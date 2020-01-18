from the play-stupid-games dept.
A film crew linked to cable business news channel CNBC was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on Thursday after attempting to sneak a fake bomb through airport security.
Seven members of a cable TV crew working for the Endemol Shine Group, which contracts with CNBC, were arrested for the attempt, which the Transportation Security Administration determined was not a threat. According to CBS's New York City local affiliate, the seven suspects told investigators they were part of the "Staten Island Hustle" show.
The prop "had all the markings of an improvised explosive device," according to a TSA spokeswoman.
"At the same time, others in the group covertly filmed the encounter," she added.
Port Authority police said it has charged the seven crew members with conspiracy to create a public alarm, among other charges.
Source: TheHill
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @03:45PM (2 children)
Want proof? You're reading this article right now. Fuck lowbrow nazis.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @04:04PM (1 child)
I dont mind at all a movie like this being produced when the producers end up in jail for a few years. That is where idiots and system abusers need to be, behind bars, restrained from polluting the gene and meme pool with their stupidity.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @04:26PM
Off to a camp! Das ist die Endlösung!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Saturday January 20, @04:33PM (1 child)
I had never even heard of this show but apparently it's supposed to be about the above mentioned. So how exactly does a fake bomb at an airport fit into that? I can't really seem to make the connection.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by idiot_king on Saturday January 20, @04:57PM
Sneaking a fake bomb into an airport hardly seems to be that "ingenuity" they're attempting to expound upon
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @05:08PM
Come on... Maybe they need lessons from Clockboy,
(Score: 3, Insightful) by BK on Saturday January 20, @05:35PM (1 child)
Good. It's still theater, but if ever there was a case begging to be used to set an example, this is it.
(Score: 5, Funny) by takyon on Saturday January 20, @05:43PM
It's not security theater without "bad actors"!
(Score: 5, Insightful) by requerdanos on Saturday January 20, @05:58PM (3 children)
We have all the elements of incompetents at work here in places of undeserved power and screwing up bigly.
"Seven members of a cable TV crew... were arrested for" something that "was not a threat", even in the judgment of "the Transportation Security Administration."
Fail.
"Port Authority police... charged the... crew... with conspiracy to create a public alarm" despite the fact that, from the story, you can tell that they were engaged in a conspiracy for no one to notice--the opposite of 'public alarm.'
Fail.
I have not been accosted by terrorists, armed or otherwise, even 1% as often as I have been accosted by armed incompetents in positions of authority and power, especially transport police (such as MARTA cops in Atlanta) and TSA (every time I fly). And I've spent time in Southwest Asia and Northern Africa, including Egypt and Saudi Arabia (Seeing the Sphinx and Giza Pyramids, visiting Saudi Aramco, shopping in random middle eastern markets, visiting the nice shopping malls in Dammam), supposedly areas brimming with hostile anti-American terror.
It's not just me--run the numbers. How many affected directly by terror threats and attacks? Sure, many thousands. But how many directly affected by armed pseudocops who don't know about the protections against unreasonable search and seizure formerly offered by the fourth amendment? Millions daily and counting.
I know it's kind of a 'captain obvious' observation, but this is a loss for me--and my fellow citizens--and a win for opposing forces such as terrorists and anarchists of all stripes. Plus, any idiot who wants to attack a crowd, can still do it easily, no matter these jerks harass me or anyone else, so there is no net benefit to safety at all--perhaps a negative benefit, even, in that some less than clever people might actually falsely believe that they are safer when harassed.
Honest question for the community: Is my position extreme or odd, or is it pretty mainstream? Thanks.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Crash on Saturday January 20, @06:35PM
Yes.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by AthanasiusKircher on Saturday January 20, @08:07PM (1 child)
Within this "community"? Your position is likely pretty mainstream. Within the U.S. public at large? You are an extreme outlier.
Most of the public is driven by fear. And their objection to the TSA (if it exists at all) mostly has to do with complaining about taking their shoes off or delays in lines. Concerns about warrants and abstract arguments about privacy are basically meaningless blabber to them. Sure, they'll be a story every few months about some outrageous thing -- some kid or old person with a hip replacement asked to do something ridiculous and embarrassing for the TSA, or somebody's phone will be searched in a ridiculous way. And there will be outrage for a few hours on social media... until everyone goes back to their regularly scheduled cat videos. And even if they were vaguely motivated to take 2 minutes while sitting on the couch and sign an online petition they don't understand, all of that motivation will be instantly dissipated when some random mentally ill dude attacks a few people somewhere and is branded a "terrorist." At which point, "We gotta protected ourselves from the evil dudes" takes over again, no matter how irrational the fears may be or the disparity between the extreme unlikelihood of being a victim of a legit terrorist attack vs. the much, much greater likelihood of having their rights violated regularly by government officials.
(Score: 3, Touché) by requerdanos on Saturday January 20, @08:13PM
That's so plausible that it's scary.
There's a fine line between +1 Insightful and +1 Inducing Crippling Depression. You, sir, are obliterating it.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Saturday January 20, @08:40PM
Anyone know how/where to search for the full list of charges? I was curious if it was just a couple major charges, some major and some minor, or a whole list of random ones.
