from the out-with-the-old-in-with-the-new dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
An internal staff memo, obtained by The Register and which we understand has been shared with industry analysts under non-disclosure agreements, explains that Citrix's developers have started "working across teams to unify all our offerings into innovative and holistic solutions" and "moved beyond the old way of thinking solely about individual products."
Citrix's marketing execs have decided that those efforts mean "we need to simplify our portfolio naming so that it's easy to understand, buy, and use." The biz will therefore "reframe the way we market and sell products to amplify a focused Citrix brand with simplified and descriptive names that are easily understood."
The result will be a "Citrix + function" product naming scheme that will supersede established brands, such as Netscaler and Xen, and pave the way for things like Citrix SD-WAN and Citrix Desktops. Individual products will be filed under categories like Citrix Networking or Citrix Analytics.
The names are set to be finalized in February and launched in May 2018, when the corp will stage its Synergy user conference in Los Angeles, California.
[...] That Citrix has switched up its products and plans a relaunch, of sorts, is welcome news, given that when incoming CEO David Henshall took the big chair in July 2017, after predecessor Kirill Tatarinov spent just 18 months in the job, he promised to deliver a vision and "strategic initiatives" to advance his organization's fortunes.
[...] Henshall has an opportunity to do more than promise action on January 31, 2018, when the company will report its next quarterly results. Perhaps we'll learn more then.
For now, we are left to ponder the fact that the memo we've glimpsed ends with thanks to "all Citrites" for their help remaking the company. We mention this as perhaps Henshall needs his branding team to come up with a better collective noun for his employees if he wants to hit those best workplace lists. Just saying.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @08:27AM
at least management justifies its income, pardon racket money (without a bunch of those guys trained by the system, the system will not interface with your firm, so management by generic financial trained people IS a racket) with a rather harmless idea.
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Insightful) by lentilla on Saturday January 20, @08:45AM (4 children)
And here was I, thinking that these kind of vendors deliberately name products to obfuscate what they actually do! Kind of like the Emperor's New Clothes - nobody on the golf course is brave enough to say "I haven't the foggiest idea what this software is meant to do!"
I confess that I am rather of the school whereby if one can not explain the basic purpose of a business tool in a sentence or two it's probably wise to avoid it. Use of buzzwords in an introductory purpose statement calls for automatic disqualification.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @09:29AM (2 children)
Because the name "Rehash" is so very meaningful.
Because the name "Slashcode" is so very meaningful.
Because the name "Linux" is so very meaningful.
Truly your claim is the opinion of a stable genius.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by lentilla on Saturday January 20, @10:38AM (1 child)
Rehash is a web-based bulletin board system.
Slashcode is a web-based bulletin board system.
Linux is the innermost component in the majority of advanced computer-based systems in use today. It handles the essential functions necessary that allow applications to work.
Yeah, the names appear to be nonsensical at first hearing. Thus would be the noun "coffee", had you never heard it before.
I know, I am rather good. I thank you.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @02:34PM
It sounds like your critic is simply an ignorant jerk that needs attention. maybe he needs to enable more facebook alerting so that his attention is always drawn away from any attempts at communication. even if he has no friends, the ads can keep him busy.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by stretch611 on Saturday January 20, @04:01PM
Similarly, IMO, it sounds like they are trying to use marketing to replace what they lack in innovation.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @07:47PM
So that means you have to buy a base "suite" and pay more for your product, and its new dependencies, even if all you wanted was one piece.
Sounds like CA or Symantec ( other than the "lets buy everything that moves" part )
Reply to This