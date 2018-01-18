from the a-billion-here-and-a-billion-there...-now-you're-starting-to-talk-about-real-money dept.
Apple invests $350 billion (with a "B") in USA over next 5 years
https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2018/01/apple-accelerates-us-investment-and-job-creation/:
Apple today announced a new set of investments to build on its commitment to support the American economy and its workforce, concentrated in three areas where Apple has had the greatest impact on job creation: direct employment by Apple, spending and investment with Apple’s domestic suppliers and manufacturers, and fueling the fast-growing app economy which Apple created with iPhone and the App Store. Apple is already responsible for creating and supporting over 2 million jobs across the United States and expects to generate even more jobs as a result of the initiatives being announced today.
Combining new investments and Apple’s current pace of spending with domestic suppliers and manufacturers — an estimated $55 billion for 2018 — Apple’s direct contribution to the US economy will be more than $350 billion over the next five years, not including Apple’s ongoing tax payments, the tax revenues generated from employees’ wages and the sale of Apple products.
[...] "Apple, already the largest US taxpayer, anticipates repatriation tax payments of approximately $38 billion as required by recent changes to the tax law. A payment of that size would likely be the largest of its kind ever made."
Using the new 15.5 percent repatriation tax rate, the $38 billion tax payment disclosed by Apple means they are doing a $245 billion repatriation. Apple had $252.3 billion in overseas cash as of the end of September quarter, according to SEC filings so that means the company is bringing back nearly all of its foreign cash.
Apple announces plans to repatriate billions in overseas cash and contribute $350B to US economy!
"Apple on Wednesday made a slew of announcements about its investment in and contribution to the U.S. economy in part because of the new tax law.
The headline from Apple is that it will make a $350 billion 'contribution' to the U.S. economy over the next five years, although it's unclear exactly how the company came to that number." https://www.cnbc.com/2018/01/17/apple-announces-350-billion-investment-20k-jobs-over-5-years.html
(Score: 3, Flamebait) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday January 19, @02:59AM (4 children)
I've told them, you've told them, we've told them, and here comes yet more proof that overtaxing businesses means the government loses money. But will even one progtard's mind be changed? Not a chance in hell.
(Score: 2) by arslan on Friday January 19, @03:23AM (2 children)
So is this attributable to Trump then - or will heads explode in order for that to happen?
(Score: 2, Informative) by Apparition on Friday January 19, @03:36AM (1 child)
It's directly attributable to Donald Trump. Sadly, it's a video, but here you go [go.com].
ABC's Rebecca Jarvis: “Without these policy changes, would you be able to announce today the creation of 20,000 new jobs?”
Tim Cook: “No, there clearly—let me be clear, there are large parts of this that are results of the tax reform, and there are large parts of this that we would have done in any situation."
(Score: 5, Informative) by c0lo on Friday January 19, @03:58AM
Jokes on you, mate!
As routes to tax avoidance start [theguardian.com] closing [ft.com] down [ato.gov.au] world-wide, me reckons it would have happened anyway.
My point:
- yes, there's a point where to high a tax will hurt the budget revenue, but...
- in the USA case, that point wasn't reached. The dwindling US budget revenue was not caused by the too high a taxation level, but by the loopholes in tax regulations which allowed the multinat corps to swindle away their due taxes in US (and other countries too).
Specifically for Apple:
- share price: over $150
- dividend paid to investors: about $0.70 per quarter.
Annualized yield: under 2%
And yet, Apple has over $250B (with a B) in cash reserves.
So: shareholders have a weak benefit, investments in assets over the years not too much, money going under the mattress.
Not only the US population has not quite benefited from Apple's presence in US, but even their non-speculative investors didn't stand to benefit much - placing money in "conservative investments" (low risk loans/bonds) shows yields in the same range.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @03:04AM
The tax law change means that Apple decides to bring profits back into the USA.
No credit is given to the people who made that happen.
