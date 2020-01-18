from the eat-the-rich dept.
Donald Trump and Angela Merkel will join 2,500 world leaders, business executives and charity bosses at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland which kicks off on 23 January. High on the agenda once again will be the topic of inequality, and how to reduce the widening gap between the rich and the rest around the world.
The WEF recently warned that the global economy is at risk of another crisis, and that automation and digitalisation are likely to suppress employment and wages for most while boosting wealth at the very top.
But what ideas should the great and good gathered in the Swiss Alps be putting into action? We'd like to know what single step you think governments should prioritise in order to best address the problem of rising inequality. Below we've outlined seven proposals that are most often championed as necessary to tackle the issue – but which of them is most important to you?
- Provide free and high quality education
- Raise the minimum wage
- Raise taxes on the rich
- Fight corruption
- Provide more social protection for the poor
- Stop the influence of the rich on politicians
- Provide jobs for the unemployed
https://www.theguardian.com/inequality/2018/jan/19/project-davos-whats-the-single-best-way-to-close-the-worlds-wealth-gap
Do you think these ideas are enough, or are there any better ideas to close this wealth gap ? You too can participate and vote for the idea that, you think, works best.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @10:31PM (34 children)
This is about inequality in the world. If the median income in the USA
moves closer to the median income elsewhere, that hurts Americans.
It isn't possible to bring the rest of the world up without hurting
Americans. While it isn't exactly a zero-sum game, outsourcing and
the mass-migration of low-value workers are devastating to the
typical American.
An interesting oddity is that reducing worldwide inequality would
greatly increase inequality in the USA. The median income plunges,
but that isn't going to hurt the rich. The rich love their cheap
immigrant workers and their outsourcing.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @12:14AM (20 children)
Allowing the rest of the world to build wealth and improve their standard of living doesn't preclude solving our inequality problems here at home. Citizens of the USA deserve access to healthcare services without placing their savings in jeopardy.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Interesting) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday January 21, @12:50AM (19 children)
Why?
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday January 21, @01:19AM (18 children)
Fuck off, mod. If someone genuinely believes that stealing hundreds of billions of dollars a year from hard-working Americans under threat of imprisonment or death is justified, they should be able to articulate their reasons.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @02:01AM (16 children)
Because we are sophisticated civilized people. Well WE are, you're something else.
Since logic and reason might work better than appealing to basic decency: a healthy population is less of an economic drag, lower costs of healthcare are obviously a benefit, and redirection of massive insurance industries into more beneficial enterprises would be better than simple middle managers who suck out wealth and contribute only suffering.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0, Troll) by Azuma Hazuki on Sunday January 21, @02:37AM (7 children)
Uzzard's another idiot Mammon-worshiper who knows the price (or so he thinks...) of everything and the value of nothing.
Mark that post of his well: it's "fuck you, got mine" with a pretended veneer of sympathy for *other* people who are getting "stolen from." That tells you everything you need to know about him. Read everything he ever posts with this in mind; remember the kind of person it's coming from.
Perhaps the worst part is that he genuinely thinks he's an intelligent, deep thinker with his finger (wing?) on the pulse of modern society's ills. Dunning-Kruger-itis is a cruel disease, a kind of pseudo-dementia if you ask me, which comes with built-in anosognosia.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @02:43AM (5 children)
Damn that guy for being well educated, successful and intelligent! Everybody knows all the best people are stupid and poor and generally useless! That's how we know how great they are!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @02:59AM
Yeah! Zero out of three is not bad! Though, I guess he might be "successful" by some definitions, so one out of three ain't bad!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Informative) by Azuma Hazuki on Sunday January 21, @03:05AM (3 children)
You really don't get it, do you? He's not intelligent outside of a couple of narrow domains, his "education" apparently didn't stick, and his success, while real, is both small and vulnerable to the same market forces as the rest of us. It can all be taken away in an instant, through no fault of his own.
Tell me, if that happens, say his business is destroyed by a fire and he gets sick and ends up on welfare or disability...is he suddenly any more or less intelligent? Has anything about him changed? No. But I guaran-god-damn-tee you society will consider him useless trash then.
Again: price of everything, value of nothing. There is more to life than dollar signs.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @03:11AM
^ the "being human" aspect that we, as naturally quite selfish creatures, often are bad at realizing extends beyond the situations we have personally encountered. These are the concepts that we learned through the evolution of our societies, and they are quite evidently similar across world cultures. Capitalism and Natural Selection have resulted in some warped mindsets that glorify greed and hurt the larger community.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Sunday January 21, @07:17AM
I've noticed a topic like this brings out very loud flapping from the right wingers. They seem to know they're in the minority and are trying to compensate by being louder, and damn the facts. Rant and rave about fake problems, cherry pick data, and employ pretty much every fallacy there is, such as "trickle down", to try to justify their otherwise unjustifiable positions.
There's plenty of evidence that the US is too harsh and unfair, and that this costs us all. I mean, holy smokes, what does it cost to raise a child? 12 years of education is surely over $100k per child. And we're going to throw that educational investment away because we suddenly cheap out on health care? What kind of idiot does that? Rich idiots who inherited more wealth than can be spent in 10 lifetimes and didn't have to do a day of work in their lives, that's who. They're the sort of people who can just shrug off massive losses. Ranchers care more about their cattle and give them better health care than Republicans give our children.
Yes, there is a large wealth gap-- few understand just how ridiculously large the gap is-- and yes, it hurts us all. It would help immensely to stop mindlessly worshipping wealth. Many Americans seem to have Prosperity Gospel thinking burned into their brains, way too readily accept the mental shortcut that wealth is a good measure of virtue, intelligence, competence, and divine favor therefrom. Too many respect President Trump and Wall Street for that reason alone.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @09:27AM
say his business is destroyed by a fire and he gets sick and ends up on welfare or disability
Now might be an apt time to mention that Ayn Rand died while on Medicare and Social Security.
Next time you encounter a Randian, be sure to mention this early and often in the conversation.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @08:46AM
You misunderstand republicans. You are putting them in two groups: the rich and the misinformed. This is because you struggle to understand why lower-middle-class people would be republican.
These are people with fundamentally different values. To them, accepting help that you don't desperately need is WRONG. When they are in poverty and struggling to pay the bills, accepting government help is something they MIGHT do, and they will feel bad if they do. They don't want the help even available, because that would be a temptation for both them and others. They take pride in being independent.
Your preferred policy cuts into that independence. You would take away self-esteem, self-respect, pride, and hope. You would make them feel like children, inmates, beggars, parasites, and thieves. Of course they won't vote for that.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday January 21, @04:01AM (1 child)
Among other things, those are actually civilized behavior.
