18/01/19/1316243 story
posted by martyb on Friday January 19, @07:55PM
from the knotty-problem dept.
from the knotty-problem dept.
He made graphs and compared the knots on the khipu to an old Spanish census document from the region when something clicked.
"Something looked out of the ordinary in that moment," Medrano said. "It seemed there was a coincidence that was too strong to be random."
He realized that, like a kind of textile abacus, the number of unique colors on the strings nearly matched with the number of first names on the Spanish census.
Source: Harvard student helps crack mystery of Inca code
Harvard Student Helps Crack Mystery of Inca Code | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 23 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @08:07PM
Clearly, it wasn't the Inca.
That's the real "Incan" mystery.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Funny) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday January 19, @08:10PM (11 children)
She told him that it was a record of everything that had happened since the Spanish came.
The priest burned it.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @08:47PM (10 children)
Not sure how funny that is. Priest didn't want the world to know how badly they treated the natives.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @08:56PM (9 children)
Good riddance to both empires.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday January 19, @09:15PM (8 children)
Citation needed.
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @09:24PM (7 children)
Oh. It's Runaway1956.
Let me help you out, know-nothing fool. Wikipedia [wikipedia.org]:
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday January 19, @09:43PM (6 children)
Ignoring your acid tongue, for the moment -
So, we can agree that the Aztec and the Maya were also savages, but the Iroquois nations were not? Nor were the Seminole?
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @09:56PM (2 children)
I'm reading this exchange, and I feel I am missing something here.
Would anybody mind letting me in on the secret? What is Runaway trying to say? What is the other AC trying to say?
I don't go to InfoWars or whatnot. Hell, I don't even read WaPo any more. It's all shit. So it seems like I'm missing some kind of meme here.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @11:43PM (1 child)
everything was fine in america before eurepeans showed up sadly this also remains true until today
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @01:20AM
So, no. Not everything was fine.
In fact, everything is about a billion times better for people now on just about every measurement.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Friday January 19, @09:59PM (2 children)
While we're at it, why don't we throw the Mongols, the Philistines, the Carthaginians, and the Bavarians into your comparison? Since we've already abandoned any semblance of geographic or temporal similarity, let alone cultural similarity.
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday January 20, @02:43AM
All of those mentioned were native to the Americas, at about the same time. All of those mentioned suffered devastating diseases soon after the the European arrived on the continent. All of those mentioned suffered exploitation, warfare, and even enslavement at the hands of the white man. If you can't see the semblance between the Inca, the Aztec, and the Iroquois, it's because you're not even trying.
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @03:12AM
Don't forget the Greeks. Beyond the philosophers they tended to be barbaric, war loving, baby eating bastards.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Friday January 19, @08:17PM (7 children)
Er, what? Does anyone have any idea what that means, and how did it help him translate anything?
Were the strings part of a census? Why would frequency of Spanish names have anything to do with Incan strings? I feel like a lot is missing from the article.
systemd is Roko's Basilisk
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Interesting) by ledow on Friday January 19, @08:30PM (1 child)
It's a load of crap.
There is no information in the article.
The paper "is coming", i.e not even submitted.
And the author can't articulate their findings in a few lines despite not needing to use any specialist language to do so.
Also, as a mathematician, I'll tell you that the result can't be statistically significant and you could find a million correlations as-good-as, if not better, than what he claims to have found.
But it's a nice way to get free press when websites like Soylent link it in without any further discussion, analysis, links or references.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by bob_super on Friday January 19, @09:31PM
>The khipus were similar and came from a burial site in a river valley on the north coast of Peru. Urton had
> previously discovered that the Spanish document referenced 132 taxpayers in a village.
>Altogether, the six khipus had 132 six-cord groups.
It takes a genius to put two numbers together! I'm glad nobody moved or died between the two sets of data.
From there, I will posit that the knots represent the amount of cash people paid, not their names. Prove me wrong.
> “There were so many different combinations of colors, whether solid colors or two colors spun together,”
> Medrano said. “This looked like there was enough diversity in here to encode a language.”
No, shit, Sherlock! The Incas
How could it possibly be that this medium would have enough diversity to encode a language? I'm so glad nobody thought about it before, not even the TV show I was watching as a kid (in which the Inca girl read khipus every other episode). We are so blessed to have Harvard geniuses who are so highly capable of correctly explaining their passion to journalists...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @08:31PM (1 child)
Well, for starters, the names on the Spanish census weren't Spanish names, but Incan names. Ie. the Spanish took a census of the Incas.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Saturday January 20, @01:05AM
Ohhh, okay, that makes slightly more sense of it. Not much, but slightly more.
Still seems extremely tenuous.
systemd is Roko's Basilisk
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Arik on Friday January 19, @08:32PM (1 child)
Very odd. Does not appear to be newsworthy at all.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @08:43PM
Concur. How about a nice crunchy "breaking news" aristarchus submission, instead?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Funny) by MostCynical on Friday January 19, @09:31PM
headline needs correction.
Should read "Student Pranks Boston Globe"
(Score: tau, Irrational)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @09:04PM
42
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @11:09PM
Harvard can have its sports and academics, Yale will always be first in gentlemanly club life.
Reply to This