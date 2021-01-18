from the crowdsourced-sentencing dept.
Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd
n February 2013, Eric Loomis was found driving a car that had been used in a shooting. He was arrested, and pleaded guilty to eluding an officer. In determining his sentence, a judge looked not just to his criminal record, but also to a score assigned by a tool called COMPAS.
Developed by a private company called Equivant (formerly Northpointe), COMPAS—or the Correctional Offender Management Profiling for Alternative Sanctions—purports to predict a defendant's risk of committing another crime. It works through a proprietary algorithm that considers some of the answers to a 137-item questionnaire.
COMPAS is one of several such risk-assessment algorithms being used around the country to predict hot spots of violent crime, determine the types of supervision that inmates might need, or—as in Loomis's case—provide information that might be useful in sentencing. COMPAS classified him as high-risk of re-offending, and Loomis was sentenced to six years.
He appealed the ruling on the grounds that the judge, in considering the outcome of an algorithm whose inner workings were secretive and could not be examined, violated due process. The appeal went up to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, who ruled against Loomis, noting that the sentence would have been the same had COMPAS never been consulted. Their ruling, however, urged caution and skepticism in the algorithm's use.
Source: https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2018/01/equivant-compas-algorithm/550646/
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday January 21, @07:00PM (4 children)
I skimmed over it. No way I would even answer the questions. FFS, they want you to incriminate yourself, as well as psychoanalyzing yourself for them. Fall back on the old "Never talk to the police!" mentality. Never, ever give the opposition ammunition with which to execute you.
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Sunday January 21, @08:00PM (2 children)
If you'd actually read the questionnaire, you would have realised that it's not given to the convicted person. What did you think? That they asked the convict if he was going to be good in future?
systemd is Roko's Basilisk
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Informative) by SparkyGSX on Sunday January 21, @08:39PM (1 child)
If YOU had actually read the questionnaire, instead of accusing someone else of not reading it, you would have realised it IS actually given to the convict.
For example, on page 7:
"The next few statements are about what you are like as a person..."
On page 8:
"The next statements are about your feelings and beliefs about various things. Again, there are not 'right or wrong' answers. Just indicate how much you agree or disagree with each statement"
And there are no right or wrong answers? Really?!?
"A hungry person has a right to steal"
"When people do minor offences or use drugs they don't hurt anyone except themselves"
"When things are stolen from rich people they won't miss the stuff because insurance will cover the loss"
I'm getting a feeling there are at least "desirable" and "undesirable" answers to those questions.
If you do what you did, you'll get what you got
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by sjames on Sunday January 21, @09:13PM
Not to mention a few of "those" questions. "When people do minor offences or use drugs they don't hurt anyone except themselves". I presume they mean illegal drugs. They want a yes/no question when only an essay will suffice. Single guy smokes a joint then goes to bed, no problem, so answer true. Guy smokes crack when watching the baby, answer to question false. Shoplifts a pack of gum, false. Jaywalks at 3 A.M. with zero traffic, true. Throws trassh in the gutter, false unless the street sweeper is going to collect it 10 seconds or so later.
Like Mitch Hedberg's stand-up "Have you ever tried sugar....or PCP?"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday January 21, @09:34PM
I can see this as a defense selected option to allowing the judge full discretion on sentencing. Sure, it's no better a than random people, but you know some judges "have it in" for certain profiles of crimes and offenders, so if the defense has the option to go with the algorithm, hopefully they are bright enough to only take that option when they know the judge will do worse.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Sunday January 21, @07:00PM (1 child)
Stuff like this absolutely must be open source. It's basically calculating the guy's sentence. Sounds like the judges involved are clueless where software is concerned.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Bot on Sunday January 21, @08:26PM
There probably is a predetermined combination, in the answers that can be influenced by the accused guy, that makes the algorithm come up with the least pessimistic prediction.
Even if no backdoor were involved, anybody who can test the algorithm can come up with a good combination to minimize the damages.
All are equal before the law... after the law, problems arise.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by AthanasiusKircher on Sunday January 21, @07:11PM (7 children)
There absolutely is a due process concern here. Defendants must be able to interrogate the evidence used against them. This algorithm is purporting to provide evidence justifying longer or shorter sentences, but the defendant has no ability to examine said evidence. If the prosecution called an expert witness to claim that a particular offender was more likely to re-offend and therefore should be given a longer sentence, the defense would have the opportunity to cross-examine said witness and question how the witness came to those conclusions.
The equivalent, in this case, seems to me to require disclosure of the algorithm's inner workings.
And in this case, as noted in the headline, the proprietary "predictive algorithm" is no better than random people on the internet who have access to a much more limited set of information about offenders. And, as noted in TFA:
So, in other words, if you ask random dudes on the internet and provide them only 7 pieces of info instead of a 137-item questionnaire, the dudes on the internet get an accuracy rate of 63% in predicting reoffenders; 67% if you pool the dudes' predictions. A simple algorithm with ONLY **2** pieces of data predicts at 67% accuracy.
