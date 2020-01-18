from the no-carrier dept.
The FCC's yearly report of broadband deployment keeps some crucial definitions in place that some feared would be changed or eliminated to ease the responsibilities of internet service providers. The threat of a lowered speed standard and the merging of mobile and fixed broadband services will not be carried out, it seems.
Broadband will continue to be defined as a connection with speeds of 25 megabits down and 3 megabits up. Another proposed definition of 10 down and 1 up was decried by critics as unrealistic for several reasons; not only is it insufficient for many ordinary internet applications, but it would let providers off the hook, because they would be counted as having deployed broadband if it met this lowered standard.
Fortunately, that isn't the case, and the 25/3 standard remains in place.
The other worry was the potential decision to merge mobile with fixed broadband when measuring the quality of internet connections available to people throughout the country.
Had the two been merged, an area might have been considered well-served if it was, for example, in range of an LTE tower (giving decent mobile speeds) but only served by sub-1-megabit DSL. Since it was being considered that only one was required, that underserved area would be considered adequately connected.
But the FCC clearly saw the lack of logic in equating mobile connections and fixed broadband: they're used, tracked, billed and deployed very differently.
[...] The full draft report, when it becomes public, will no doubt contain more interesting information ripe for interpretation, and other commissioners may also weigh in on its successes and shortcomings. In the meantime, it's reassuring that the main worries leading up to it have been addressed.
Source: TechCrunch
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @02:24PM (3 children)
Sure, go live in the back woods where you have to run extra cable for miles to be connected to civilization. Then whine to everyone else about under-served rural communities, and make them pay via government mandates. How about redefining "rural" to mean "dial-up only"?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @04:49PM
Don't you have cell phones in backwoodsville? How's your mobile broadband speed?
If anything, cityfolk should be whining about their lousy LTE coverage, when signal-to-noise ratio is orders of magnitude better in the wide open spaces of ruraltown.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Informative) by VLM on Saturday January 20, @05:00PM (1 child)
Partially insightful. The root of the problem is you get a government license to run a monopoly and you gotta provide service, thats kinda the point of giving you the monopoly.
We pretend the monopoly license is at multiple levels, municipal, state, federal... its kinda messed up. Pretty much because we have 20K little municipal monopoly contracts which makes it a city issue and with about two companies for all of them which makes it pretty federal level also.
Its moderately cheap to provide service in rural areas, the real losers of "fake monopoly" would be in the inner city, anyway.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @05:18PM
Nobody wants to do business with inner city poor people who can't afford to pay their bills but they demand lifeline service anyway.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @03:01PM
This is about parallel construction. Now that they are getting sued by 22 states for being corrupt, Im sure they are shredding documents and running around like chickens. Whatever they do henceforth is just whitewash for the pending lawsuit.
Ajit Pai is good at what he does. But so was Al Capone.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by slap on Saturday January 20, @06:09PM (2 children)
"But the FCC clearly saw the lack of logic in equating mobile connections and fixed broadband: they're used, tracked, billed and deployed very differently."
It wasn't that Pai didn't see the lack of logic - he figured that it was such a bogus attempt that they couldn't get away with it.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @07:03PM
Shouldn't Net Neutrality propents want "mobile" counted as broadband, and therefore regulated under the same rules? AT&T and Verizon are fucking consumer as hard as anyone, being subsidized to do it and allowed to descriminate data like Comcast could only dream.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Interesting) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday January 20, @07:07PM
Nah, he probably could have gotten away with it just fine. Which makes me seriously wonder WTF happened behind closed doors.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent