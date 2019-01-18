I'm putting this under security because i'd like to keep this a private server for family:

that said, I'm wondering if you fine people can help me with the best way to set up a web server in my house to host the files on my external hard drives for family members in other cities/countries while, again, keeping it private and secure over the internet.

I'm looking into ngrok for url handling, but am not sure exactly if this is the best way to go.

Can anyone save me time and possible heartache and failure and provide me (and possibly others) with a walk-through of which software to use. Would love to do something like free, but may have to get a paid unique domain from, say, ngrok, to make it easier for family members to connect up.

Help me, Obi Wan Kenobi... you're my only hope!