disposal area etc. That said I seem to recall Mythbusters fucking up once or twice and sending projectiles into residential areas and there was much problems with that. Which probably made them move even further out into the desert for any such experiments.
So he had a "mystery" bag of some kind of powder which he believed might be from a firework (so some kind of gunpowder then?) and he thought it was a great idea to light some of it in a residential zone? Sure. Genius. Unless his home was some kind of remote farm or UNABomber style shack out in the woods that was just stupid and a horribly bad idea.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by captain normal on Thursday January 18, @11:36PM
That is one thing I find funny. Why do stuff like this in your backyard when there is so much open space nearby in that part of Utah?
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Thursday January 18, @11:39PM (2 children)
Gunpowder isn't a high explosive: it needs to be contained in order to obtain an explosion.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @11:56PM (1 child)
Nobody claimed it was gunpowder. Modern fireworks do not normally contain gunpowder.
The larger fireworks can be 8, 12, or 16 inches in diameter. Normal cities use the 8-inch ones. The safety sheets for these fireworks include a specification called the "death radius".
I'm guessing it was flash powder, or a mix of powdered metal with an oxidizer. It would be composed of 1 of each of the following:
Fuels: aluminum, magnesium, sugar
Oxidizer anions: chlorate, perchlorate, nitrate
Cations: ammonium (also serves as fuel), sodium, potassium
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @03:59AM
Yeah, that's the stuff I used in my preteen years for bomb development; plus gasoline and acetone. Had my glasses blown off ones and the whole face covered with iodine dots. Could not see for an hour, but no permanent damage to anybody.
