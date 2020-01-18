from the opioids–– dept.
Tom Petty, the singer and guitarist whose influential music spanned four decades, died in October from an accidental drug overdose as a result of mixing medications involving opioids, his family announced Friday.
Source: Washington Post
Previously: US Rock Star Tom Petty Dies Aged 66
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday January 21, @05:32AM (3 children)
You say that like it's a bad thing.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 2) by frojack on Sunday January 21, @05:52AM (2 children)
And who's to say it was accidental.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @06:35AM (1 child)
Because that's what all the contracts require.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Sunday January 21, @07:30AM
More likely, the life insurance companies..
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @09:06AM
News at 11...
