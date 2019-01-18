Stories
canopic jug writes:

He made graphs and compared the knots on the khipu to an old Spanish census document from the region when something clicked.

"Something looked out of the ordinary in that moment," Medrano said. "It seemed there was a coincidence that was too strong to be random."

He realized that, like a kind of textile abacus, the number of unique colors on the strings nearly matched with the number of first names on the Spanish census.

Source: Harvard student helps crack mystery of Inca code

  (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @08:07PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @08:07PM

    Clearly, it wasn't the Inca.

    That's the real "Incan" mystery.

  (Score: 3, Funny) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday January 19, @08:10PM

    by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday January 19, @08:10PM

    She told him that it was a record of everything that had happened since the Spanish came.

    The priest burned it.

    
    

    (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @08:47PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @08:47PM

      Not sure how funny that is. Priest didn't want the world to know how badly they treated the natives.

      (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @08:56PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @08:56PM

        Good riddance to both empires.

        (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday January 19, @09:15PM

          by Runaway1956 on Friday January 19, @09:15PM

          The Incas were ALSO savages

          Citation needed.

          
          

          (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @09:24PM

            by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @09:24PM

            Oh. It's Runaway1956.

            Let me help you out, know-nothing fool. Wikipedia [wikipedia.org]:

            The Incas made human sacrifices. As many as 4,000 servants, court officials, favorites and concubines were killed upon the death of the Inca Huayna Capac in 1527.[42] The Incas performed child sacrifices around important events, such as the death of the Sapa Inca or during a famine. These sacrifices were known as qhapaq hucha.[43]

            (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday January 19, @09:43PM

              by Runaway1956 on Friday January 19, @09:43PM

              Ignoring your acid tongue, for the moment -

              So, we can agree that the Aztec and the Maya were also savages, but the Iroquois nations were not? Nor were the Seminole?

              
              

              (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @09:56PM

                by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @09:56PM

                I'm reading this exchange, and I feel I am missing something here.

                Would anybody mind letting me in on the secret? What is Runaway trying to say? What is the other AC trying to say?

                I don't go to InfoWars or whatnot. Hell, I don't even read WaPo any more. It's all shit. So it seems like I'm missing some kind of meme here.

                (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @11:43PM

                  by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @11:43PM

                  everything was fine in america before eurepeans showed up sadly this also remains true until today

                  (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @01:20AM

                    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @01:20AM

                    So, no. Not everything was fine.

                    In fact, everything is about a billion times better for people now on just about every measurement.

              (Score: 2) by meustrus on Friday January 19, @09:59PM

                by meustrus on Friday January 19, @09:59PM

                While we're at it, why don't we throw the Mongols, the Philistines, the Carthaginians, and the Bavarians into your comparison? Since we've already abandoned any semblance of geographic or temporal similarity, let alone cultural similarity.

                
                

                (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday January 20, @02:43AM

                  by Runaway1956 on Saturday January 20, @02:43AM

                  All of those mentioned were native to the Americas, at about the same time. All of those mentioned suffered devastating diseases soon after the the European arrived on the continent. All of those mentioned suffered exploitation, warfare, and even enslavement at the hands of the white man. If you can't see the semblance between the Inca, the Aztec, and the Iroquois, it's because you're not even trying.

                  
                  

                (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @03:12AM

                  by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @03:12AM

                  Don't forget the Greeks. Beyond the philosophers they tended to be barbaric, war loving, baby eating bastards.

  (Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Friday January 19, @08:17PM

    by wonkey_monkey on Friday January 19, @08:17PM

    He realized that, like a kind of textile abacus, the number of unique colors on the strings nearly matched with the number of first names on the Spanish census.

    For example, if there were eight “Felipes,” all were indicated by one color, while “Joses” were indicated by another color.

    Er, what? Does anyone have any idea what that means, and how did it help him translate anything?

    Were the strings part of a census? Why would frequency of Spanish names have anything to do with Incan strings? I feel like a lot is missing from the article.

    
    

    (Score: 4, Interesting) by ledow on Friday January 19, @08:30PM

      by ledow on Friday January 19, @08:30PM

      It's a load of crap.

      There is no information in the article.

      The paper "is coming", i.e not even submitted.

      And the author can't articulate their findings in a few lines despite not needing to use any specialist language to do so.

      Also, as a mathematician, I'll tell you that the result can't be statistically significant and you could find a million correlations as-good-as, if not better, than what he claims to have found.

      But it's a nice way to get free press when websites like Soylent link it in without any further discussion, analysis, links or references.

      (Score: 3, Informative) by bob_super on Friday January 19, @09:31PM

        by bob_super on Friday January 19, @09:31PM

        >The khipus were similar and came from a burial site in a river valley on the north coast of Peru. Urton had
        > previously discovered that the Spanish document referenced 132 taxpayers in a village.
        >Altogether, the six khipus had 132 six-cord groups.

        It takes a genius to put two numbers together! I'm glad nobody moved or died between the two sets of data.
        From there, I will posit that the knots represent the amount of cash people paid, not their names. Prove me wrong.

        > “There were so many different combinations of colors, whether solid colors or two colors spun together,”
        > Medrano said. “This looked like there was enough diversity in here to encode a language.”

        No, shit, Sherlock! The Incas

        from 1400 to 1532, relied on knotted strings to encode information

        How could it possibly be that this medium would have enough diversity to encode a language? I'm so glad nobody thought about it before, not even the TV show I was watching as a kid (in which the Inca girl read khipus every other episode). We are so blessed to have Harvard geniuses who are so highly capable of correctly explaining their passion to journalists...

    (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @08:31PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @08:31PM

      Well, for starters, the names on the Spanish census weren't Spanish names, but Incan names. Ie. the Spanish took a census of the Incas.

      (Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Saturday January 20, @01:05AM

        by wonkey_monkey on Saturday January 20, @01:05AM

        Ohhh, okay, that makes slightly more sense of it. Not much, but slightly more.

        Still seems extremely tenuous.

        
        

    (Score: 2) by Arik on Friday January 19, @08:32PM

      by Arik on Friday January 19, @08:32PM
      It appears to be an entire article about a student leaping to one of the obvious conclusions many before him have leapt to, and... nothing else.

      Very odd. Does not appear to be newsworthy at all.

      
      

      (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @08:43PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @08:43PM

        Very odd. Does not appear to be newsworthy at all.

        Concur. How about a nice crunchy "breaking news" aristarchus submission, instead?

    (Score: 5, Funny) by MostCynical on Friday January 19, @09:31PM

      by MostCynical on Friday January 19, @09:31PM

      headline needs correction.
      Should read "Student Pranks Boston Globe"

      
      

  (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @09:04PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @09:04PM

    42

  (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @11:09PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @11:09PM

    Harvard can have its sports and academics, Yale will always be first in gentlemanly club life.