You ought to examine the assumption that health care means a healthier population. In practice, it's often the reverse with considerable resources devoted to keeping sick people alive (an economic drag).
Except when they're higher costs of healthcare and hence, not a benefit.
Like paying taxes on that health care?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Touché) by Whoever on Sunday January 21, @05:08AM
Are you claiming that healthcare costs are higher in countries with different methods of funding healthcare than the USA?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday January 21, @05:44AM (5 children)
Lower costs of healthcare? Have you at all been paying attention the past few years? Paying for the poor's healthcare out of my wallet has massively increased the cost of healthcare for everybody.
And, yes, you'd damned well better have a damned good, logical argument if you want me to roll over for being robbed.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by Whoever on Sunday January 21, @05:56AM (4 children)
Citation? "poor's healthcare" is paid for/subsidized out of taxes, not your healthcare bills.
The current healthcare "system" means that the costs in the USA are the highest of any western country. US governments (I think, including States) spend more per person (averaged over all 300+ million population) than the UK, but only covers 1/4 of the population.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday January 21, @06:58AM (3 children)
Whose hands the dollar bills get touched by on its way to treat Homey the Clown's crack addiction is irrelevant, as is what you care to label it.
That is not a logical argument. That is an emotional argument because the foundational premises are entirely emotional. Would you care to try again? What I'll be looking for is a logical argument as to why I should give a fuck not that "we're not as this or that as Europe" or "you're an heartless bastard if you don't want to give me all your money to spend on my cause of the day".
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @07:13AM
:(
no can reason
only can take stance
simple numerical calcs
insufficient
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @08:26AM (1 child)
1. The US is paying more money, for worse results, than many other nations. The current system is patently less efficient than other implementations. Since the US, as a whole, seems to have decided that everyone should have access to medical care (the political disagreement in government is over how it should be paid for), should we not push for a system which overall requires less tax money?
2. You never know where the next great minds will come from. For example, Steven Hawking was not from a very wealthy family, and without support of socialised medicine, he would likely not have survived long enough to make some of his most important contributions.
3. People are disease reservoirs. If a large number of people are not able to afford medicine, the likelihood of an outbreak or epidemic of a serious disease is significantly raised, for the entire population.
4. High medical costs and uncertainty ("will my insurance cover this?") contribute to a reduction of the appeal of living in the US for valuable skilled workers. Guess who's left in the voting population as the wealthy, educated, people emigrate.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @08:56AM
I think the government should pay to stop infectious disease. We should cure those that can be cured, and euthanize the rest.
I even think the government should pay when you can't possibly negotiate, for example when you are found unconscious.
For the rest though, you need to pay your own way in the world.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @09:02AM
We are coming for your capital gains, Chuck!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Sunday January 21, @12:23AM (6 children)
Citations needed. I don't believe that for a moment. What DO we have in the US? We have plenty of food, we have clean water, we have free basic education, we have overpriced advanced education, we have electricity, we have leisure time, and we have our technological toys to play with. Many of us have productive jobs, which generally keep all that other stuff going.
If African tribes somehow attain all of that, how am I hurt? If the most backward tribes in Africa get clean, running water piped into their homes next year, how does that hurt me? If those tribes' children acquire an education equal to Americans and Europeans, how does that hurt me? If the various tropical diseases in Africa are eradicated, how does that hurt me?
Bringing the rest of the world up to our level, or even higher, does not necessarily hurt any of us who are already living "the good life". The real problem seems to be that various people around the world (including the UN) believe that the only way for Africa to get all that good stuff, is if the US and Europe provide it to them. That whole "wealth redistribution" is a manifestation of jealousy. Taking my stuff won't help Africans, after all. The Africans will never get any of my stuff if it is taken. Rich, powerful SOB's between here and Africa will take the stuff for their own.
The BEST course of action, is to educate those Africans who need it, help them get clean water, safe schools, hospitals, etc. An educated African is just as capable as I am to keep up his schools, hospitals, government buildings, water system, roadways, etc. But, he doesn't need to take any of my shit to get those things.
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday January 21, @12:38AM
Nope, just like anything done to help the poor domestically must somehow hurt the rich. /s
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @12:39AM (3 children)
Tantalum is a metal that is important for modern electronics. It is found in Africa. Right now, we can have low-wage African workers mine for it, and they are barely able to afford any products containing it.
If Africa became like the USA or Europe:
The workers would be expensive. There would be environmental restrictions that might entirely shut down the mines. Another billion people at minimum (likely more due to increased survival) would have the means to buy products containing tantalum, driving up demand and thus driving up the price.
This hurts us back here in the USA or in Europe. All sorts of electronic devices cost more. We have to upgrade less often and generally accept worse equipment. If we still buy the good stuff, then that money comes out of something else we could have bought instead.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Informative) by pdfernhout on Sunday January 21, @12:45AM
Companies in Africa could just use robots to mine the tantalum -- net result is prices could go down. Examples:
http://www.zdnet.com/article/this-robot-miner-will-soon-be-exploiting-resources-humans-cant-reach/ [zdnet.com]
https://www.nasa.gov/topics/technology/features/RASSOR.html [nasa.gov]
https://www.markmanspivotalpoint.com/robotics/robots-will-replace-hard-hatted-copper-miners/ [markmanspivotalpoint.com]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Sunday January 21, @02:26AM (1 child)
Well, funny thing about all of that is - our poorest people have all the most modern toys to play with, while relatively wealthy people in backwoods Africa can't afford any of it. So, uhhhh - Welfare Wendy can't afford to upgrade to the Newest Shiny, because Town Mayor in Africa paid a couple dollars more than she can afford? Only 20% of Apple's production comes to the US now, because Africa is buying 25% of their production? Awwwww, tough shit, Wendy. You'll have to save up your money, and wait until NEXT YEAR to upgrade!! And, I'm not hurt one bit. I'm still paying for Wendy's groceries, clothing, housing, etc. But, those poorest of Africans are getting clean, safe, running water in their homes, along with a few toys to play with. Life is good.
Oh - if Wendy gets impatient, waiting for me to buy her a new phone, she just might go job hunting.
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Informative) by Azuma Hazuki on Sunday January 21, @02:44AM
Our poorest people do NOT "have all the modern toys to play with." You have not seen the worst, deepest, dirt-shit poverty in this country. Because of some of the anti-human trafficking work I've done, I have. And unless you consider a tinplate shack with no utilities "modern toys to play with"--and knowing you, you just fucking might--you're completely off the rails.
The deepest poverty in this nation is not "Welfare Wendy" and the small but irritating contingent of welfare cheats. It's the abandoned children, the trafficking survivors who never got helped and somehow didn't die within a few years, the street people, the rural poor with o running water...THAT is what this country has for poverty.
You either didn't know this, in which case now you do and you have no excuse, or you did, and want to hide behind a veneer of artificial outrage at "welfare queens" in order to shield what remains of your stunted, pitiful, impotent conscience from forcing you to face reality.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @08:53AM
Fixed. Don't equate schooling with education. You can receive an education from a school, but the quality of it will almost certainly be abysmal since most of our schools are abysmal. You have people graduating from colleges with Computer Science degrees who can't even write a FizzBuzz program. You have people - in this case, I would say the overwhelming majority - graduating from high schools who don't understand why any of the math equations they memorized (assuming they even still remember them, which they usually don't) even work. Don't buy into the propaganda that schooling equals education, or that someone with more schooling than someone else is necessarily more educated or more 'deserving' of a job. A motivated person can, in the vast majority of cases, attain an education with or without schooling.
We live in an age where nearly every job is starting to require that people have a piece of paper, and that harms not only education, but results in unqualified employees being hired while qualified people are overlooked.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Sunday January 21, @12:35AM (5 children)
I'll bite here:
Provide free and high quality education - seems necessary, both for increasing the opportunity for wealth and for population control. Increasing teacher salaries would seem to be a necessary first step in most US public schools, if you want to retain motivated high quality teachers.
Raise the minimum wage - meh, I'd prefer a liveable, but far from luxurious Universal Basic Income. Get that and you can abolish minimum wage.
Raise taxes on the rich - only if you can get global buy-in, otherwise you're just asking the money to run and hide.
Fight corruption - sure, because we actively encourage corruption today?
Provide more social protection for the poor - what, exactly, are we trying to say? Healthcare? Shelter? Food? See above re: UBI.
Stop the influence of the rich on politicians - seems unlikely, though it's clearly a major contributor to increasing wealth inequality. I have written elsewhere about the idea of sponsoring citizens to audit the political process, demand transparency, bring political actions to account, etc.
Provide jobs for the unemployed - how about we stop trying to make work for people and start focusing on accomplishing the things that need to be accomplished? If everything that needs doing is getting done, and half the population is laying about idle, that seems like an opportunity to reduce the workload for the employed by allowing the idle who want the opportunity to step up and participate. If we've got excess skilled unemployed, I'd say that's time to reduce the standard workweek hours, not time to make up new jobs for them to do.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @02:44AM
Fight corruption - sure, because we actively encourage corruption today?
Yes you do! When you constantly reelect 95% of your corrupt congress for a bigger handout or a tax cut (same thing). The corrupt politicians are only reflecting the voters' disinterest. If the voters cared this wouldn't be a problem. It's that simple. Apathy breeds more corruption. That includes apathetic voting for candidates being spoon fed by your mass media because people are too content and lazy to seek out anything better!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by qzm on Sunday January 21, @05:31AM (2 children)
[fwiw most of what I am writing supports what you say..]
1 - paying teachers more without SACKING THE BAD TEACHERS is simply stupid - the problem with teachers is a lack of reward for performance - not the base pay (although the destruction of the male teacher is a larger problem, and the removal of the techical institute and apprenticeships/journeyman systems, whilst trying to force everyone through universities are arguably worse).
2 - raising minimum wages is a class and dangerous social game played by the left on the basis that out of work people vote for them - and therefore they like more out of work people! it has been well proven that raising minimum wage is damaging to the poor.
3 - raising taxes on the rich simply doesnt work as they often dont have much money or income - it lives in trusts and companies - I am astounded how many people dont realise this. THAT is why company tax must be made functional - and right now it is not. it is HILARIOUS when people argue to lower company tax to 'help' people - it only helps the right protect their money, unfortunately.
4 - Yes, we do actively encourage corruption today - in many ways, however mostly by allowing collaboration between the political, legal, and corporate systems to make rich/powerful untouchable. The media is part of the problem here of course. Especially in the USA it seems to be 'ok' to slap the rich gently on the wrist for things that would imprison the middle classes (look at the mass of people defending Ms Clinton
for things that would have sent a normal state employee straight to prison, for a long long time).
5 - Protection for the poor is a hugely double edged sword, as it can also remove motivation to work, and therefore not be poor. THIS is the major failing of most support packages targetted at the poor - without that effort, you are just helping them dig their hole deeper (and, often, that of generations ahead).
6 - Actually it is quite easy, through a combination of the public demanding laws be applied evenly, political spending being strictly limited (ie: NO funding of election advertising, promotion, etc), and LIMITED TERMS OF OFFICE. Go and learn about greek democracy - it is very VERY different from what we call democracy today.
7 - Sorry, simply doesnt work. Why should I work if my neighbor isnt, and how can they live to the same standard as me if they dont. The only 'solution' is to throw away the stupid artificial viewpoint that the only 'fair' system is when everyone gets a nice house, playstation, new car every few years, and plenty of holidays. People who try harder MUST be allowed to succeed harder, and what they earn must not then be taken from them.
UBI however is a great idea - but it must be REAL UBI, which is rarely what is discussed by either the left or the right.
Real UBI is a centralist/slightly right concept linked to small government.
Real UBI involves abolishing payments for such things as unemployment, sickness, housing, old age (note: not medical, thats very separate), etc as well as the jobs and organisations that administer those things. You then take all the money saved, divide by the population above a certain age, and give everyone a monthly equal payment.
That way UBI funds from the savings that are made (and the savings are HUGE, because you remove a large amount of the government staffing, as well as costs).
After that, it becomes sink of swim.
The other factor in UBI of course is that it can help in the re-starting of actual local social support structures - which have been demolished by state intervention. Churches, Family, Town Organisations, etc need to be kicked back in to their function of helping people deal with unexpected financial problems - LIKE THEY USED TO.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Whoever on Sunday January 21, @05:59AM (1 child)
So is sacking the "bad teachers" without paying the remaining teachers more.
Many posters here seem to think that there is a pool of unemployed teachers who would do a stellar job of teaching, if there were vacancies. There isn't.
Why would anyone go into teaching? It's probably the lowest paid job for the level of qualifications required.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @09:11AM
My brother is into teaching. Science.
I thought it was bad in Aerospace when the Executive/Management layer seemed to completely disconnect with physics.
The same lunacy runs through teaching as well. Teacher gets all set up, often teaching from a basic science book for a few years. After several runs of students, he learns exactly where all the misprints, and misleading statements are in the book, after having previous generations of students stumble in it.
Now, his latest crop of students finally benefit from the experience garnered from their predecessors, just as an audience benefits from several rehearsals...
So, what does the tie-guys do? Change the book! Same friggen stuff! But different. Did the basic science change? No... someone is gonna get paid because everyone has to go out and BUY a NEW book. Hands emerge from suit jackets, extend, and are shaken, and students and school systems are shackled with yet another expense for something they did not need.
