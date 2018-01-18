from the to-surf-the-web dept.
Samsung has announced the mass production of 16 Gb GDDR6 SDRAM chips with a higher-than-expected pin speed. The chips could see use in upcoming graphics cards that are not equipped with High Bandwidth Memory:
Samsung has beaten SK Hynix and Micron to be the first to mass produce GDDR6 memory chips. Samsung's 16Gb (2GB) chips are fabricated on a 10nm process and run at 1.35V. The new chips have a whopping 18Gb/s pin speed and will be able to reach a transfer rate of 72GB/s. Samsung's current 8Gb (1GB) GDDR5 memory chips, besides having half the density, work at 1.55V with up to 9Gb/s pin speeds. In a pre-CES 2018 press release, Samsung briefly mentioned the impending release of these chips. However, the speed on release is significantly faster than the earlier stated 16Gb/s pin speed and 64GB/s transfer rate.
18 Gbps exceeds what the JEDEC standard calls for.
Also at Engadget and Wccftech.
Related: GDDR5X Standard Finalized by JEDEC
DDR5 Standard to be Finalized by JEDEC in 2018
SK Hynix to Begin Shipping GDDR6 Memory in Early 2018
Samsung's Second Generation 10nm-Class DRAM in Production
Related Stories
JEDEC has finalized the GDDR5X SGRAM specification:
The new technology is designed to improve bandwidth available to high-performance graphics processing units without fundamentally changing the memory architecture of graphics cards or memory technology itself, similar to other generations of GDDR, although these new specifications are arguably pushing the phyiscal[sic] limits of the technology and hardware in its current form. The GDDR5X SGRAM (synchronous graphics random access memory) standard is based on the GDDR5 technology introduced in 2007 and first used in 2008. The GDDR5X standard brings three key improvements to the well-established GDDR5: it increases data-rates by up to a factor of two, it improves energy efficiency of high-end memory, and it defines new capacities of memory chips to enable denser memory configurations of add-in graphics boards or other devices. What is very important for developers of chips and makers of graphics cards is that the GDDR5X should not require drastic changes to designs of graphics cards, and the general feature-set of GDDR5 remains unchanged (and hence why it is not being called GDDR6).
[...] The key improvement of the GDDR5X standard compared to the predecessor is its all-new 16n prefetch architecture, which enables up to 512 bit (64 Bytes) per array read or write access. By contrast, the GDDR5 technology features 8n prefetch architecture and can read or write up to 256 bit (32 Bytes) of data per cycle. Doubled prefetch and increased data transfer rates are expected to double effective memory bandwidth of GDDR5X sub-systems. However, actual performance of graphics cards will depend not just on DRAM architecture and frequencies, but also on memory controllers and applications. Therefore, we will need to test actual hardware to find out actual real-world benefits of the new memory.
What purpose does GDDR5X serve if superior 1st and 2nd generation High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) are around? GDDR5X memory will be cheaper than HBM and its use is more of an evolutionary than revolutionary change from existing GDDR5-based hardware.
JEDEC has announced that it expects to finalize the DDR5 standard by next year. It says that DDR5 will double bandwidth and density, and increase power efficiency, presumably by lowering the operating voltages again (perhaps to 1.1 V). Availability of DDR5 modules is expected by 2020:
You may have just upgraded your computer to use DDR4 recently or you may still be using DDR3, but in either case, nothing stays new forever. JEDEC, the organization in charge of defining new standards for computer memory, says that it will be demoing the next-generation DDR5 standard in June of this year and finalizing the standard sometime in 2018. DDR5 promises double the memory bandwidth and density of DDR4, and JEDEC says it will also be more power-efficient, though the organization didn't release any specific numbers or targets.
The DDR4 SDRAM specification was finalized in 2012, and DDR3 in 2007, so DDR5's arrival is to be expected (cue the Soylentils still using DDR2). One way to double the memory bandwidth of DDR5 is to double the DRAM prefetch to 16n, matching GDDR5X.
Graphics cards are beginning to ship with GDDR5X. Some graphics cards and Knights Landing Xeon Phi chips include High Bandwidth Memory (HBM). A third generation of HBM will offer increased memory bandwidth, density, and more than 8 dies in a stack. Samsung has also talked about a cheaper version of HBM for consumers with a lower total bandwidth. SPARC64 XIfx chips include Hybrid Memory Cube. GDDR6 SDRAM could raise per-pin bandwidth to 14 Gbps, from the 10-14 Gbps of GDDR5X, while lowering power consumption.
SK Hynix is almost ready to produce GDDR6 memory with higher than expected per-pin bandwidth:
In a surprising move, SK Hynix has announced its first memory chips based on the yet-unpublished GDDR6 standard. The new DRAM devices for video cards have capacity of 8 Gb and run at 16 Gbps per pin data rate, which is significantly higher than both standard GDDR5 and Micron's unique GDDR5X format. SK Hynix plans to produce its GDDR6 ICs in volume by early 2018.
