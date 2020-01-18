18/01/20/0337245 story
posted by mrpg on Saturday January 20, @05:44PM
So one of my three year old kids smashed my 65" LED flatscreen with a die-cast model of the Atlantis shuttle. I was fine with this and was not planning on buying a replacement in any haste but my wife keeps complaining. Would prefer at least 65"+ and absolutely not a smart tv. What suggestions do you have, companies to avoid, etc. Help me SN, you are probably my only hope of not just buying another spysung.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by KilroySmith on Saturday January 20, @05:49PM
It's hard to not get a Smart TV these days, but that's not a big deal - just don't plug it into your network (or give it your WiFi password). I haven't seen one come with an LTE SIM yet...
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Immerman on Saturday January 20, @07:21PM
I seem to recall reading of at least a few smart TVs that required an internet connection (or maybe just wifi?) for the remote control to work. That sort of detail would be good to know when comparing models.
Similarly - if you're switching between several sources regularly, it's nice to know whether there's a convenient source-cycling button on the TV, or if you're going to need to find your remote and navigate a "smart" source-selection screen every time. I encountered such an issue helping someone with their new Samsung recently. It's a sad day when even basic volume, etc. controls aren't quick at hand.
(Score: 2) by vux984 on Saturday January 20, @09:10PM
What you REALLY want is a TV that has direct source selection commands. That makes it so much easier to use with universal / programmable remotes with activity selections.
Then you press 'watch TV' on the remote, it turns the TV on sets it to HDMI1, etc. When you press 'play Nintento' it turns the TV on, sets it to HDMI2 etc.
What you DO NOT want is a TV that only has 'toggle power', and 'cycle source' commands. Because then instead of sending the On command and the HDMI1 command, the remote has to keep track of power state, so that it knows whether to send the toggle or not, and it has to keep track of which source its on so it knows how many times to send cycle source. (The WORST are TVs who only have a cycle source, and only cycle active sources, so the number of sources depends what else is plugged or turned on.)
In the former case, if a command gets missed (e.g. the remote was blocked or whatever), or if someone doesn't use the remote to turn something on or off it doesn't matter -- you just press the command and it rights itself.
In the latter case, where the remote has to keep track of state, now the 'state in the remote' and 'reality' are out of sync and you have to mess around to put them back in sync, which is beyond annoying.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @06:02PM
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B0198XNF6U/ [amazon.com]
Sceptre 65" 4K Ultra HD LED TV, Black (2018) (U658CV-UMC)
Seems to be your only real option without trawling Alibaba/TaoBao or direct Asian suppliers
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @08:30PM
No HDR with that one?
(Score: 3, Funny) by SomeGuy on Saturday January 20, @06:12PM
Go to goodwill or some other thrift store and get a nice old fashion CRT TV. And a VCR for good measure. 65"? Whaaaaaaaaah boooo hooo hoo. Give them a nice color 15" CRT and teach them to appreciate what they have.
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Saturday January 20, @06:36PM
That's sort of a "cut off your nose to spite your face" proposition if he pays the electric bill.
(Score: 4, Informative) by SomeGuy on Saturday January 20, @07:04PM
The smaller CRT TVs don't use that much power, heck I used to have a couple of small black and white CRT TVs that could run off of batteries. With the larger ones, space and weight are the really bigger issues. Besides, power bills are peanuts compared to modern cable bills. (So don't forget your one-time purchase for a digital converter box, a UHF antenna, and kiss those $$$ cable bills goodbye!)
(Score: 2, Disagree) by hemocyanin on Saturday January 20, @08:17PM
OK -- they flicker and for those of us with our hearing intact, they emit I high frequency whine. CRTs are only good for target practice or weight lifting.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday January 20, @06:16PM
What's wrong with a "smart TV"? It's just a UI. It can't spy on you unless you connect it to a Wi-Fi/Ethernet network. It should be usable without doing so, and could probably do useful stuff like play files on USB storage.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @06:29PM
TV boot times are the bufferbloat of the consumer world.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Saturday January 20, @06:49PM
If you get a slow smart TV, and not all of them are, you can just pretend you're living in a time with CRTs and no remotes.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Saturday January 20, @07:15PM
We don't watch television anymore, just netflix/hulu/youtube. Would rather do a google spystick instead of samsungs built in system. The smart tv we had is two years old and was in the ~1500 range, crashes constantly.