The school system refuses to calculate the Total Cost of Ownership of hiring their leadership layer. Even though the cost of his salary is astronomical compared to those doing the work, the cost of his handshakes is even worse.
I wonder how much more efficient the school would work, if the handshaker was removed, kinda like wondering how much efficient my radiator would work if I removed all the dead bugs.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @05:54AM
So tax when money runs and hides. Wealth transferred overseas (above a certain amount) should be subject to a significant tax. I never understood why the US has this backward - taxing money brought *into* the economy.
Also, tax inheritance (over a certain amount) at 100%. Wealth inequality persists because rich families can keep getting rich by continuously growing grand-grand-grand-grandpa's lucky break.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday January 20, @10:37PM (8 children)
How about the fucking 1% pay their taxes like the rest of us for starters?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @10:49PM (7 children)
The bottom 40% to 50% doesn't pay income taxes.
The top 1% pay nearly half of the total.
We can't be fair because you can't get blood from a stone, but $5626.28 per person would do it. If everybody pays that, even babies, then our taxes would be fair.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @11:17PM (6 children)
That's not a fair comparison. All it takes nowadays to be a 1% earner is to crowd source your income like Kim Kardashian without actually doing "work". The bottom and middle income earners ("the workers") are working harder than ever and squirreling away their money in savings. Meanwhile the top 1% can live off the interest of their money and be a net negative to society by more than 40-50%.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @01:19AM (5 children)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @01:26AM (2 children)
Indeed, all you have to do is get lucky and sell your soul
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday January 21, @02:34AM (1 child)
So why should we try to make you rich when it's not even something you want?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @09:07AM
Get thee behind me, Satan!!! Temptress! Libertarian! Whore of Babylon! And I do not mean Babylon5, the original.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Snow on Sunday January 21, @01:37AM (1 child)
All it takes is a small 10 million dollar loan.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by anubi on Sunday January 21, @09:20AM
Exactly.... that's how the bank got rich.
Through the magic of Fractional Reserve Banking, they do not have to have on hand the money to lend you.
They just make a ledger entry... you owe them ten million bucks... and they start collecting interest.
Usury on ten million dollars that never existed! Until now. Its yours to spend, and have to pay back.
You are the loser. You took out that loan with promise to repay... with interest.
The government charters a bank to do this, but you can't.
So, your wealth is constantly drained by monthly payments. To them. For the effort of making an entry in a ledger.
Wealth.
The American Way.
Codified into Law by Congress.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Justin Case on Saturday January 20, @10:43PM (14 children)
How did we establish that "closing the wealth gap" is worth doing, or even possible?
I bet if we gave every single person on Earth $5 million, within a year many of the same people would be broke again. Either they can't discipline their impulses, or they live in corrupt countries that don't recognize property rights.
Anyway, only two of the listed proposals are legitimate functions of government:
* Fight corruption
* Stop the influence of the rich on politicians
But then, those are both the same thing. And you rely on those exact rich people and corrupt politicians to enact the remedies. Hmmm.
When the government can crack your encryption, criminals can crack your encryption and drain your bank account.
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Insightful) by julian on Saturday January 20, @10:54PM (2 children)
Let's instead close the opportunity gap, and then whatever wealth inequality still results is probably the healthy result of a dynamic society in fair competition. As a liberal that's always been my understanding of our economic goals. It's not about lowering wealth inequality, that's just a lazy short-hand way of explaining it quickly. What we really want is to minimize inequality due to luck, and maximize inequality that's the result of effort and talent while maintaining a reasonable floor below which we don't allow people to fall. Societies that place no lower bounds on poverty end up with crime and other social diseases that have to managed through police, courts, and prisons. So you end up paying for it anyway.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @01:23AM (1 child)
There is no real opportunity gap in the US. Does not matter what walk of life you come from here, if you are the next Einstein you will raise to the top. You can get admission to an Ivy, and your tuition will be all but paid for. If you are just mediocre, then why the fuck should the society elevate you?
BTW wtf is this "Poland has gun control." meme on the bottom of the page? Yes it's some left over Communist law, but by and large if you want private arms for national defense (like Militia type activities) or hunting it's pretty easy to do.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @06:07AM
You seem to be assuming that the US public education system is fit for purpose? Or do you believe that people like Einstein were just born with all the knowledge of the world coded in their genes?
If you're mediocre, you should be allowed to elevate yourself to mediocrity. In American society as it stands, mediocre people born to a rich family are considered "elite", and never have to work a day in their lives, whereas mediocre people from poor families struggle to support themselves through education by working multiple minimum-wage jobs, with little prospect for real societal advancement.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Disagree) by noneof_theabove on Saturday January 20, @10:56PM (4 children)
Just the taxing as it will cover everything else.
Only one way to fix the taxes. Get in the 21st Century and put it in the "banking system".
When the Dems get back power they must immediately institute the Federal Ingress Egress Tax System [ FIETS ©wap3 ]. I will try to keep this simple as most people do not understand numbers beyond 3 times their pay check, including the "richies", that are running this fleecing of America.
Ingress = coming in
Egress = going out
On each end there this is only 1 transaction, true creators like Monsanto, they create seeds to sell, no ingress, literally, and the end consumer that buys a steak, cooks it and poof it is gone, no egress.
There is between 5 and 15 trillion dollars per day that pass through the banking system, ingress and egress, and it varies everyday. [ Mon-Fri 52 weeks]
So for easy numbers I will use 2% of each transaction both in and out totally 4% for any entity, corporation or person. No homes, children, big money wall streets pay, congress, president, EVERYONE PAYS, Bill Gates, Mark Zukerburg, Warren Buffet, etc. When you sell [in money] or buy [out money] that is a transaction and tax applies. So when your employer cuts your pay check there is 2% [out], when your check is cashed/deposited [in] there is 2%. The grocery store pays 2% when they get stuff [in] and you pay 2% when you take stuff home [out].
Simple so far?
Now the number, and I will use the conservative 5 Trillion $5,000,000,000,000 per day 5 days a week 52 weeks a year.
$5,000,000,000,000 * 0.04 [4% the 2% + 2%] = $100,000,000,000 [100 billion] per day.
times 5 days a week = $500,000,000,000 [500 billion] per week
time 52 weeks a year = $26,000,000,000,000 [26 trillion per year]
The National Debt is $17 Trillion = GONE. Well we will work the on it using left over funds.
Current 2018 budget from federal-budget.insidegov.com [http://federal-budget.insidegov.com/l/120/2017-Estimate] is Income $3.21T expenditure $3.65T for a 2.6% increase in deficit.
so $26T - $3.65T = $22.35T SURPLUS.