GDDR5 memory has been used for top-of-the-range video cards for over seven years, since summer 2008 to present. Throughout its active lifespan, GDDR5 increased its data rate by over two times, from 3.6 Gbps to 9 Gbps, whereas its per chip capacities increased by 16 times from 512 Mb to 8 Gb. In fact, numerous high-end graphics cards, such as NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1060 and 1070, still rely on the GDDR5 technology, which is not going anywhere even after the launch of Micron's GDDR5X with up to 12 Gbps data rate per pin in 2016. As it appears, GDDR6 will be used for high-end graphics cards starting in 2018, just two years after the introduction of GDDR5X.
Previously: Samsung Announces Mass Production of HBM2 DRAM
DDR5 Standard to be Finalized by JEDEC in 2018
Samsung's second generation ("1y-nm") 8 Gb DDR4 DRAM dies are being mass produced:
Samsung late on Wednesday said that it had initiated mass production of DDR4 memory chips using its second generation '10 nm-class' fabrication process. The new manufacturing technology shrinks die size of the new DRAM chips and improves their performance as well as energy efficiency. To do that, the process uses new circuit designs featuring air spacers (for the first time in DRAM industry). The new DRAM ICs (integrated circuits) can operate at 3600 Mbit/s per pin data rate (DDR4-3600) at standard DDR4 voltages and have been validated with major CPU manufacturers already.
[...] Samsung's new DDR4 chip produced using the company's 1y nm fabrication process has an 8-gigabit capacity and supports 3600 MT/s data transfer rate at 1.2 V. The new D-die DRAM runs 12.5% faster than its direct predecessor (known as Samsung C-die, rated for 3200 MT/s) and is claimed to be up to 15% more energy efficient as well. In addition, the latest 8Gb DDR4 ICs use a new in-cell data sensing system that offers a more accurate determination of the data stored in each cell and which helps to increase the level of integration (i.e., make cells smaller) and therefore shrink die size.
Samsung says that the new 8Gb DDR4 chips feature an "approximate 30% productivity gain" when compared to similar chips made using the 1x nm manufacturing tech.
UPDATE 12/21: Samsung clarified that productivity gain means increase in the number of chips per wafer. Since capacity of Samsung's C-die and D-die is the same, the increase in the number of dies equals the increase in the number of bits per wafer. Therefore, the key takeaway from the announcement is that the 1y nm technology and the new in-cell data sensing system enable Samsung to shrink die size and fit more DRAM dies on a single 300-mm wafer. Meanwhile, the overall 30% productivity gain results in lower per-die costs at the same yield and cycle time (this does not mean that the IC costs are 30% lower though) and increases DRAM bit output.
The in-cell data sensing system and air spacers will be used by Samsung in other upcoming types of DRAM, including DDR5, LPDDR5, High Bandwidth Memory 3.0, and GDDR6.
Also at Tom's Hardware.
Previously: Samsung Announces "10nm-Class" 8 Gb DRAM Chips
Related: Samsung Announces 12Gb LPDDR4 DRAM, Could Enable Smartphones With 6 GB of RAM
Samsung Announces 8 GB DRAM Package for Mobile Devices
Samsung's 10nm Chips in Mass Production, "6nm" on the Roadmap
Samsung Increases Production of 8 GB High Bandwidth Memory 2.0 Stacks
IC Insights Predicts Additional 40% Increase in DRAM Prices
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday January 19, @01:29AM (4 children)
Three questions:
- Is the higher speed going to be supported by the CPU/GPU?
- Is the cost low enough to offset the higher bandwidth of HBM2/+
- Can Ethereum/XXXcoin fall low enough that we can actually buy a video card with it in the next decade?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday January 19, @01:56AM (2 children)
- GPUs use GDDR5X, which is already faster than GDDR5. They will support GDDR6.
- The high bandwidth of HBM2/3 could be considered overkill for many GPU users. And the expense is real... it is more expensive when you want 4-8 GB in a single "stack".
- Bitcoin is hurting right now. If other coins can be mined using ASICs or soemthing better than a GPU, then there will be less demand for GPUs.
AMD was supposed to start including HBM on products like APUs, but Intel has beaten them to that with the Kaby Lake + AMD Vega + HBM combo chips.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday January 19, @02:08AM (1 child)
- I was referring to exceeding JEDEC. Are the manufacturers going to go along, or just keep that for the OC cards?
- "Overkill" bandwidth is just bandwidth is just bandwidth waiting for the next gen part to use/waste it. The question could be rephrased as "is HBMx going to kill GDDR6, or just prevent 7 from existing?"