(Score: 3, Funny) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday January 20, @07:27PM
What nonsense are you talking? We had a remote even when we only had a tiny black and white CRT. Unfortunately it was me until my younger brothers learned to work the channel changing knob.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by RS3 on Saturday January 20, @08:01PM
SneakerRemote! So _that's_ what kids are for!
I'm an old enough fart to remember a TV my parents had, probably from early 1960s. It had a rubber bulb, long plastic tube, and a piston and ratchet mechanism on the channel changer. You could only advance the channels, 2-13, UHF (whatever it happened to be tuned to), and one position was OFF. There was a jack for a speaker (with long wire) you could put at your location which had a volume knob.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Saturday January 20, @08:51PM
And the difference in technology aptitude between the older generations and the younger was summed up as "Don't turn the knob so fast! You'll break the thing."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @08:55PM
Our first color TV in the 50s had a remote. It was a little box attached to the TV with wires. When you pressed a button, the rotary controls on the TV turned because of motors somewhere in there. I still remember how impressive the NBC peacock was in color the first time I saw it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @07:30PM
*citation needed*
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Saturday January 20, @08:51PM
Not all of us can just pretend [geekculture.com], you insensitive clod!
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Saturday January 20, @07:24PM
Stability (dumb TVs *never* crash), boot speed (often), and ease of control. It's really annoying to have to find the remote and navigate a UI just to do something simple like change sources.
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Saturday January 20, @07:59PM
dumb TVs *never* crash
My old LG dumb TV used to crash - at least until I disabled the reverse control signals coming from the bluray player.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @07:50PM
Sony 930D TVs keep turning the wifi connection on and setting up its own multicast network even if you turn it off. Also, it can't even adjust the audio volume without problems - it's too slow to keep up with button presses on the remote so you'll always overshoot. Finally, it is only recently that a firmware upgrade has fixed the problem of it not showing videos in the correct aspect. Oh, and my expensive 930D, brand new in 2016, has hardware dated 2015. Weak CPU and limited RAM memory means really crappy performance. Don't buy a Sony.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @06:19PM
We have over 50 Vizio TVs installed in our organization. Zero issues. Best bang for the buck imho.
(Score: 4, Informative) by hemocyanin on Saturday January 20, @06:33PM
Two Christmases ago I bought a Vizio -- good price, nice picture, but RUN AWAY NOW. The remote that comes with it has power, volume, source selection and some useless buttons, one so fucking bad I had to take apart the remote and remove the plastic button that connected to the actual switch so I'd quit accidentally hitting it. You see, in order to access ANY of the TV settings, you must do it through an app that runs on your phone or tablet and which reports back to the mothership. On the virtually useless physical remote, one of the buttons is to link that app with the TV, and there is no way to escape once you hit it. You have to not only turn off the TV if you hit that button, you have to unplug the POS and give it 30s or so for the capacitors to run dry, then you can turn it on again without having the super annoying screen overlay.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @08:28PM
You bought the wrong model. Period. Vizio no longer sells those crappy setups. Everything now is easy to use, robust, and good value.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @08:34PM
^^ Shill?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Aiwendil on Saturday January 20, @06:29PM
As a household, how much TV do you watch on average? And is clarity of image a major issue? If the answers are "less than three hours a day" and "not really" then at least glance at projectors, as an extra bonus if you are good at interior decoration/home improvement you can hide the presence of projector and canvas when not in use.
(Just make sure it can take all the inputs needed - my cable provider streams via chromecast as well...)
Might be a bit more expensive, but not having a TV-sized rectangle of fragile dead wallspace is quite nice.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Knowledge Troll on Saturday January 20, @06:34PM
I bought a new TV a few years ago and found exactly what I wanted at Costco with a price that was basically exactly what it should have been. At that time Costco had Panasonic do a few production runs of a TV to their specifications: the best quality display module with the least amounts of smarts thrown in. What I got was a beautiful 65" plasma display for $1,100 - what I didn't get was tons of different inputs on the back or very many smart features. It does include network access via an ethernet cable if you want to set it up and it can play NetFlix and some other streaming services if you set it up. I didn't set that up and use it as nothing more than an output for my home theater receiver so I just need a single HDMI cable feeding it. That was exactly what I was looking for at a price I was willing to spend. With out that Costco spec run of devices I wouldn't have anywhere near as much display as I wound up getting.