Meanwhile, super-duper proprietary algorithm COMPAS predicts at 65% with 137 pieces of data. Seems to me that said algorithm should never be allowed to be used in court until its workings are disclosed completely -- and even then, it doesn't sound particularly useful.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday January 21, @07:26PM (3 children)
But - teats on a boar hog!!
"Useful" is in the eye of the beholder. A get-tough-on-crime judge can put you in prison for 100 years for a minor crime, and justify it with, "The data and the algorithm say that this man is dangerous!" Likewise, it can be used by the leniency crowd to justify lax sentencing. It's not terribly unlike patents with "on a computer". People who little understand technology are happy to mislead you, using technology as an excuse.
And, I suspect that, as usual, this "algorithm" will be applied in different way according to a suspect's wealth, social connections, skin color, and more. I didn't notice if there was a question, "Do you, or have you ever, lived in a government housing project?"
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @07:36PM (1 child)
Yes your mother was quite the sow wasn't she.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @08:31PM
As was said previously, seems to have a Porcine predilection. I wonder what our Algorithm would predict of our dear Runaway? I never saw the "male pig" thing coming!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Sunday January 21, @08:04PM
Yes, "useful" is a vague word. What I obviously was referring to was the lack of actual predictive power compared to much more primitive metrics.
But of course people could find the mysterious authority of a computer metric to be "useful" in a lot of ways for their own selfish reasons... Regardless of whether the numbers are backed up by anything.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Sunday January 21, @08:02PM (2 children)
This has on effect on defendants. This applies to convicts. In that sense a convict has no more insight or access to the algorithm than they do to whether the judge got out of the wrong side of bed in the morning.
systemd is Roko's Basilisk
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Sunday January 21, @08:04PM
Dammit, "no effect," not "on effect."
systemd is Roko's Basilisk
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by AthanasiusKircher on Sunday January 21, @08:23PM
Sentencing guidelines are subject to due process concerns. In many cases, courts allow testimony to aid in determining sentencing. Although rules vary and do not always guarantee the same sorts of rebuttal allowed during a trial to witnesses, expert testimony at sentencing is subject to rebuttal. For example, a probation department may prepare a presentence report for the judge, but if said report makes claims without adequate justification or evidence, defense may attempt to rebut it.
The very point is that this is something not determined by a judge (no matter what side of bed he/she got out of) but rather is effectively expert "testimony" offered to the judge, advising on sentencing. It most certainly should be subject to review.
The standards for admissibility of evidence are much lower for sentencing hearings than trial courts, but testimony is generally still subject to a due process standard of "reliability." A metric such as this one should need to prove its reliability, given little evidence that it functions in any "expert" capacity and has stats on par with random people guessing.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Sunday January 21, @07:57PM (2 children)
If you could say the same thing about a self-driving car algorith, it'd be a compliment (unless by "no better" you meant "actually worse", and not the colloquial sense of "only as good as").
Being "as good as random people" is actually quite a good thing for a lot of algorithms. It means you can get the job done without hiring people, random or otherwise.
That said, what they have shown in this case is that the 137-question questionnaire this particluar algorithm is based on is almost entirely superfluous. You can get as good results just looking at age and previous convictions.
systemd is Roko's Basilisk
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @08:26PM
You can get as good results just looking at age and previous convictions
So is the questionnaire just hiding that very alg?
I have seen a box of matchboxes play tic-tac-toe. No electronic computer involved. Computers just run programs. Programs do not necessarily need to be electronic.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by sjames on Sunday January 21, @09:35PM
That depends. You would not let a self driving semi on the road if it was no better than random people off the street. It would at least have to be not worse than the holder of a CDL.
According to TFA, COMPAS is slightly worse than a pool of random unqualified people.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by turgid on Sunday January 21, @08:57PM (1 child)
Several years ago I wrote a little program to predict the results of the National Lottery.
Back in those days, there were 49 balls (numbered 1 to 49) and seven were picked out at random by a machine (philosophical point: it may have effectively just been highly non-linear but I'm sure thermal effects would have really made it properly random). One of the balls was designated the "bonus ball." This was to provide some nuance in the statistics which my brain is now too old and clapped-out to understand.
Like a true snake oil salesman I set about designing my highly secret algorithm and I did win the lowest prize (£10) a couple of times (three balls).
I'm not sure how much money I lost over all.
But how can you predict the outcome of a completely random game? Well, I had lots of people telling me why I couldn't and not one of them could understand what my program did or why it wasn't wrong, despite not predicting the results accurately.
Don't let Righty keep you down. #freearistarchus!!!
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @09:16PM
You can't predict the outcome of random drawings, but you could come up with numbers that are infrequently picked.
That way if you get all 7 numbers you won't have to share your prize with all the other idiots that picked their birthdays.
Reply to This
Parent