With the file-sharing wars in full swing, 2007 saw the movie The Man From Earth being pirated all over the Internet, but its creators didn't fight the movement. Instead, they embraced pirates and thanked them for their attention. More than a decade on its sequel, The Man From Earth: Holocene, is again being shared on The Pirate Bay. But this time its creators put it there themselves.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Saturday January 20, @04:01AM (3 children)
This is something the movie industry doesn't want you to know about. It puts the lie to the concept of "piracy". Let's call it by it's proper name - file sharing. File sharers don't put a gun to the movie industry's head, and take that industry's means of making money. Piracy is just stupid. File sharing. Not piracy, but file sharing. File sharing has an impact on profits, but that impact has never been studied seriously, and no one can say exactly what that impact is. It could even be that file sharing has only negligible impact on movie profits. Or, that ultimately, file sharing increases all movie profits. Possibly, some movie's profits are damaged, and a lot of others gain from being shared.
The whole point is, Hollyweird is dishonest as all hell, and doesn't want any of us to know the truth. The only possible truth is the narrative they tell us.
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @04:34AM
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday January 20, @04:38AM
If I recall correctly, someone involved in game of thrones said that file sharing wasn't hurting them at all, in fact it was getting more people watching it. Very quickly afterwards, though, he was 'corrected'.
(Score: 2) by LVDOVICVS on Saturday January 20, @06:45AM
I'd heard that putting their videos on YouTube improved Monty Python's sales. Here's a link that says they went up 23,000%!
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday January 20, @04:17AM (1 child)
I watched both of them the day after I subbed this. The first one was pretty good if you can get past the shitty acting from everybody except John Billingsley. The second one just felt like a typical Hollywood cash grab.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday January 20, @04:35AM
Hah, that's what got me: very interesting story, shite for acting!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @05:24AM
Just got this off of Usenet yesterday
(Score: 2) by Pino P on Saturday January 20, @06:09AM
This shows the importance of knowing whether you're still at the "need exposure" stage before you shift to the "need money" stage [theoatmeal.com].
I'm curious about the contracts that allowed this to happen. I seem to vaguely remember some artists uploading their own work only to get shut down by the publisher that still owns the rights via work made for hire, assignment, or long-term exclusive license.
