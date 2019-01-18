Satori—the malware family that wrangles routers, security cameras, and other Internet-connected devices into potent botnets—is crashing the cryptocurrency party with a new variant that surreptitiously infects computers dedicated to the mining of digital coins.
A version of Satori that appeared on January 8 exploits one or more weaknesses in the Claymore Miner, researchers from China-based Netlab 360 said in a report published Wednesday. After gaining control of the coin-mining software, the malware replaces the wallet address the computer owner uses to collect newly minted currency with an address controlled by the attacker. From then on, the attacker receives all coins generated, and owners are none the wiser unless they take time to manually inspect their software configuration.
Records show that the attacker-controlled wallet has already cashed out slightly more than 1 Etherium coin. The coin was valued at as much as $1,300 when the transaction was made. At the time this post was being prepared, the records also showed that the attacker had a current balance of slightly more than 1 Etherium coin and was actively mining more, with a calculation power of about 2,100 million hashes per second.
Story at ArsTechnica
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @11:13PM (5 children)
That's what you get for throwing money at the bandwagon.
Quick! I hear-tell they've discovered gold up in Alaska! We gotta buy all the prospecting gear we can afford and get up there fast!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, @11:29PM (2 children)
Pyramid scheme scammers get scammed. Nothing to see here.
(Score: 1) by DECbot on Saturday January 20, @03:40AM
I wonder if it was an inside job....
cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base
(Score: 1) by anubi on Saturday January 20, @04:28AM
Yeh, I still remember "Billie" of ABC Electronics ( long time ago, deceased by now ) inviting me to a "pyramid party".
So, I came to see what it was all about.
Inside, they had all sorts of lively music, people dancing all around, hats full of $100 bills, a loud PA system, constantly erupting vocalizations of <some integer> followed by "Thooouuusaand dollars!", followed by squeals and more lively music. Somebody is on their way tonight - to get Sixteen Thooooouuuusand Dollaars!
Billie was pressing me to get on board. I was to come on on Level6, but when I shared this miracle with just two of my friends, I would be on level5, and just ride it from there on in. I was to pay $1000 to get in, $500 to Billie, $500 to Level1 ( which supposedly was soon to be me if I did not dawdle around and lose my spot! ).
Heads were really a rockin' that night. This was Level1's night. He was sponsoring the whole thing. Liquor and all. All you cared to drink. Good Time for All! Look at all that money in that hat!
People all dancing around.... waving $100 bills all over the place.
Sure enough, Level1 got paid off that night, and the pyramid "split". Now there were two pyramids. Within minutes, I had already dropped a level. "Positions are filling up FAST". Act NOW!!!
Billie wanted her $500 that night. Like Right Now! Every second lost was another position space I had lost. Time is of the essence!
I was one of her two "favored" friends that she was privileged to bring in to this private gathering. What a privilege!
These were all secret, and illegal, so therefore it HAD to be good! No one had their name on anything . Just initials. Just in case the cops raided the place during the ceremonies.
I figured I would do Billie a great favor.
I got another piece of paper, drew another pyramid - a blank one, initialed Level1 with my initials, asked her to initial her initials right below mine on Level2, and asked her to share it with her other friend she wanted to share this miracle with. But my pyramid was free. All she had to do was initial and pass it to her other secret friend. At that point, take it down to level5, ALL FREE! All we have to do is pass this thing around, put their initials in the spot, and KEEP OUR DAMNED MOUTH SHUT. The magic comes in at Level6. That's the same level I was to be inducted at tonight. 32 of us. 32 suckers. All 32 inductees at Level6 must pay. $1000 entry fee: $500 to the Level5 person who invited them in, $500 to me, level1. No different than than those other people around us are paying right now.
That way, the Level5 people got $1000 each for finding the two suckers each that would part with their $1000 for a slot on the bottom rung. Which was fair, considering none of the rest of us paid a dime for our slot, nor did we have to sell anyone out, and face the backlash of those who had just lost their money.
The look on Billie's face was priceless.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @03:43AM
Can you blame them?
With all this fucked-up tax law and regulation specifically tailored for protecting artificial monopolies, they are getting greater returns on their investment over doing things like job creation.... as discussed earlier.
Even my own boss is pouring company profits into real-estate and rent-seeking, as things have become too legally expensive for him to expand his facility - its not the cost of the investment, rather its the extra costs of hiring more people who do nothing but "work with" the government so we remain in lawful compliance with all the regulations, and liability costs if anyone wants to fling lawsuits - even trivial ones. . Right now, two of the four people working together here spend about half the day on compliance issues. My "boss" has file cabinets full of paperwork from all sorts of the various government agencies whose handshake is required for some sort of permit or other, and tax accountings to their specs.
Mine is full of my design drawings and data on our products. And various parts.
A sure fire way to sink the company right now would be to hire just one worker that carries on about bathrooms or get us all entwined over some gender rights issue.
But then, I see this same thing all over the place. One by one, the manufacturing business in town are shutting down, but being replaced by quickie-loan outlets, fast food outlets, welfare centers, and a church / bunch of warehouses now occupy the buildings where I used to work in aerospace.
It really puzzles me to where all the financing to run the city and its populace come from. Somehow, everyone still seems to be spending money, but very few places where any substantial paychecks are being earned - and the ones that are paying substantial paychecks are paying out so much the recipient has little choice of what to do with it all that they have to dump it into buying houses, as one can only eat so much. So, I watch, little by little, as my neighbors lose their homes to debt, these really rich guys just keep buying it up, and keeping the rents/prices so high, that many of my ( and everyone else's ) neighbors get ousted to live in tents along the riverbed.
Yet, I still see people who really shouldn't be doing this paying $10 for a mug of served beer, or $10 for one pack of cigarettes. The same people who got that dancing tan dinosaur on TV last year to help finance their Christmas - getting stuff for them that was "out of reach".
Just a bunch of people following a Judas Horse. I now know why even the Bible analogizes us to sheep. There are a lot of people who have an eye on their resources - their wool and muscle tissue. And the sheep are obedient to the Men of the Microphone and won't put up much of a fight, and remain ignorant of everything around them.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Saturday January 20, @03:56AM
Not really. Security is so fucked these days that you cannot blame them. Where can you throw you money at right now that doesn't have these nebulous almost unknowable attack surfaces? If it's Computer + X, then you're already fucked, but certainly running on the chances of being fucked.
With as much money that now is in cryptocurrency, it's not a terrible idea to do. In fact, the chances of you making money by it are fairly good versus hard work in America paying off in the end.
What these people failed to do was have adequate security, and that's not a terribly hard thing to do these days.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Saturday January 20, @03:52AM
My LiteCoin rig will stove six weeks from now
I'll run the code in a chroot jail on my macintosh
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
