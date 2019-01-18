from the cheaper-to-buy-in-bulk dept.
Three days after warning the A380 might not have a future, Airbus says it will likely keep making the plane into the 2030s.
The turnaround came after Dubai-based Emirates placed an order for 20 more of the behemoths, with options for another 16. The carrier already has 101 A380s in its fleet and had already ordered another 41. The airline therefore has plans to acquire 178 of the planes, but won't ever operate that many as some of the newly-ordered machines will replace older models.
Airbus said the deal will "will provide stability to the A380 production line" and let it keep making the superjumbo for years. Which is great news for the thousands of people around the world who make the plane or parts of it, and for Airbus itself.
[...] The company still hopes that carriers other than Emirates will pick up the plane, which it positions as ideal for routes to popular destinations where landing slots are at a premium. Airbus expects more cities will acquire that status as airline traffic grows.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @06:17AM (2 children)
A380 is dead plane flying. Airlines are buying 777/787 for transoceanic flights instead - more fuel efficient, and don't have to pack so many into a single flight - probably cheaper to fly two 787s than a single a380. The only reason for the Emirates order is to keep the production line going for a few more years so its existing fleet of A380 will be maintained and retain a degree of market value.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @06:21AM (1 child)
I should note, passengers love A380. Know why? It's a spacious beast that is rarely ever full - the same reason why airlines don't like it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @07:06AM
I flew on one NYC FRA SIN and it was full but still very comfortable and smooth.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @06:20AM
I flew in one once and it was pretty nice. They had a double decker arrangement and each segment of the plane had its own boarding gate. Can't speak about the geopolitics etc. but it was a sweet ride.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Saturday January 20, @07:05AM
This deal is great news for American workers, because United Technologies and General Electric make big, big parts that go into EVERY A380!
Airbus has a beautiful factory in Mobile. Where they build the A320 (very popular). And the Bombardier CSeries. American workers love to build planes! Airbus makes beautiful helicopters, and our American military needs a lot of helicopters. But Airbus has to play ball. They need to stop selling to Iran, it's a terrorist country. And they need to follow ITAR, they made some sales that look VERY CROOKED. If they clean up their act, we can make some fabulous deals, believe me.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by MostCynical on Saturday January 20, @07:26AM
Airbus say they need to kill the plane if Emirates (or some mystical "other" company) don't order more planes.
How much of a discount did Emirates get?
How much of this was just pushing them to commit to 'enough' planes in the order?
Companies don't like changing brands- spare parts, maintainence training, and being able to switch out components mean they prefer one body, one engine, across as much of the fleet as possible. Emirates would save alot, just sticking with the the A380, instead of switching to another manufacturer.
Also, Emirates has (and will continue to have) a say on some design/layout/"customization" and certification elements, that suit them, as the major buyer.
