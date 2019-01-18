Although VR is still in its infancy, "traditional" methods of capturing and transforming footage have emerged. Typically, to shoot 360-degree VR content, a cameraperson employs several cameras rigged in a spherical formation to capture the scene. According to Alicia Millane's blog entry on The Primacy, "Each camera is mounted at a specific angle so the camera's field of view will overlap portions of the surrounding cameras' field of view." With the overlap, editors should be able to get more seamless footage, without any gaps.

[...] Enter volumetric photogrammetry. A mouthful, for sure, but this method of creating virtual environments could possibly hold the key to the future of VR. Unlike the method mentioned above, there are no takes or shots in volumetric VR that are later edited in post-production. This allows for a much more fluid experience, as the consumer frames the scene and chooses his or her own perspective. Using the volumetric capture method, footage of a real person is recorded from various viewpoints, after which software analyzes, compresses and recreates all the viewpoints of a fully volumetric 3D human.

With volumetric VR explained, photogrammetry's defining characteristic is the principle of triangulation. As explained in a blog post on Viar360, triangulation involves taking photographs from at least two locations to form lines of sight. "These lines of sight are then mathematically intersected to produce the 3-dimensional coordinates of the points of interest."

[...] Immersive experiences utilizing volumetric photogrammetry may convey a much more authentic and realistic environment to the end user. Per VRt Ventures founder, Jacob Koo, "If virtual reality has the chance to reach its full potential, then consumers must feel like they are actually somewhere they cannot be physically. That perception takes VR technology out of the novelty category and makes it something actually useful."