Not exactly a surplus as this now PAYS FOR EVERYTHING.
Full education for all [at least a bachelor, maybe master/phd for those that approve their worth say for doctors, teachers, etc or full Vo-Tech for welders/truck drivers don't need the extended education].
+++++++
Full basic medical for all. [hospital, doctors, pharma but you want the optional botox then you pay a negotiated price that is listed just like prices at McDonald's and stores].
+++++++
Excellent military with FULL BENEFITS to retirees and vets.
+++++++
Social Security is fully funded and solvent at a living amount and adjusted yearly for new cost of living [mainly food/housing as medical is covered].
+++++++
Infrastructure to fix deadly bridges and new mass transit.
+++++++
Get us on non-fossil energy but f*ck that expensive nuclear, there is better less expensive used in submarines and destroyers.
+++++++
NO MORE F*CKING 1040 FORMS AND 35,000 PAGES OF TAX CODE !
I used to have 22-24% pulled from paycheck and got back a few hundred for about 19% on April 15. Yes, 4% and no paper work, that's a real raise of 15% not congressional vodoo magic numbers.
Of course you don't necessarily spend your entire pay check, and money moving within the banking system has not fee.
+++++++
this is all encompassing and in 3-5 years the national debt is gone.
A fractional amount could be included [maybe not needed] that would be allocated to the states, regions, cities instead of sales tax.
Is this doable, YES.
Sorry H&R BLOCK and lower level IRS and tax lawyers. Thank for your prior services as you are no longer needed in the digital age.
The upper level IRS remains to monitor the banking system and collect the payments [ok the banking system could keep a small fee to cover expenses for computers, etc]
NOTE: transaction percent could be adjusted year, 6 months, or maybe 3 months to reflect the overall system status.
NOTE: I wap3 do hearby mark my Intellectual Property Rights for the FIETS, Federal Ingress Egress Tax System concept, use without my permission is forbidden. [K.I.S.S. Legal Stuff]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by tftp on Saturday January 20, @11:08PM (2 children)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @11:38PM (1 child)
Suppose your business purchases passenger jets, paints them to order, and then sells them. Each jet costs you $300 million, and you sell it for $310 million.
With VAT: You pay a percentage of $10 million, perhaps 30%. So $300,000 tax.
With this: You pay 2% of $300 million, and then 2% of $310 million. So $12,200,000 tax.
This thing, for the given business, is more than 40 times worse. Of course, no matter what kind of tax is imposed, businesses will restructure their operations to minimize it. In this case, the aircraft would simply never be sold by the manufacturer. They would lease it. That way, subsequent sales wouldn't get taxed again and again on the full value of the aircraft.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @12:04AM
"With VAT: You pay a percentage of $10 million, perhaps 30%. So $300,000 tax.
With this: You pay 2% of $300 million, and then 2% of $310 million. So $12,200,000 tax."
That's what the parent is trying to hide. The fact that under his small 2% rate, the cost for EVERYTHING will skyrocket. There's no way someone will buy and paint a jet with just a 10 million upgrade on the price in the new system. You would expect them to sell it at 330 million or more, minimum. The exact same thing happens with the groceries you buy, which in most sane countries not taxed at all (except junk food etc), the cost of the ingress tax will be passed along to the person paying the egress tax in the form of an increased price tag.
The bottom line is greed. The producers will not accept the additional cost. It will be passed along to the final consumer.
I'm not saying tax reform is long overdue (And in the opposite direction Trump pointed it in recently) but any new system that magically creates trillions of tax dollars DEFINITELY has a price that the consumer will pay in full. What you need is to close off ALL tax loopholes used by the rich (personal and business).
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Interesting) by khallow on Sunday January 21, @02:56AM
You just know that something smells when they have to invent a whole new name for it when there's already sales tax, VAT, etc out there. How about a better idea? We just don't do that and thus, don't have to pay the consequences of making that mistake. Sales taxes and such are already known to be regressive. This would end up being yet another such tax which the rich would be adept at avoiding, such as by leasing everything (as AC noted [soylentnews.org]).
Sorry, this is a idiotic approach. Transactions aren't wealth inequality. Everyone needs to trade to get what they need, but the rich would be particularly well positioned to trade in ways that don't incur this new tax. This is not the first time I've seen someone try to solve wealth inequality by counterproductively attacking something that isn't part of wealth inequality.
And who again is paying for this? There's not going to be 5 trillion in transactions when it's all taxed at the massive rate of 2%. It would be educational to see how quickly the free lunchers use up this bonanza for all the frivolous crap you mentioned (as well as plenty you didn't mention), but not worth $100 billion a day.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday January 20, @11:45PM (2 children)
you rely on those exact rich people and corrupt politicians to enact the remedies. Hmmm.
Well, we could vote them out, every last one of them in the house. It doesn't take any effort to tune out the propaganda.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @01:25AM (1 child)
"FUCK RICH PEOPLE"
Also:
"Rich people, bail me out plz!"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @09:13AM
Oh, come now! Does such hyperbole do anything to foster a practical solution?
Here is my suggestion. Money is green, Soylent Green. It's rich people. Don't fuck them. As with the Donald, they just seem to enjoy that. Eat the rich. Seriously.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Saturday January 20, @11:58PM (2 children)
Yep, that's a well established aspect of human nature. Even many entertainers who "earned" their millions seem to have a perpetual problem with spending it all. A factory I had a summer job in used to pay weekly, on Tuesday, because they knew that people tended to blow their paycheck on Friday night, so giving the money on Tuesday at least let them pay their bills before succumbing to impulse.
On thing that I think modern technology could improve with respect to this problem in human nature is: instead of transacting recurring payments in weekly, monthly, or annual cycles, move to real micropayments. $60,000/yr income wouldn't be paid at $5,000 per month, but instead at 1929 micro-dollars per second. A $1800 per month mortgage payment would instead deduct at 694 µD/s, a $400 car payment at 154 µD/s, internet service at 25 µD/s etc. and usage based utilities would be even better, you could see in real-time how consumption translates to tangible money, perhaps the electric bill might peak at 200 µD/s while you are charging your car, and settle down to 10 µD/s when most major appliances are shut down.
