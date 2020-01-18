from the crimes-scenes-want-to-be-anthropomorphized dept.
While there are still lessons to be learned from how the Russians used the social platform to sow discord ahead of America's 2016 presidential election, critics say Facebook — and Zuckerberg — aren't acting quickly enough to prevent meddling in the upcoming midterm elections.
"Facebook is a living, breathing crime scene for what happened in the 2016 election — and only they have full access to what happened," said Tristan Harris, a former design ethicist at Google. His work centers on how technology can ethically steer the thoughts and actions of the masses on social media and he's been called "the closest thing Silicon Valley has to a conscience" by The Atlantic magazine.
Source : Facebook is a 'living, breathing crime scene,' says one former tech insider
(Score: 4, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @08:21PM (4 children)
I agree. Facebook is a crime ... against humanity.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @08:49PM (1 child)
s/crime//
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @09:03PM
Ack. s/ Scene/./
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday January 20, @10:05PM
"They trust me. Dumb fucks."
- Skynet Zuckerborg Artilect Kurzweil Camacho
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Sunday January 21, @05:28AM
Facebook is a soulless monolith, constructed by people. The executives who dictate its policies — and those policies — should be the concern here. Some very specific people and policies.
Corporations are not people. Humans are people.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @08:33PM (2 children)
They are bitter that far-left ideology went down in flames. No, most of the USA doesn't have San Francisco values. We don't think that bringing in a bunch of people with 3rd-world values and 3rd-world education will be good for women's rights, LGBT rights, or a living wage. No, we don't think that communism will be a worker's paradise but just wasn't done correctly every other time.
So they will meddle. They are already doing so.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @09:12PM
So says a living breathing propaganda huffer. If you put your laptop into a paper bag it really helps you peak.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by coolgopher on Saturday January 20, @11:44PM
You hint at what I see as one of the major issues with today's politics - ideology. Untempered ideology every-fucking-where, be it red, blue, green, what-have-you. Practicalities be damned, because, you know, IDEOLOGY.
Ideology is great, but it MUST be tempered by realities, or you're off into lala-land before you know it.
I hate politics. *sigh*
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @08:37PM (2 children)
Ok this is getting pretty sad at this point. Look the guy won. As someone 2 weeks after Obama told me 'get over it'.
The DNC ran a bad candidate. The media picked one they thought she could win against.
I knew she was done when when Bill Maher was begin shown by Scott Adams what here campaign was doing and he put his head down and he goes 'oh god its that bad'.
I personally said there was one man that could make me vote for her was Donald Trump. Well she doubled down on insulting people. At that point I picked the one who at least blew smoke up my ass...
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @09:18PM (1 child)
You made me go and read the actual article, and I can safely say you are taking an incorrect track. Not a single mention of Trump, not a single mention of stealing the election, just a focus on how social media was used to create chaos in the US. While I do not believe any of it can be called a crime I do see it as something that needs to be discussed. Trying to play it off as crying about the election is disingenuous and shows how sensitive the winners are.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @09:42PM
The mainstream media too!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by requerdanos on Saturday January 20, @08:44PM (2 children)
This is an enormous improvement over the moronic "Russia hacked America's 2016 presidential election," which implies that Russia or its agent(s) somehow hacked a majority of thousands of separate, separately operated county or district voting operations, a suggestion dumb enough that I am surprised that anyone repeats it at all (but that I have heard frequently in the national news).
Sigh. Such a promising start, and now this.
People say, post, and share dumb, inaccurate, wrong, things. Many people are lying when they post, or post for reasons that they do not disclose.
People who do not understand the above are guaranteed the right to vote without poll taxes or intelligence tests by the U.S. Constitution.
"Facebook and Zuckerberg" are not going to--cannot--fix nor change that.
America is "hacking" itself, and blaming Russia.
If Russia posting dumb things on Facebook to stir up the emotional, sure, I can see it being a crime, but a minor one--and if it was really a crime to do things like that, almost the entire userbase of Facebook would be posting from "Dumb Share-Like-Comment Prison."
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by frojack on Saturday January 20, @09:09PM (1 child)
And further along this line, I don't trust this "the closest thing Silicon Valley has to a conscience" dude's ideas any more than I trust Facebook. Google has their own agenda, and it appears its far left of the US average.
We've just had a very good teaching moment:
We've learned not to trust the press.
We've learned never to trust polls.
We've learned that a free press sans ethics and impartiality is at least as bad than a non-free press.
We've learned that libel laws in the US are way too loose.
We've learned that some random weakly attributed rant spewed across the internet does not constitute public opinion, or civil discourse.
.
There are more lessons coming in the next few months.
Will we be able to apply our newly learned lessons or simply double down on dumbness?
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by rondon on Sunday January 21, @04:08AM
Agree with most of your points, except - "We've learned that a free press sans ethics and impartiality is at least as bad than a non-free press."
I'm not saying that I am sure that you are wrong, but I don't believe that is true. At least there is a chance that I am presented information in a way that isn't pure propaganda when the press is free. Would be willing to reconsider if you presented an argument for the point, though.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday January 20, @09:12PM (6 children)
This isn't metaphor. It isn't simile. It is duckspeak.
