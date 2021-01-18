from the I-do-NOT-see-what-you-did-there dept.
It looked like just another conference call. A panel of suited men sat at a table, large white name tags and water bottles before them. The man in the center, illuminated by fluorescent lights, spoke to a camera in front of him.
[...] The mics, cameras, and screens made for a seemingly ordinary—maybe even boring—meeting-by-telepresence. But behind the scenes, physicists were encrypting the videostream using arguably the most secure technology in existence. Bai and his colleagues were participating on the first-ever intercontinental, quantum-encrypted video conference.
And on Friday, the Chinese and Austrian researchers who engineered the call published how they did it in Physical Review Letters. Led by physicist Jian-Wei Pan of the University of Science and Technology of China, the team relied on networks of optical fiber, a handful of encryption algorithms, and a $100 million satellite that China launched in 2016—the only one specifically designed for quantum cryptography. "They've demonstrated a full infrastructure," says Caleb Christensen, the chief scientist at MagiQ Technologies, which makes quantum cryptography systems that connect a small number of users. "They've connected all the links. Nobody's done that with [quantum encryption] ever."
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @09:37PM (1 child)
Meanwhile in the US and Australia, politicians call on the weakening of encryption so the "good guys" can catch the "bad guys".
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Sunday January 21, @09:50PM
No, no - they want *strong* encryption..
With backdoors, just for them.
http://webpolicy.org/2015/05/12/we-support-strong-encryption/ [webpolicy.org]
(Score: 4, Interesting) by MostCynical on Sunday January 21, @09:40PM
Apparently, the satellite is able to send and recieve particular types of message.
https://mappingignorance.org/2013/05/06/satellite-based-quantum-cryptography/ [mappingignorance.org]
But, it is possible existing satellites could be used the same way.
https://https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/06/170615120552.htm.org/2013/05/06/satellite-based-quantum-cryptography/ [https]
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @09:43PM (2 children)
"At several points in their network, they had to convert quantum information (polarizations) into classical information (voltages and currents) and then back into quantum. This isn’t ideal, because the absolute security of a quantum key relies on its quantum-ness. Anytime the key gets converted into classical information, normal hacking rules apply."
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday January 21, @10:31PM (1 child)
For experimental/demo purposes, this looks good enough for me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @08:16AM
A much better demo would have been to have the end point at where now their first repeater was. It would have been the real thing. And we'd have establised a number to beat. (the distance)
Now it's just smoke and mirrors, or magiQ...
(Score: 3, Interesting) by legont on Sunday January 21, @09:44PM (3 children)
It was not quantum encryption, but just quantum keys exchange. A very important step indeed, but the announcement is misleading.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @10:33PM (2 children)
And the relevance of this observation is...?
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @04:27AM (1 child)
It's susceptible to the usual attacks on the encrypted signal. This is just like using a preshared key that's exchanged out of band.
As the GP said, this is an important first step, but quantum encryption could offer far more protection, such as the ability to detect whether somebody else is listening in.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Monday January 22, @08:54AM
From the linked article, emphasis by me:
One-time pad encryption is the one classical encryption method that is provably secure. There are no attacks on it. Provably.
The only way to decode OTP-encrypted data is to get hold of the key. And that is what the quantum part is about: secure key sharing.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by inertnet on Sunday January 21, @10:29PM (3 children)
Quantum communication is per definition between two endpoints, so a "quantum conference call" is an oxymoron.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Sunday January 21, @11:47PM
What about entanglement involving three or more particles?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @11:51PM
Only if you forget that nearly every network connection is logically and physically point to point.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Monday January 22, @08:57AM
You can have a conference between two places, with several people at each of the two places.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 4, Informative) by leftover on Sunday January 21, @10:40PM (5 children)
It is certainly not quantum encryption, despite the implied claim in the title, and the claim of quantum key exchange is not validated by anything in the abstract. Are they trying to say they accomplished entanglement at an orbital distance? That would be ... bold. What it really seems to me is they had a set of Magic Boxes at routers in a fiber network and these boxes sprinkled Quantum Holy Water onto the transactions at several different places. All actual work is provided by ordinary cryptographic key exchange, which works well.
Making actual advances in cryptography is very hard work, typically by multiple exceptionally bright people. Same for making advances in quantum theory, with even fewer people available who can contribute. The difference between the two is that cryptography has a long history of actual working systems. Not so with quantum systems. Claiming advances in in building actual working quantum systems needs to be accompanied by correspondingly impressive evidence.
Bent, folded, spindled, and mutilated.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday January 21, @11:19PM (2 children)
Gotta love the S/N-published peer-reviews of scientific papers... they are so in-depth analyzed, so well argued... In addition, many such reviews are based on attempts to reproduce, right?
And it is a known fact of life that neither the Chinese nor the Austrians are capable of 'producing' vary bright people. Dixit!
(grin)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by leftover on Monday January 22, @12:55AM (1 child)
My point, perhaps very weakly stated, was that the entire Earth has only a few people who can make advances in quantum theory. The current body of theory does not support implementation and the current implementation fits and starts do not inform theory. In this environment, skepticism is the appropriate first response to any claims. Not malice. Not blind acceptance.
Bent, folded, spindled, and mutilated.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday January 22, @01:19AM
Agreed. With both the characterization of your point and the normal expected reaction.
(normal reaction that I think is inclusively applicable to the assertion of "the entire Earth has only a few people who can make advances in quantum theory." - as such, is a "argumentum ad verecundiam" with a lightweight presence for the "authority making the assertion". But I'll admit I don't have enough time to properly check this assertion).
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Monday January 22, @08:59AM
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2017/06/china-s-quantum-satellite-achieves-spooky-action-record-distance [sciencemag.org]
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by pvanhoof on Monday January 22, @10:00AM
A SHA2017 presentation I recently saw that mentions in technical depth what the Chinese are up to can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jHAXme8bPR0 [youtube.com]