Discrete purchases could still be in discrete dollars, for people who live with a positive balance in their savings account, or for those who live on credit, things could be spread out over the next 30 days, and credit could stop when the current positive cash-flow on an account drops below ~140 µD/s per person that account provides for - effectively saving enough money for food, transportation, and normal life expenses. So, if a family of 4 has 2500 µD/s income, and 1200 µD/s established recurring expenses (including income taxes), that leaves 640 µD/s for discretionary purchases... a $150 night on the town could be financed for 30 days (almost like credit cards do), for 58 µD/s - do that 4 times a month and you'll see the 640 µD/s discretionary cash flow diminish down to ~408, and slowly recover as each 30 day payoff happens. Creditors might even give discounts for heavy front-end payback, that same 58 µD/s meal might be discounted to an average of 55 µD/s if the payer agrees to a 30 day term that starts at 110 µD/s and linearly decreases to 0. Even saving 10% of income for retirement would require setting aside 250 µD/s, but you can easily see there are still 390 µD/s left over for discretionary expenditures, over and above basic food, etc.
I think this kind of system would be much easier for most people to grasp and manage than the current: big insurance bill coming up once every 6 months, taxes once a year, paycheck bi-weekly, mortgage and utilities monthly, etc. etc. I would still prefer to run a positive balance in a savings account (preferably one that pays meaningful interest, meaningfully increasing as the balance increases), but it is clear that many (most?) people would tend to run on the debit side of the scale, and that's O.K. - a $12K Caribbean vacation, financed for 12 months is only 386 uD/s, and the family's entire recurring financial picture would be easily summed up by a single number that could continuously update on a cellphone app.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by tftp on Sunday January 21, @02:18AM (1 child)
I believe that with this creeping system of income and expenses it is much harder to understand what's going on. Instead of a clear sum twice a year you are dealing with deductions that are hard to measure. This will lead to the situation when services will be just charging what they want.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday January 21, @03:57AM
Well, the system we have works well enough for me, and presumably for you, so any change is likely going to be more confusing than helpful, at least at first. However, GP's suggestion of "giving every person on the planet $5M tomorrow" has a well known flaw that would clearly be addressed by instead giving every person on the planet 1584 μD/s for the next 100 years.
I do think that shifting everything to a common time scale, and having that time scale be as small as possible, would make the relationships more intuitive, not less, after getting used to the initial change. With income expressed per year, paid bi-weekly, and various bills coming at all different intervals, it's much harder to get a grasp of how the various services relate. At present, my internet service is increasing from $55 per month to $65 per month, and it pisses me off because that's inflating much faster than everything else in my life - while the service provided is not improving at all. If that internet service bill were on the same time-scale as all the other regularly recurring credits and debits in the account, it would seem to be easier to compare with them, not harder.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by julian on Saturday January 20, @10:44PM (36 children)
American conservatives love to talk about "equality of opportunity" but some kids are born into families where it's never an issue paying for healthcare and education while some babies are born into families that can barely afford food. No one gets to choose which situation they'll find themselves in, it was a roll of the dice; we didn't even get a choice to play the game or not. If you start out life malnourished, with marginal healthcare, and with education permanently out of reach you have not been given an equal opportunity. Taking care of health care and education are the two immediate and obvious fixes we can make that will do the most good for the most people as quickly as possible.
To paraphrase a quip from Gandhi, probably apocryphal, when someone asks me what I think about equality of opportunity, I respond that it would be a good idea.
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Saturday January 20, @10:53PM (2 children)
Oh, hey, and we're working on that with school vouchers, allowing the more wealthy to claw back their school tax dollars and put them together with private money to put their kids in more expensive schools than are provided for the general population. Also know that these privatized schools are essentially free to discriminate based on academic ability, mental and physical disability, and of course ability to pay. While these privatized schools pull away the better students, parents and teachers, the public school system will be shrinking in funding and ability to deliver a competitive education. It won't be long before we've got a major chunk of the population who simply can't access a competitive education due to circumstances of their birth, and that should go a long way toward keeping the poor in their place, unable to move up in the world for generations.
That is what we've been driving toward for the last 30 years, isn't it?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @02:47AM (1 child)
It's so outrageous that successful people get to do what they want, just because they earned more than us! To have freedom, everybody else has to move at the rate of our dumbest and laziest and least capable like you! Otherwise it would UNFAIR!! Whaaa!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Sunday January 21, @06:14AM
Did you know all those strawmen you burned are going to be waiting for you in Hell? And they have some creative ideas about where you can stuff all that hay...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @10:53PM
I know how this works out. The poorest Americans, and anybody who overstays a visa or jumps the border, can also have the privilege of getting a PhD in Gender Studies from New York University and then have their balls cut off for free.
People appreciate things they earn. People waste things they are given for free.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @11:14PM (18 children)
My grandfather was born on a farm in Iowa. It was probably about 1910. He was one of seven kids. The house consisted of a single small room with a dirt floor. There was no plumbing, phone, or power. They couldn't afford a horse, donkey, ox, or tractor. They had a mule. They grew crops to survive. They had to stuff cardboard in their shoes when there were holes, even in winter, because they couldn't afford better.
All seven kids went beyond a Bachelor's degree.
It wasn't some magic privilege. They worked their asses off. At the time they were even recognized and hated. There were signs on businesses that said "No Irish", and there was no hiding the red hair and freckles.
Everybody worked hard and saved. They put the first kid through school, and then the second, and so on. They bootstrapped themselves out of poverty and subsistence farming.
Healthcare? Hah! There was no healthcare. Malnourished? Yep, that happens with subsistence farming, and a couple generations prior there was that whole potato famine in Ireland. Education out of reach? It would have been if they didn't save and work their asses off like responsible Americans, because at the time you couldn't just sit at home and watch video of MIT lectures for free or head over to Khan Academy for free. It's pretty shameful if you think poor Americans have it bad today. Most of the world has a situation that is delightful compared to what my grandfather endured.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by julian on Saturday January 20, @11:25PM (3 children)
Ripping yarn, and also totally irrelevant. Other people suffered worse and succeeded in the past, therefore we shouldn't do anything to mitigate suffering or unfairness today. That's a fallacy (relative privation [wikipedia.org]).
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @11:46PM
Yours is the assumption that a list or fallacies is relevant outside of a high school debate team contest. Scoring points isn't the goal here.
In the real world, relative privation actually matters. I can and I will dismiss the idea that things are so bad and terrible now.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0, Troll) by khallow on Sunday January 21, @03:00AM (1 child)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @09:20AM
This is just wrong. Seriously, self-deluding wrong. Who do you think gave (note, gratis, if not under the Homestead Act) land to these "self-sufficient" subsistence farmers? Yes, the government, after they got done stealing it from its native occupants and rightful owners. So I am going to demand, as a Native American, the right to self-help in pushing these damn Washita off my land, and I demand you withdraw the government subsidies (Farm price supports, the entire Dept. of Ag.) from them, and any protection by armed forces or police. "Without requiring a government nanny"!! What the fuck are you, some Vienna Circle Libertarian Sophmoron?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Saturday January 20, @11:48PM
And...? Your point is??
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @11:55PM (7 children)
What a load of shit.