You can tell it is duckspeak because despite feeling/sounding good the moment you think about it it falls apart. Neither facebook, nor crimescenes, live and breath. This is just gibberish. Someone in marketing probably wrote it.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @09:24PM (5 children)
Body of a rape victim is a living breathing crime scene.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @10:14PM (4 children)
I want to explore every nook and cranny of it. With a camera in one hand.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @10:35PM (3 children)
OK, you can get a sperm sample out of the guy's ass.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @02:00AM (2 children)
Only women can be rape victims.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Sunday January 21, @05:42AM (1 child)
You really have not thought this through.
If what you mean is that a man will only be erect if he wants to do the deed, and that this makes the male of a male-female pair not a rape victim, that's at least worthy of discussion (though I doubt you can make that case adequately in such a forum.) But to simply say "a man can't be a rape victim" or "only women can be rape victims" entirely glosses over what rape is, even if you restrict it to penetrative sex. Consider the plight of a male convict raped in prison by other male(s): Is such a man not a rape victim? How about a man who is raped by a woman using an object?
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by cubancigar11 on Sunday January 21, @07:52AM
I have a problem. I can't get it up when a woman is not consenting. I think most men are like that but they pretend to be this hyper masculine alpha moron because of one reason (A), which in turn depends on a second reason:
(A) They are raised in a father-less society where the male figure is only present in action movies and crime thrillers.
(B) The society has always done this hero worshiping, and media just amplifies it up to the 11.
I read your comment and this is what I thought, so I said it :) On topic, though, what do we expect a Google employee to say? This is called sour grapes. After failing to create a social media platform and gutting the one they bought (Orkut) purely due to mismanagement and zero respect for their customer, they are now talking about Facebook being a crime scene. I don't think it is because they are left of the center. I think they are no where, as in they are part of the ruling class now. They preach to the choir now. And San Jose is pretty blue area, so...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by BK on Saturday January 20, @10:18PM
So basically he wanted/wants to commit the same 'crime' is the Russians...
I say 'crime' instead of crime because, even if you struggle to pronounce the letter V [youtube.com], posting shit on social media is still (unfortunately) legal.
4 out of 5 dentists choose Brand X. The other is just a denier.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by splodus on Saturday January 20, @10:20PM
In the UK, we also have the 'first past the post' election system, where a political party can get elected with a handful of swing constituencies...
We suffer with 'safe seats', 'swing constituencies', etc. We have ended up with a two-party democracy. A fraction of a percent in a few key wards can see a majority government - or not!
The problem with intervention by foreign states is that it doesn't take much to alter the course of politics. Sure, the efforts Russia made to cause problems were a handful of paid adverts on social media? But perhaps that's all it needs to make a difference?
The issue, of course, is; can we stand interference? If our electoral system is based on proportional representation then it's unlikely that a bunch of social media posts will have any effect! But for the UK system, (and the US system, I guess?) - just a tiny shift in a few places, and governments change!!
We can call for checks and balances on the 'media' (and I think that's worthwhile!)
But really, the problem lies with a democratic system that is so easily influenced. So easily gamed. It should not be the case that half a dozen geographical areas, that are split by less than 1%, decide the political landscape for everyone, for the next 4 or 5 years...
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @02:01AM
this message has been paid for by the Hiliary Foundation
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Informative) by jmorris on Sunday January 21, @03:15AM
Assume, for the purpose of debate only, that Russia meddled in our election by apparently committing the horrific crime of Journalism by releasing emails revealing multiple felonies and arguably treason. Did not President Obama dispatch his a large contingent of his campaign staff to foreign countries to influence their elections? Did he not openly spend US taxpayer dollars on the project? Did not President Obama openly take a side in the BrExit election, including openly threatening one side of that question with U.S. retaliation? Has the United States not operated "Voice of America" with the explicit purpose of influencing nation states we have policy disputes with? Did not Google, Facebook and Twitter openly dispatch personnel and other corporate resources to assist the "Arab Spring" revolutions?
Is not this a case of a whore preaching abstinence? Cheech and Chong suddenly agitating for longer sentences for smoking weed?
Now lets drop the assumption for debate purpose and deal with reality. There WAS collusion with Russia, but it was between the Clinton campaign and still to be determined factions in Russia, probably including Putin because not much goes there where an ex KGB officer like him doesn't know about it. Every legacy and alt news source agrees the Steele "dossier" was co-produced by Russian intel assets. Fusion GPS is a spinoff operation from the Wall Street Journal. Every source agrees it was funded by the Clinton campaign and most now agree the FBI also provided funds. It is increasingly clear it was used to obtain a FISA warrant to wiretap the Trump campaign. If that final charge proves out, and you know it will, it officially becomes worse than Watergate. So we have Big Media (WSJ is as big as it gets outside the NYT itself), the Clinton Campaign, Obama's FBI and Russia all working to stop Trump from being elected or quickly end his presidency. Watergate was a few personal minions of Nixon pulling a black op against the DNC, this directly involves the sitting President using the official law enforcement and intelligence assets of the U.S. to assist his preferred successor, with an assist from a foreign power. K-A-B-O-O-M-!
#ObamaGate, get used to the hashtag because you will grow tired of it over the next year. #releasethereport
Reply to This