Some people don't want to admit that we're making America great again, or they hate that we are doing so.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @03:13AM (1 child)
And I plan to fly to Mars in about 5 years.
Write the check, sign it, or get the fuck out.
Will SoylentNews post up any lunatic BS? How is this any different?
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @03:25AM
Apple has more credibility than AC. Sad!
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @03:33AM (1 child)
Trump says he'll make America Great Again. Post it.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @03:39AM
Apple is going to do this no matter how bad of a temper tantrum you throw.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @03:35AM
McDonald's says you will be "lovin' it!" Post it.
(Score: 2) by legont on Friday January 19, @03:44AM (2 children)
will be split for antitrust law violation.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Friday January 19, @03:55AM (1 child)
Trump is so shallow that all Amazon would need to do to get the Orange Monkey off their back is say "thanks for the tax break, it was good for business" and he would bend over backward to talk about how great Amazon is.
But will they do that? No.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @04:44AM
Unlikely the Orange Monkey will forget the shitshow Bezos' Washington Post served up just before the election.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @03:45AM
Apple, Inc. won't be around in 20 years. Post it.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @03:59AM (1 child)
Elon Musk's SpaceX announced:
"Fuck Mars. We are going to Alpha Centauri, next Tueday."
Post it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @04:07AM
I think you have the wrong companies -- Post It notes are a 3M product...
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday January 19, @04:29AM (9 children)
1) What's the catch?
and
2) What do we lose in order to gain this?
See, I don't trust this to be anything other than PR. We're not told what those jobs are, how long they'll be around, etc., and we're not told who gets the money. Some people (*ahem*) are so eager to jump on their poor-persecuted-businesses soapbox that they're not stopping to consider the longer term here. This smells worse than two day old visitors with four day old fish.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @04:36AM (2 children)
They just want to further entrench the idea that tax cuts for corporations and the rich result in more jobs, higher wages, more investments, etc. Many of these corporations are either providing benefits that don't last (a one-time bonus) or doing doing things they already planned to do anyway and then claiming it's because of the tax cut. Suckers are falling for this in droves.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday January 19, @04:43AM (1 child)
Yeah, and one of them is the first post(er) in this thread. Utterly predictable. I wouldn't believe someone could be this stupid, this self-servingly gullible, if I didn't see it on a daily basis.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @05:09AM
Right there, in that comment:
Yep. That's about you. You dismiss facts which fail to affirm your feelings.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @05:07AM
> What's the catch?
One catch for sure is the amount of public money that will be requested/demanded for each new project. I'm sure Apple will act just like every other big company, playing one city/state/IDA off against another to get the best aid package. A few local governments have gotten smart and figured out that paying a company $Million per job is corporate welfare that isn't going to pay back anytime soon.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @05:16AM (2 children)
Apple can see the writing on the wall. If they resist making America great again, Trump will find some way to make them suffer greatly over the next 7 years.
Apple might be completely unpatriotic, but they can be made to take patriotic actions.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday January 19, @05:37AM
Another idiotic AC or one holding a partisan interest in the matter.
This is what you gonna lose [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday January 19, @07:02AM
Patriotism bought with your tax money.
Actually, not yours, and no extra for hospitals, roads, or other infrastructure.
Tax cuts for all! They can buy elections, after all! http://theconversation.com/howards-end-how-the-coalitions-last-budget-created-the-ground-for-the-current-deficits-13848 [theconversation.com]
(Score: 5, Informative) by c0lo on Friday January 19, @05:35AM
An increased federal deficit by $1.487 trillion over the 10 years [businessinsider.com], that's what you'll get. Which will transform in more cuts in social services.
---
The deficit is to be recovered from "trickle down in reverse". Specifically: [vox.com].
(Score: 2) by shortscreen on Friday January 19, @05:49AM
There's no need for such cynicism. I can already see the storm of job postings coming over the horizon. Walled Garden Curator. Head Creative Terms of Service Writer. Obsolesence Planner. Senior Corner Rounder-offer!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @06:49AM
It's action we want.