My uncle went beyond a bachelor's degree and he was unemployed his whole life. My mother went beyond a bachelor's degree and she spent half of her working years unemployed. I went beyond a bachelor's degree and I am spending half of my working years unemployed.
My father went beyond a bachelor's degree and he is the only member of my family who worked his entire life. The rest of my family should be so lucky.
Degrees weren't worth anything to my uncle, and working your ass off doesn't accomplish anything. It takes two to make a contract, meaning no matter what you do, your success ultimately depends on someone else being willing to pay you or you end up with nothing.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by Runaway1956 on Sunday January 21, @12:36AM (4 children)
So, tell us, you entitled snowflake - what were the degrees for? And, how far beyond a bachelor's degree are you talking about? You do realize that uneducated, unwashed people manage to earn decent livings, because they work in fields that are in demand. Maybe if you weren't to proud to pick up a shovel, you could be employed. Tell me, what do you think of DACA? Should be bring more Mexicans across the border to do the jobs that you don't want to do, so that you have more time to whine about being unemployed?
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @01:21AM (3 children)
I dunno, old man! What were the degrees for? What can you do with degrees in mathematics, library science, computer science, professional degrees of the middle class.
We're talking about master's degrees for all! Except my grandfather, he was a dentist. He was such an unsuccessful dentist that the IRS audited him because they couldn't believe a dentist could have income so low. That's right, I'm a direct descendant of Zoidberg, DDS.
I'm never too proud to shovel shit. Nobody will hire me to shovel shit, because with my tech degrees and my faggy nerd demeanor, they expect I'll stop shoveling shit as soon as I get a tech job. Nobody will hire me for a tech job either. They tell me I should take my nerdy skills and my years of tech experience and go shovel shit. The circular reasoning is perfect in this fucking game of keep-away the job-creators play.
I hear the tech field is in demand. That's a lie. I hear the tech field pays well. That's also a lie. Maybe the Mexicans are getting the tech jobs? Or was it the Blacks, or the Chinese, or the Indians? You're old enough to be an old racist bastard, maybe you know how racist exclusionary hiring works?
Education! Good god, ya'll, what is it good for? Absolutely nothing....
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Informative) by Azuma Hazuki on Sunday January 21, @01:31AM
Runaway's a real piece of work isn't he? Modded +1 because people need to see the vicious circle you're describing, even if the asshole you replied to would never acknowledge it. Don't worry, he'll end up in Hell where he belongs soon enough...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday January 21, @02:02AM
So - your entire family has masters degrees, and the lot of you are unable to find work. There is something seriously wrong - and at least part of that is the business culture today. But, I can't help wondering if you're not part of the problem.
Apparently, you're something of a racist. I ask a question, and all you can think about is race? WTF? So, what race are you? You seem to be not Black, or Chinese, or Indian, because you're pointing fingers at all of them.
Zoidberg? Never heard of him - did a search - all I find is cartoon and cosplay references. So - you're not a real person, right? You're a cartoon character trying to describe real life?
So, to cut to the chase, you're full of shit, just blathering on about how unfair life is. Sorry, sux2bu.
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0, Troll) by khallow on Sunday January 21, @03:03AM
Apparently it doesn't go far in your family. Too bad you wasted your time. My family did quite well by education.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @12:52AM (1 child)
On the way home from a job interview, he ran a red light and got hit by an 18-wheeler. He did however get a job offer, post-mortem.
She decided to be a mother.
You decided to be a mother.
He had to support you and your mom.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @01:30AM
Nice try, idiot.
My uncle was gay in a time when it wasn't hip to be gay yet.
My mother was female in a time when it wasn't empowering to be female yet.
My father was Archie Bunker when, guys like him, he had it made!
Me, I'm white in a time when it's not cool to be white anymore, bro.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Sunday January 21, @12:00AM (2 children)
My dad was born post world war II. He went to a state university in the late 1960s. At that time, you could "work your ass off" flipping burgers or pumping gas for minimum wage through the summer and EARN FULL COLLEGE TUITION for the fall and spring semesters.
The times, they are a changin'.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Troll) by Runaway1956 on Sunday January 21, @12:42AM (1 child)
Actually, times haven't changed as much as most people believe. My youngest son pretty much paid his way through college. He has minimal college loan debt, Mother and I helped as much as we could, but he paid most of his own education.
To be fair, I'll note that he has a gift for making things work in his favor. He can buy and sell a vehicle, and make money doing so, even if the vehicle is a complete POS. The kid has always seen opportunity, and exploited it. So, he didn't exactly depend on minimum wage jobs while going to college.
People who insist on Ivy League schools aren't going to work their way through college like your dad, or my son. Minimum wage jobs? No way.
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Sunday January 21, @12:50AM
Oh, my Dad didn't work his way through school, his mother spoiled him rotten, bought him sports cars, paid for school, etc. Of course, in the 1960s she was able to do this with the money she made as a hairdresser. The point I was after was that, IF he had worked through the summer at a minimum wage job, he could have paid his own tuition for the whole year at a prominent state school.
It seems that things you need: education, food, shelter, transportation, healthcare, have all been inflating at rates much higher than mid to low level incomes have inflated ever since somewhere in the 1970s.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by Whoever on Sunday January 21, @12:29AM
Michael Palin: Ahh.. Very passable, this, very passable.
Graham Chapman: Nothing like a good glass of Chateau de Chassilier wine, ay Gessiah?
Terry Jones: You're right there Obediah.
Eric Idle: Who'd a thought thirty years ago we'd all be sittin' here drinking Chateau de Chassilier wine?
MP: Aye. In them days, we'd a' been glad to have the price of a cup o' tea.
GC: A cup ' COLD tea.
EI: Without milk or sugar.
TJ: OR tea!
MP: In a filthy, cracked cup.
EI: We never used to have a cup. We used to have to drink out of a rolled up newspaper.
GC: The best WE could manage was to suck on a piece of damp cloth.
TJ: But you know, we were happy in those days, though we were poor.
MP: Aye. BECAUSE we were poor. My old Dad used to say to me, 'Money doesn't buy you happiness.'
EI: 'E was right. I was happier then and I had NOTHIN'. We used to live in this tiiiny old house, with greaaaaat big holes in the roof.
GC: House? You were lucky to have a HOUSE! We used to live in one room, all hundred and twenty-six of us, no furniture. Half the floor was missing; we were all huddled together in one corner for fear of FALLING!
TJ: You were lucky to have a ROOM! *We* used to have to live in a corridor!
MP: Ohhhh we used to DREAM of livin' in a corridor! Woulda' been a palace to us. We used to live in an old water tank on a rubbish tip. We got woken up every morning by having a load of rotting fish dumped all over us! House!? Hmph.