My advice: see if Costco is doing the same thing right now. I believe even if you are not a member you can still use the website to place an order.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @06:41PM
I agree with the no network statements. We did something similar about a year ago when I had bent the stand by moving the old 45” around. Went to the store, basically no such thing as a TV without a computer in it anymore. So we got a 65” OLED, looks great. When the guys came to install it, they found no Ethernet so went into the settings and asked for my WiFi password. I laughed and explained that this thing will NEVER connect directly to my network, much less the Internet. We push content from the PS4 or a laptop. Works great. It escapes me why the TV industry seems to think that everyone desperately wants their television to be “ZOMG, part of the IoT on the information superhighway in the cloud multimedia!!!”
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday January 20, @07:02PM
If 65"+ is a hard requirement, you're shooting yourself in the foot as far as bang for the buck goes.
If you downsize to 49" you can get a 4K screen for around $350: http://a.co/6ohYvuk [a.co] Adjust for quality factors that matter to you like brightness, contrast, color gamut, etc. but, the price of the ~50" screens is consistently less than half of equivalent ~65" screens.
I agree with the others that, while "smart functionality" is unfortunate, if you just don't give it network access you're not too bad off as compared to a dumb monitor, and these days dumb monitors are much more expensive than their equivalent smart tv counterparts.
We recently got a touchscreen reimbursed with "other people's money" basically cost-no-object and we opted for the 55" instead of the 65" just because of the weight difference. 55" 4K is already more screen than we need for viewing less than 15' away. In our living room with seating ~20' away, we have a "tv nook" from the 1960s that can't hold anything larger than about 42", and that's fine for normal movie viewing.
It wasn't that long ago (~2003) that anything larger than 30" (CRT) was enormous, and impractically heavy and bulky for moving into a house. We bought our 42" 1080p flatscreen in about 2007 for about $1000. You can get 65" today for about $1000, but in a few years 105" will be the new $1000 size.
To me, a quality sound system backing up the screen is more important than the extra inches, in today's market, I'd opt for the $400ish screen and spend the other $600 on good sound, which will not be integrated with any screen.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @07:38PM
I had a TCL Roku 49" for about 2 days. It has Smooth Motion that you can't disable. It was mostly fine because the effect was dynamic, but in certain scenes, the Soap Opera effect was quite noticeable and unwatchable to me.
I settled on a Hisense. Awesome picture and viewing angles (not much washout at the sides) for a great price. The only complaint is the slightly slow UI.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Saturday January 20, @08:56PM
Not to shoot down your excellent suggestions, but no male geeky-type's wife and children are going to go for "Hey, I know we used to have a regular, decent size TV but I love you so much, I am getting a small one instead" which is what that would amount to. I hererby shoot down your otherwise excellent suggestions.
(Score: 1) by iru on Saturday January 20, @07:07PM
I wish “dumb” TVs with decent resolution and refresh rate were a thing. I’m not really talking about monitors but something like a panel with all the image enhancements of modern televisions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @07:51PM
What is a "TV"? Just get a monitor. [eurogamer.net]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @08:46PM
In the United States, a TV is a display with an ATSC tuner built-in.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Saturday January 20, @07:54PM
Lots of great ideas here so far. I might be overly cynical, but I could envision a "smart" TV bricking itself until you give it Internet access.
Consider an LCD or Laser projector. They're very inexpensive now, stunning image, portable, zoom-able, can be mounted on ceiling, out of reach of kids, and can be caged for even more protection from the occasional projectile or drone.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @08:31PM
Just checked my local Craigslist (smaller metro area, only about a million people in the several local counties) -- there were several nice looking big screen tvs. You might have to watch for a week or two until what you want comes up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @08:36PM
My cable box doesn't need a TV. Any monitor with HDMI will work. Projectors are biggest.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @08:50PM
One of your three-year-olds? How many do you have?
And this about the diecast Atlantis:
