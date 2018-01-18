from the keep-away-from-prank-loving-children dept.
Walmart offers way to turn leftover opioids into useless gel
Walmart is helping customers get rid of leftover opioids by giving them packets that turn the addictive painkillers into a useless gel. The retail giant announced Wednesday that it will provide the packets free with opioid prescriptions filled at its 4,700 U.S. pharmacies.
The small packets, made by DisposeRX, contain a powder that is poured into prescription bottles. When mixed with warm water, the powder turns the pills into a biodegradable gel that can be thrown in the trash. It works on other prescription drugs and for pills, tablets, capsules, liquids or patches, according to DisposeRx.
[...] Some drugstore chains like CVS and Walgreens also collect unused medications at many of their stores. People can also take leftovers to hospital pharmacies or police stations. Unused prescriptions also can be thrown in the trash. But the Food and Drug Administration recommends mixing them first with something unpalatable like kitty litter or used coffee grounds and sealing the mixture in a plastic bag.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday January 19, @05:58AM (3 children)
Never taken them but my impression is one of these:
A) Use em up and be done with em
B) Don't use em up, but they work really well so save the rest Just In Case
C) You're an addict
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @06:14AM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @07:10AM
Truly some of the best MRA fiction I have ever read. And that says a lot.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by sjames on Friday January 19, @06:21AM
Definitely B. It shouldn't be necessary, but in a world where the dentist can see you a week from Tuesday and the ER doesn't mind leaving you howling in pain for 8 hours in the waiting area as long as you're at least semi-conscious and not spurting arterial blood, it's good insurance.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by beckett on Friday January 19, @06:29AM (1 child)
Opioids are detectable in trace amounts in public drinking water supplies [nih.gov]; what does Dispose RX do exactly? The first step in disposal would be to render unusable drugs harmless; however, if it doesn't also render them inert, these flushed/landfilled pharms will continue to hang around and create unintended consequences [discovermagazine.com].
IMO address the root causes [esquire.com] in addition to just managing waste.
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Friday January 19, @07:34AM
Exactly what I was thinking, and if "[i]t works on other prescription drugs" -- then it is probably just making the drugs into a gooey mess, not neutralizing them, because neutralizing the medicine would require pretty specific chemical reactions.