EI: Well when I say 'house' it was only a hole in the ground covered by a piece of tarpolin, but it was a house to US.
GC: We were evicted from *our* hole in the ground; we had to go and live in a lake!
TJ: You were lucky to have a LAKE! There were a hundred and sixty of us living in a small shoebox in the middle of the road.
MP: Cardboard box?
TJ: Aye.
MP: You were lucky. We lived for three months in a brown paper bag in a septic tank. We used to have to get up at six o'clock in the morning, clean the bag, eat a crust of stale bread, go to work down mill for fourteen hours a day week in-week out. When we got home, our Dad would thrash us to sleep with his belt!
GC: Luxury. We used to have to get out of the lake at three o'clock in the morning, clean the lake, eat a handful of hot gravel, go to work at the mill every day for tuppence a month, come home, and Dad would beat us around the head and neck with a broken bottle, if we were LUCKY!
TJ: Well we had it tough. We used to have to get up out of the shoebox at twelve o'clock at night, and LICK the road clean with our tongues. We had half a handful of freezing cold gravel, worked twenty-four hours a day at the mill for fourpence every six years, and when we got home, our Dad would slice us in two with a bread knife.
EI: Right. I had to get up in the morning at ten o'clock at night, half an hour before I went to bed, (pause for laughter), drink a cup of sulphuric acid, work twenty-nine hours a day down mill, and pay mill owner for permission to come to work, and when we got home, our Dad and our mother would kill us, and dance about on our graves singing 'Hallelujah.'
MP: But you try and tell the young people today that... and they won't believe ya'.
ALL: Nope, nope..
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by theluggage on Sunday January 21, @01:23AM
OK, so instead of a single small room in Iowa in 1910, imagine they're in 2 or 3 reasonably-sized rooms in a housing block somewhere in a rust belt. Where the flying fuck do they plant the potatoes? There's only one crop that is high-value, low-volume enough to be profitably grown in those conditions (if they nick the electricity for the glow lights) and its still frowned upon in many jurisdictions (although it should restore your faith in humanity a bit to know that some people do still make the effort). Apart from that, do you think there's enough non-concreted-over ground for the 200 inhabitants of the block to grow their own food (and graze 20 mules?) and if there was, do you think they'd be allowed to?
I mean, you're quite right that people in the past were more physically resilient - but in other ways, I think opportunities for "social mobility" and entrepreneurship peaked sometime in the 20th century, and a lot of ladders have been pulled up since then.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @11:35PM (3 children)
Did the parents not have the opportunity to get a job before having children? Isn't socialising irresponsibility... irresponsible?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @12:09AM (2 children)
Here in the real world, where pregnancy spans three fiscal quarters, a woman can have a job when she becomes pregnant and lose her job before she gives birth.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @12:19AM (1 child)
Which is a risk for everyone, which is why we have savings or at least a buffer.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @12:28AM
Yes she did get a job but now we're going to move the goalposts and say she should have had savings or at least a sugar daddy.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Saturday January 20, @11:38PM (8 children)
Perhaps some of the families that can't afford food shouldn't have 5 children. Google "Angel Adams" and her 13 or so children that she insists someone else needs to pay for. No, she needs to pay for them--but she never will because her only purpose in life is a useless baby factory.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by julian on Sunday January 21, @12:05AM (3 children)
So you punish the child for the sins of their parents? Very Old Testament of you.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Sunday January 21, @12:27AM (1 child)
The world is going to punish the child, then punish us for her sins. And this story will be repeated a billion times. The moral of the story, what you SHOULD HAVE LEARNED, is to do something about it before the child is conceived.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @12:38AM
Mandatory abortions for mothers in poverty. Doing something about it! Tough on poverty!!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @12:34AM
Here are some ways I can think of to get a handle on this.
- Sufficiently advanced feminism. Yes, womyn-born-womyn can spit out babies, and with great power comes great responsibility. This only works if we provide women with no-cost contraception.
- Forced sterilization. Require women to be married before they may have children. This is not Yahweh/Diana-compatible.
- Children the parents cannot support are taken from both parents and raised by the state. This is not Yahweh-compatible.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Sunday January 21, @12:17AM (3 children)
There will always be exceptions.
But if you let your policy be determined solely by trying to counter the exceptions, you get bad policy.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Sunday January 21, @02:55AM (2 children)
To the kind of people who want that sort of policy, this is a feature, not a bug. There is a visceral disgust these people have for the poor, and they'll do anything they can to salve it--the disgust, not the problems of poverty. If that includes turning their back and inching their way to democide of the poor, so be it, as long as they don't have to look at the poor.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @09:10AM
I’m so glad to hear you’re willing to pay for their daycare. How virtuous of you!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @09:25AM
Do you want more people to be poor? Subsidize poverty, and you'll get more poor people. They breed.
It could be considered evolution. If the environment changes to include welfare or child support, those who best exploit the new environment will leave the greatest number of descendants. Over time, these mental attributes become numerous in the population. In the long term this is unsustainable, leading to a crash. Civilization is going down.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Insightful) by tftp on Saturday January 20, @10:55PM (7 children)
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, @11:13PM (3 children)
Great list to be sure:
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Whoever on Sunday January 21, @12:33AM (2 children)
What you describe is a situation in which most people can not afford to take any kind of risk.
The effect of that is to entrench the wealthy and increase wealth disparity.
Increased wealth disparity has historically been associated with lower growth.
You can't see beyond blaming poor people for their own poverty. It's a short-sighted and cruel vision.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Informative) by Azuma Hazuki on Sunday January 21, @02:57AM
He (this HAS to be a he!) doesn't see that as a problem. He, and people who think like him, want the poor gone. The poor are an eyesore marring the view to people like him. Please disabuse yourself of the notion that you are dealing with a decent human being here; you are not. Unthinkable as it may seem, there are people, a lot of people as I'm finding out, who take a "life unworthy of life" approach to the poor, disabled, and otherwise helpless.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @08:41AM
See also: violent revolution
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday January 21, @12:07AM (2 children)
Oh, that's going to go over really well - what legislator on the planet do you think will vote to execute themselves? What lobbyist will back a legislator who is voting to have them executed?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Insightful) by tftp on Sunday January 21, @12:29AM (1 child)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday January 21, @12:41AM
On the surface, no. The more you dig, the more you find: politicians selling out the public for millions while lining their pockets with hundreds. It's amazing how cheaply they and their morals can be bought.
One tiny little example: back when Martha Stewart was being hung out to dry for insider trading, national level US congressmen's wives would make little $2000 or $4000 investments based on insider tips that their husbands brought home from work. Martha Stewart went to jail. Callista Gingrich, not so much.
Reply to This
Parent