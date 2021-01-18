Stories
Fracking Wells With a Physical Connection to a Fault Are More Likely to Trigger Earthquakes

posted by martyb on Sunday January 21, @11:23PM
from the shake-rattle-and-roll dept.
Science

takyon writes:

Why some fracking wells are prone to triggering earthquakes

Some of the biggest fracking-induced earthquakes in the world — including three higher than magnitude 4.0 that could be felt by humans — have taken place in the Kaybob Duvernay Formation near Fox Creek, [Alberta]. But they've happened only in certain areas and only since 2013, even though fracking began there in 2010. Why?

A study led by Ryan Schultz, a seismologist with the Alberta Energy Regulator and a geophysical research scientist at the University of Alberta, shows that the underlying geology determines whether earthquakes can be induced at all by a particular well. But if an earthquake can be induced, then the number of earthquakes increased with the amount of fluid pumped into the well, reports the study published Thursday in the journal Science [DOI: 10.1126/science.aao0159] [DX].

The authors of the study, which also involved researchers at Western University, the University of Calgary, the University of Alberta and Natural Resources Canada, came to that conclusion after analyzing drilling records for around 300 wells in the region submitted to the Alberta Energy Regulator. They found that the reason earthquakes didn't start there until 2013 was because companies didn't start drilling earthquake-prone wells until then.

So what makes a well earthquake prone? Earthquakes happen at faults, where two of the Earth's tectonic plates come together. Earthquakes occur when the two plates slip or slide relative to one another. In order to cause an earthquake, a fracking well needs to have a physical connection via the underlying rock to a fault that is oriented so that the pressure of fluid from the well can change the stress on that fault and increase the chance of it slipping.

Also at the University of Alberta.

Original Submission


  by frojack on Sunday January 21, @11:38PM

    by frojack (1554) on Sunday January 21, @11:38PM

    In order to cause an earthquake, a fracking well needs to have a physical connection via the underlying rock to a fault that is oriented so that the pressure of fluid from the well can change the stress on that fault and increase the chance of it slipping.

    So I predict a new technique for managing problem faults, such as those the periodically lock, then release violently:

    Lubricate these with fracking by intentionally drilling into the fault, and allowing many smaller swarms of earthquakes to release pent up potential at suspected locked points, avoiding big faults later on.

    I suspect you'd have to practice in some rural backwater, rather than on the San Andreas [wikipedia.org] which is too big to practice on in terms of actual size and potential risk. Maybe in Alaska or some smaller midwest faults.

     

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @11:55PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 21, @11:55PM

      I suspect you'd have to practice in some rural backwater, rather than on the San Andreas

      Or not - Southern Commiefornia brings me down [theconversation.com]

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @02:35AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @02:35AM

        They've been saying that for a lot of years.

        There was a 7.9 event near Fort Tejon in 1857.
        Even today, that isn't near a major population center. [googleapis.com]
        (A smaller number zooms out.)

        The Frisco event of 1906 was a 7.8 event.

        The San Andreas Fault hasn't ruptured since then.

        Are we due? More or less.
        On average, that turns loose every 110 - 140 years.

        .
        Southern Commiefornia

        Wouldn't that be nice?
        Education at zero cost to the student as far as he can take that.
        No corporations paying poverty wages for part-time jobs without benefits.
        No bloodsucking landlords constantly jacking up rents.
        No one homeless and left out in the cold. (It got down to 43 F last night. Brrrrr!)
        No one dying at 30 because they don't have medical insurance.
        No one going bankrupt because they got sick and the medical insurance they paid for was a scam.

        Sounds awesome!

  by requerdanos on Sunday January 21, @11:59PM

    by requerdanos (5997) on Sunday January 21, @11:59PM

    Fracking Wells With a Physical Connection to a Fault Are More Likely to Trigger Earthquakes - Ryan Schultz, a seismologist

    In other news,

    SHULTZ UNMASKED AS CAPTAIN OBVIOUS (Alberta, BC) - ...

    I really do respect the research, but I am just pointing out where the result lands on the How-Surprising-Is-This meter.

    by takyon on Monday January 22, @12:02AM

      by takyon (881) on Monday January 22, @12:02AM

      Tell that to the oil and natural gas companies doing the fracking. "The sciense isn't settled!"

      by frojack on Monday January 22, @12:51AM

        by frojack (1554) on Monday January 22, @12:51AM

        I suspect the study is likely to limit drilling into faults in the future, while allowing drilling away from faults.

