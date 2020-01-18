A film crew linked to cable business news channel CNBC was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on Thursday after attempting to sneak a fake bomb through airport security.

Seven members of a cable TV crew working for the Endemol Shine Group, which contracts with CNBC, were arrested for the attempt, which the Transportation Security Administration determined was not a threat. According to CBS's New York City local affiliate, the seven suspects told investigators they were part of the "Staten Island Hustle" show.

The prop "had all the markings of an improvised explosive device," according to a TSA spokeswoman.

"At the same time, others in the group covertly filmed the encounter," she added.

Port Authority police said it has charged the seven crew members with conspiracy to create a public alarm, among other charges.