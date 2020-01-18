Stories
Tom Petty Died of Accidental Opioid Overdose, Family Reveals

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday January 21, @05:29AM   Printer-friendly
from the opioids–– dept.
News

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Tom Petty, the singer and guitarist whose influential music spanned four decades, died in October from an accidental drug overdose as a result of mixing medications involving opioids, his family announced Friday.

Source: Washington Post

Previously: US Rock Star Tom Petty Dies Aged 66

Original Submission


US Rock Star Tom Petty Dies Aged 66 14 comments

Phoenix666 writes:

US rock star Tom Petty, famous for classics such as Free Fallin', Refugee and American Girl, has died at the age of 66.

The singer-songwriter passed away on Monday night at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after he suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, California, spokeswoman Carla Sacks said.

Petty "died peacefully" at 8:40pm (03:40 GMT onTuesday) "surrounded by family, his bandmates, and friends," a statement from his longtime manager Tony Dimitriades said.

More sad news in a week full of sad news.

Original Submission