        I'd also be interested in the economics of drilling into a fault. Is is profitable? Do those wells produce as much oil/gas as non-fault zone wells? One would tend to imagine that a fault would have released a lot of gas that would be trapped in other areas away from faults.

        by requerdanos on Monday January 22, @01:57AM

          by requerdanos (5997) on Monday January 22, @01:57AM

          takyon's "science isn't settled!" point being well taken...

          I suspect the study is likely to limit drilling into faults in the future, while allowing drilling away from faults.

          That would also be rather obvious, but I am getting hung up here: Of "the biggest fracking-induced earthquakes in the world," they note only "three higher than magnitude 4.0 that could be felt by humans."

          "Higher than magnitude 4.0" describes the set of all real numbers greater than four, and so would include earthquakes that shatter the planet to asteroidal bits. But this seems written to suggest "three barely bigger than 4.0" such that if the guy reading the seismometer asks "Hey, can you feel that?" the other folks in earshot cock their heads a little, look and/or listen carefully, and finally say "Oh, yeah... I kinda do feel it."

          And so they may be on the order of "Well, yeah, they were technically recorded but little quakes like that don't count" such that fracking happens with or without attached faults until such time that cheap wind and/or solar prices push fracking out of the cost-effectiveness game.

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @02:50AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @02:50AM

        Tell that to the oil and natural gas companies doing the fracking. "The sciense isn't settled!"

        Add khallow to the list, the "The sciense isn't settled!" is one he makes an honor-point from using (and anything that has remotely to do with "free market and economy" are accepted as obvious in an automated, knee-jerk reaction).

        by khallow on Monday January 22, @06:15AM

          by khallow (3766) on Monday January 22, @06:15AM

          the "The sciense isn't settled!" is one he makes an honor-point from using

          We could always just look at my scribblings [soylentnews.org] rather than make shit up.

          While this does indicate that large earthquakes are much more uncommon relative to normal earthquake producing faults (where a drop in frequency of 10 per unit increase in magnitude is common), it still indicates to me that that these earthquakes are following a Poisson-type distribution and in particularly, can produce larger earthquakes than have been seen to date though at considerably reduced frequency. That plus the considerable increase in earthquakes over the past few years indicates to me that we do have risk of larger earthquakes and should take measures to reduce that likelihood.

          That's the difference between someone who says shit and someone who understands the subject and presents a reasoned argument based on that understanding.

    by Gaaark on Monday January 22, @12:12AM

      by Gaaark (41) on Monday January 22, @12:12AM

      Yeah, seems like another duh moment for the human species.

      Will we ever learn? Let's bring out the Surprise meter again.

  by linkdude64 on Monday January 22, @12:08AM

    by linkdude64 (5482) on Monday January 22, @12:08AM

    These types of articles are not intended for the educated populace.

    They are unfortunate requirements in a world where lawyers, judges, and pennypinching-types will deny all reason, common sense, morality, or courtesy until something undeniable is placed in front of them, and until that time, they will run amok with everything from developmental psychology to war that best suits their financial interests.

  by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @12:48AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @12:48AM

    What idiot needed a study to figure that out?

  by drussell on Monday January 22, @03:19AM

    by drussell (2678) on Monday January 22, @03:19AM

    I have not read any of the linked information, nor do I really know any of the background for this, but...

    "Fracking Wells With a Physical Connection to a Fault Are More Likely to Trigger Earthquakes"

    ...sounds like something that... uh... might be expected, even with a layman's grasp of geophysics.... Duh.

    The bigger question, really, is how can well can we quickly grasp onto the knowledge of how all these things work and get at least a basic understanding of how this stuff interacts. That would be incredibly useful information and is being studied but it is certainly not yet completely understood.

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @03:35AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, @03:35AM

      ...sounds like something that... uh... might be expected, even with a layman's grasp of geophysics....

      Geophysics?
      What you talking about? Everybody knows it's turtles all the way down, make no mistakes (or faults).

  by khallow on Monday January 22, @06:23AM

    by khallow (3766) on Monday January 22, @06:23AM
    One thing that I think people are missing here is that there is a difference between "Are More Likely to Trigger Earthquakes" and "Are More Likely to Trigger Small Earthquakes". If the energy input of pumping high pressure, low density water underground is not dissipated by a swarm of small earthquakes, then it will likely be dissipated by fewer larger earthquakes. That's more likely to result in damaging earthquakes.