- Coins are hurting this minute, but may just bubble again next week. And miners love the coins that can't be taken over (yet) by ASICs. When the bubble bursts, GPU makers will hurt from the drop in demand and the flood of used gear. In the meantime, I'm glad I'm not looking to upgrade.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday January 19, @02:24AM
I think JEDEC standards have been flaunted before (example: modules advertised as DDR4-4400, DDR4-4600, or DDR4-4800). If Nvidia or AMD can get 18 Gbps per pin memory to work with their GPUs, they will use it.
I don't have a good track record about HBM predictions (I thought it would sweep GDDRn away). I think the story lets us know that HBM 2/3 will not kill GDDR6 but will co-exist. Nobody knows about GDDR7.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @05:33AM
For once, "here" (crappy country, but not totally crappy) we have stock of something USA lacks, instead of getting the left overs. Incredible. https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2018/01/cryptocurrency-boom-creates-insane-global-graphics-card-shortage/?comments=1&start=40 [arstechnica.com]
Who wants RX580 cards for 400 euros plus shipping? Shops also have 570s and lower. Forgot to check what NVidias exactly (prefer Linux open source support, and no dick EULAs about what can or cannot be done with a card), tho 10xx rings a bell.
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Interesting) by martyb on Friday January 19, @02:16AM (5 children)
Back in the early-mid 1980's I was testing changes to IBM's VM operating system in support of their new 3090 mainframe. There were two prototypes in existence in the world... the biggest, fastest machines they had ever made. Ran so hot it was water cooled, too.
On one occasion, I was testing paging support with a "paging spider". In essence it was an instruction to copy a chunk of memory which would be used to copy itself and then call the copy. The trick was that the initial instruction was specially located to straddle a 4KB page boundary. The destination was the boundary between the next two pages. This effectively touched every page in memory as quickly as possible. In short, copy an instruction that straddles the end of page (X) and the beginning of page (X+1) to a location that straddles the end of page (X+2) and the beginning of page (X+3). Then call the copied instruction. When you reach the end of memory, reset back to the beginning.
I fired it up and watched it pick up speed as the buffers and OS stabilized. Slowly, but surely, I watched things go up until it exceeded the field size provided for displaying the activity: a 3-digit decimal number. Yup, I got it to 1000+ 4K pages per second. Could well have been the very first person in the world to see that data rate.
That works out to... 4MB/sec. This new memory, slated for a graphics card, can do 72 GB/sec. That is ~18,000 times as much throughput.
I wonder how many of today's developers have even an inkling of how far we've come?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday January 19, @02:38AM (4 children)
Since multiple dies are used, you actually end up with a much higher memory bandwidth than 72 GB/s, possibly up to 864 GB/s by Wccf's reckoning, which is in the ballpark of GPUs using HBM2.
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2016/08/hbm3-details-price-bandwidth/ [arstechnica.com]
https://wccftech.com/hbm3-ddr5-memory-early-specification-double-bandwidth/ [wccftech.com]
HBM3 could probably enable a product with 4 TB/s memory bandwidth, a full million times faster than your old stuff.
(Score: 2) by martyb on Friday January 19, @03:18AM (3 children)
I'm... speechless. That just utterly and totally boggles my mind. I remember trying to squeeze out a couple more bytes from CONFIG.SYS and AUTOEXEC.BAT so I could get a program to fit into available memory under DOS 3.1 Now, systems with 16 GB of RAM are no big deal. (That mainframe I mentioned in the GP post? It had 32 MB of main memory and 256 MB of extended memory.) A Raspberry Pi has more memory than that... and it's probably much faster, too. All for the princely sum of... $35. And draws under 7(?) watts, peak load.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Friday January 19, @03:36AM
I think we'll see some sort of new transistor that uses near-threshold voltages [phys.org] or exploits quantum effects [wikipedia.org]. We could get today's 200 Watt chips to shrink to below 1 Watt of power consumption for the same performance, and the massive reduction in heat will allow easy stacking, which will be expressed by massively increasing core counts (you better learn how to write multithreaded software before a bot does it for you). Meanwhile, HBM is already at 8-16 layers and NAND is around 96-128. Watch those increase to hundreds or tens of thousands of layers.
The party isn't over yet.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday January 19, @03:42AM (1 child)
And yet, Windows still slows down, locks up, and barfs its dysenteric guts out on the regular on that 16GB home computer.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday January 19, @03:50AM
Swap HDD for SSD, remove pre-installed bloatware, disable unnecessary services [blackviper.com], and install ad/script blockers and even the Windows computer should be fine.
In fact, RAM requirements [wikipedia.org] have held pretty steady for Windows lately. 2 GB minimum for x64 and 4 GB recommended since Windows 7 in October 2009. 8 GB is probably more than enough for most.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
