Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Google CEO: Tech Education Should Be More Than Just Coding

posted by janrinok on Sunday January 21, @07:28AM   Printer-friendly
from the apparently-you-need-an-assistant dept.
Career & Education

Arthur T Knackerbrackethas found the following story:

Coding is a vital component of tech education, but it won't be enough to sustain the next generation of workers.

[...] Pichai notes that workers today are required to have skills that scarcely existed five years ago, such as an administrative assistant needing to use online programs to run budgets, scheduling and accounting, among other tasks.

And he says these skills are much easier to learn than coding, pointing to $1 billion in new initiatives Google unveiled last year aimed at training and educating workers to help them find jobs and grow their businesses.

"Through these trainings, people learn about using technology to research, to plan events, analyze data and more," Pichai wrote. "They don't require a formal degree or certificate."

[...] "We should make sure that the next generation of jobs are good jobs, in every sense," Pichai wrote. "Rather than thinking of education as the opening act, we need to make sure it's a constant, natural and simple act across life -- with lightweight, flexible courses, skills and programs available to everyone."

Original Submission


«  Tom Petty Died of Accidental Opioid Overdose, Family Reveals
Google CEO: Tech Education Should Be More Than Just Coding | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @07:57AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @07:57AM (#625557)

    Entire faculties of Humanities say, in unison: "Duh!"

  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday January 21, @08:41AM

    by krishnoid (1156) on Sunday January 21, @08:41AM (#625565)

    Pichai notes that workers today are required to have skills that scarcely existed five years ago, such as an administrative assistant needing to use online programs to run budgets, scheduling and accounting, among other tasks.
    ...
    And he says these skills are much easier to learn than coding

    Maybe not online programs, but hasn't this skill been 'familiarity with Excel' for what, 30 years at this point?

(1)